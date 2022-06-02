Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike

Tick, tick, tick... clunk. Tick, tick, tick... clunk. The sound of a slow-shifting bike grates on me about as much as rattling e-bike motors or people who don't understand that the left lane is for passing, not where you live just because you're going 5kph over the speed limit in your Dodge Charger. And while the latter two problems might be unsolvable, I believe that most of us can - and should - figure out the first one. That's probably why I found myself so annoyed halfway through a ride last week...
"Ugh, this thing is shifting like shit,
" the friendly stranger said with obvious frustration in his voice as he slowly turned his cranks over, probably because he was stuck three gears too high with a set of tired legs. "I'll have to drop it off at the shop next week for them to fix it,
" he wheezed between gulps of air.
Had I not been barely holding onto the same struggle bus up a hill that felt a lot steeper than it should, I would have said that a quick quarter-turn of a barrel adjuster might sort it out. Or maybe just a friendly pull to bring the derailleur back into alignment-ish. Or could the cause have been his obviously rusty shift cable and housing cut three inches too short? Instead, I stayed quiet and stewed over how a strangely high percentage of mountain bikers, many of whom own the latest pricey gear, don't know how to keep their expensive toys running smoothly.
There are no doubt countless things that should be prioritized ahead of fixing your bike, including riding your bike, and having a moment of spare time is a luxury for many of us. I'm told that children need to be fed multiple times every single day and that many can't poo by themselves or even make dinner. I know people who have to drive to something called "an office" where they pretend to be busy for eight hours, which sounds nearly as horrible as actually being busy. Some of us have friends or even partners that we're supposed to spend time with and support. And yeah, all of that should probably come before shooting DOT fluid at the ceiling (and into your eyes) while learning how to bleed your ten-year-old Juicy 3s.
Even so, taking the time to work on your bike is well worth it, and not just to avoid a repair bill or stop that annoying tick, tick... clunk shifting that you've been putting up with for weeks. It's Good For the Soul
Fixing things simply feels good, doesn't it? There's something to be said for figuring out what's wrong and solving the problem on your own, whether that's as straightforward as turning a barrel adjuster or as scary as bending your $300 derailleur back to where it belongs.
Most of today's derailleurs and hangers are relatively sturdy compared to the half aluminum, half cheese stuff we were using not that long ago, but they're still far more vulnerable than they are indestructible. Rocks can be big and pointy and think your fancy XTR "mech" looks pretty delicious as you roll the dice yet again down that sketchy chute. And while it might not have felt like much of an impact, your fancy bike is going to tick, tick... clunk for the next year until you manage to get way too much money for it on the PB buy & sell because there's a worldwide shortage of everything.
However, if you owned a relatively inexpensive hanger straightener tool of some kind, and maybe found a video providing step-by-step instructions on how to not cause even more damage, you could likely massage things back to where they belong. A delicate pull at the bottom, rotate the tool to the opposite side and maybe just a gentle push, then re-adjust and work your way around, checking the progress as you make smaller and smaller adjustments until it's perfect. Maybe you bolt the derailleur back into place to find that it's pointing twenty-degrees off-center after being bent in the same incident, so this time you're using bare hands and eyeballs to carefully knead things straight.
You're covered in black grease but the next thing you know (or maybe hours later depending on how things go) it's shifting buttery smooth and tick-free. Not because you paid someone to use an over-priced tool or because you convinced a friend to do it, but because you did the right pushing and pulling of the bendy pieces until all the things that need to be aligned were aligned. Speaking of black grease, even a job as menial as cleaning your nasty-ass drivetrain can feel both constructive and cathartic; maybe it's just the solvent talking, but freshly cleaned pulley wheels make me happy. Okay, struggling to force that last bit of tire bead into place while stuffing a giant piece of foam inside your tire isn't exactly a meditative process, but maybe the result could feel just as beneficial after you've calmed down a bit...
Fixing stuff just feels good, whether that's rebuilding an STI shifter that you've stripped down to a thousand tiny pieces on your workbench, or sweating and swearing over the last three inches of stubborn tire bead.
The most rewarding job? If you've got the time, learning how to build a wheel should be on your bucket list. Taking all the measurements, laying everything out, and especially putting the spokes through the correct holes on the hub flanges is a process that will test everything from your math to your organizational skills, and especially your patience. But it's all worth it when all the spokes cross in the right places and go to the right nipples, and their length is millimeter-perfect when you bring the tension up evenly. Even more so when it doesn't implode halfway through the first ride.
Pre-built wheels make all the sense in the world for pretty much everyone, especially if you live a busy life and haven't even gotten around to sorting out your shifting, let alone lacing a bunch of spokes. Regardless, if you set some time aside to fix your bike, be it a simple shifting adjustment or as involved as a complete damper tear-down, I bet you'll find that it's just as beneficial to your wallet as it is to your mindset. Mechanical Sympathy
Burning palo santo and laying out your favorite crystals in your workshop while you lace a wheel is a little woo-woo, I admit, but there's no better way to spend a full moon night. That said, there is a far more tangible reason for you to fix your own bike: mechanical sympathy. In other words, when you know how something works, you're less likely to beat the shit out of it.
