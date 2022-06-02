Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike

Jun 2, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
Repairing your own bike will do more than just save you money; it'll also keep others from having to listen to you tick, tick... clunking on the trails.


Tick, tick, tick... clunk. Tick, tick, tick... clunk. The sound of a slow-shifting bike grates on me about as much as rattling e-bike motors or people who don't understand that the left lane is for passing, not where you live just because you're going 5kph over the speed limit in your Dodge Charger. And while the latter two problems might be unsolvable, I believe that most of us can - and should - figure out the first one. That's probably why I found myself so annoyed halfway through a ride last week...

"Ugh, this thing is shifting like shit," the friendly stranger said with obvious frustration in his voice as he slowly turned his cranks over, probably because he was stuck three gears too high with a set of tired legs. "I'll have to drop it off at the shop next week for them to fix it," he wheezed between gulps of air.

Had I not been barely holding onto the same struggle bus up a hill that felt a lot steeper than it should, I would have said that a quick quarter-turn of a barrel adjuster might sort it out. Or maybe just a friendly pull to bring the derailleur back into alignment-ish. Or could the cause have been his obviously rusty shift cable and housing cut three inches too short? Instead, I stayed quiet and stewed over how a strangely high percentage of mountain bikers, many of whom own the latest pricey gear, don't know how to keep their expensive toys running smoothly.

There are no doubt countless things that should be prioritized ahead of fixing your bike, including riding your bike, and having a moment of spare time is a luxury for many of us. I'm told that children need to be fed multiple times every single day and that many can't poo by themselves or even make dinner. I know people who have to drive to something called "an office" where they pretend to be busy for eight hours, which sounds nearly as horrible as actually being busy. Some of us have friends or even partners that we're supposed to spend time with and support. And yeah, all of that should probably come before shooting DOT fluid at the ceiling (and into your eyes) while learning how to bleed your ten-year-old Juicy 3s.

Even so, taking the time to work on your bike is well worth it, and not just to avoid a repair bill or stop that annoying tick, tick... clunk shifting that you've been putting up with for weeks.


What s inside your damper shaft
There's something about having dirty, oily hands that just feels right, and even more so when it's because you fixed something.


It's Good For the Soul

Fixing things simply feels good, doesn't it? There's something to be said for figuring out what's wrong and solving the problem on your own, whether that's as straightforward as turning a barrel adjuster or as scary as bending your $300 derailleur back to where it belongs.

Most of today's derailleurs and hangers are relatively sturdy compared to the half aluminum, half cheese stuff we were using not that long ago, but they're still far more vulnerable than they are indestructible. Rocks can be big and pointy and think your fancy XTR "mech" looks pretty delicious as you roll the dice yet again down that sketchy chute. And while it might not have felt like much of an impact, your fancy bike is going to tick, tick... clunk for the next year until you manage to get way too much money for it on the PB buy & sell because there's a worldwide shortage of everything.

However, if you owned a relatively inexpensive hanger straightener tool of some kind, and maybe