Have you ever taken a close look at your derailleur? They're basically a 400-ish gram exoskeleton of aluminum (and maybe some carbon) with a whole bunch of tiny pivots, pins, springs, and plastic that all need to be perfectly aligned for it to move the chain across twelve cogs to within a hair's width of accuracy. If the geometry is out of whack by even just a smidge, maybe because you took the wrong line down that damn chute again and hit it on the same pointy rock again, it might tick, tick... clunk until you shift it into the spokes and all those pieces get spread over the trail like a violent crime scene.
But if you've had the nervous sweats while slowly bending a tired derailleur hanger back into alignment for the third time, you might be a bit more careful about blindly flying into that chute again. After all, you know what it takes to repair and that the hanger might not survive yet another impact, so you choose a slightly better line that's just as fast but four inches to the left and far kinder to your bike.
Wheels and tires are the first components to feel the brunt of things, which makes them a good indicator of how much mechanical sympathy you may or may not possess. So many dents that your tire won't seal anymore? Flat spots and loose spokes? Rim hasn't been straight since the day you bought your bike? Always getting flat tires on your rides? You could be using the wrong parts or the wrong pressure, of course, or maybe you're just riding like you pay someone else to keep that wheel from imploding.
When you're the one swapping spokes over to a new rim at 2am in the garage so you can ride the next day, or pulling out rim dents with a crescent wrench, or spending far too long making sure your bike's shifting is bang-on perfect, you're also more likely to treat your bike better on the trail. You Don't Need Much
Unlike your car, dishwasher, and so many other things we own, most of your mountain bike's mechanical bits are on full display rather than hidden behind a plastic cover held on by twenty small screws and too many impossibly tight trim clips. If your bike isn't shifting right, you can probably figure out why by staring at it for a while or using Google; you don't need an automotive lift or ODB reader to decipher some clandestine code, and certainly don't need an expensive repair stand, expensive tools, or a clinically-clean workshop.
Many riders live in a place where doing any sort of mechanical work is challenging or impossible, which is a pretty good excuse for turning to a shop. But you can also get a hell of a lot done in a small space if you're careful and clean.
I remember being thirteen and doing a drivetrain overhaul with my bike upsidedown on the back patio in the rain, my only tools being a chain breaker, some rusty hex keys, and even rustier wire snippers. I remember nervously rebuilding a suspension fork in my carpeted bedroom with slip-joint pliers, too much grease, not enough oil, and no instructions. I remember kneeling at the back of my bike while trying to remember if I'm supposed to turn the derailleur's barrel adjuster to the left or to the right while wondering what the two tiny Phillips screws do and if I should invest in my first screwdriver. I remember trying to force fresh DOT fluid through my brakes but forgetting to open the bleed port, the result being more of it going onto the ceiling than anywhere else.
You don't know what you don't know, but you'll never know unless you dig into it.
If the extent of your handiness tops out at changing lightbulbs and your tool collection begins and ends with a single Phillips screwdriver, I can understand why you'd rather pay a professional to repair your expensive mountain bike. But I'm not talking about re-shimming a damper or even lacing a new wheel; it's the far more straightforward mechanical work that keeps your bike running smoothly day-to-day and, more often than not, all you really need are a few wrenches of some kind, some grease, and some time. Depending on how deep you want to go, all the tools should cost less than one or two over-priced tires, and there's a how-to video for pretty much everything online these days, from fixing your shifting to cleaning DOT fluid out of your eyes.
Life can be hectic, unpredictable, and full of countless things that are far more important than your bike. Hell, people have no qualms about paying a stranger to clean the mess they created in their own house, so expecting everyone to find the time to quiet their creaky bottom bracket is a little far-fetched.
But all I'm saying is that taking the time, when you can, to repair and maintain your bike will do more than just save you money... It'll also keep others from having to listen to you tick, tick... clunking your way up any hills.
143 Comments
Personally, I haven’t had many problems scheduling a service at my preferred shop. Depending on what I need, I set an appointment and within 2-3 days I have an appointment and the bike is done at the end of the day. If I have no other choice and need something sooner, I will take care of it myself.
@Lanebobane Oh I'm definitely on the 2 bikes solution. Helps when I have to go to the shop for the few things I don't do (advance suspension service, and truing)
j/k- kind of.
My job is something other than bikes and bikes aren't my only hobby and I agree with the article in spirit and will try to do some stuff myself, but ughh.
Been gun shy ever since....
In my case I think it was an old/defective tire. I was having trouble getting one small section of bead to seat and the thing blew off the rim at probably just under 50PSI.
All of this predicated on you having a partner at home to maintain that adult presence- if that's not your circumstance, sorry, don't mean to intrude.
Guess what, if you need to actively discourage your customers from learning how to do basic bike maintenance, you're probably the kind of bike shop that people actively avoid.
Hope those 5 customers who you convinced that they're too stupid to change a tire are worth alienating the everyone else.
One thing I found helpful, is to find a good shop in your area that has friendly knowledgeable mechanics. so if you ever mess up you can always bring your bike in and not be worried about some overly judgmental person, asking you why you would ever attempt this job yourself without the "right" tools. Rather if you have a good mechanic (like I do) they will ask you what you did, and then tell you what you did wrong and give you some tips on how to do it properly.
Yeah…it’s called profit margins, it’s how a business affords to remain in business, and pay employees. Shops and service centers get dealer cost after being verified with the company as a resale entity, customers and consumers get retail. That’s how that works.
I'll still leave suspension servicing to the pros especially the nitrogen charge for dampers, but it's been very rewarding learning to do virtually everything else on my bike myself.
Saves me a ton of money too. Hourly labor charges at the LBS aren't cheap.
That said, I don't think there's any shame in taking your bike to the shop either. The way my work and family schedule work out, it's pretty easy for me to find time to fix my bike while still being able to ride, hang out with the family, etc. But if I had to choose between fixing the bike myself and (for example) spending more time with my daughter? Yeah, the bike is going to the shop, and I'm going to feel zero guilt about it.
(I also think you could make a lot of the "fix your bike" arguments about other things. The truth is that building and repairing a lot of things, from PCs to plumbing, isn't that complicated if you have the right tools and a Youtube video or two. But most of us don't have the time to learn to fix ALL of these things ourselves, so you kind of have to pick and choose what you're going to DIY and what you're going to pay for because you want to spend your time some other way)
Between 3 bicycles and two motorcycles if I didnt work on my own stuff I would be driving back and forth to shops constantly and would only be able to afford one of the above.
That said, I have a very good feel for how tight things should be (yes, I use a torque wrench too, but not everything has published torque values). I've discovered that some people do not have this ability, and will either strip everything they put a tool on, or their bike will fall to pieces on the next ride. The former will find being a home mechanic very expensive. The latter may end up in the ER.
This season my last year bike runs better than when it was brand new from the store.
600 bucks is a huge investment for a person who considers every dollar spend on this MTB lifestyle, but I did this over two years as different mechanic jobs come up and def already offset it with just a fork lower service and brake bleed alone based on LBS pricing for such things.
P.S. This also includes countless hours of watching mechanic videos on Youtube
P.P.S. Get yourself a high quality tools for the job
- good torque wrench is 90 CAD on Amazon, you do not need fancy WERA for 270 CAD, but avoid chepos for 50 bucks
- nice set of Bondhus allen keys are half price of Park tools ( do you know who makes allen keys for Park Tools? Well know you do )
- Fox lower leg removal tools are made by some Polish guy on eBay for half a price and better quality,
- 3D printed seal drivers all over eBay and Amazon for 20 bucks and make fork service super easy
- High quality grease in a Car Shop is available for 50-70% less than MTB branded stuff
- You can buy these cheap tools on amazon ( chain slap, bottom braket removal tool, bearing press), the cheapst ones are still very good quality due to simplicity of the tools.
- brake bleed kits on Amazon are around 40 CAD and same quality as branded stuff, will last you a few bleeds if you clean them properly... but I was never able to get more life out of them ( wear and tear dut to aggressive DOT fluid maybe, even after cleaning)
"Marketing innovations" always seem to sacrifice ease of service for minimal performance benefit. What is the next thing that looks good, but will make servicing my bike a pain in the ass?
You mention in the article about cheap derailleur hanger tools and then 2 sentences down go on to talk about why would you pay a mechanic to use an "over-priced tool."
You also talk about the merits of building and lacing your own wheels then a paragraph down say "But I'm not talking about re-shimming a damper or even lacing a new wheel"
"You mention in the article about cheap derailleur hanger tools and then 2 sentences down go on to talk about why would you pay a mechanic to use an "over-priced tool." Totally, because some of them cost too much money and some of them cost way less but do the same thing.
"You also talk about the merits of building and lacing your own wheels then a paragraph down say "But I'm not talking about re-shimming a damper or even lacing a new wheel" Totally, because it'd be cool if everyone looked after their own wheels and I will always encourage people to do that, but I really want people to just look after their own damn bikes.
(Engineers are the worst customers I have: they think they are genious and that maintaining a bike is "so simple"... whereas they can barely inflate a tyre or turn a screw in the right sense).
Part of me thinks a Pro would have had the same problem, but then it would have been their problem and they have the tools, experience, and access to parts to fix it. I do most of my own service, but only jobs I know I can handle with the parts and tools I have on hand if something goes wrong.
No spares and no YouTube video, only o-rings...
I don’t think so, it’s like a lego mechanic.
But I agree.
nothing pisses a professional mechanic off more than some airhead who just powerwashed his bike on full blast and now is complaining of a "weird creaking noise". But it doesn't make sense because they know so much about bikes and do all their own work just like they did on their dirtbike and they have a degree so it's not like they don't know how and blah blah blah......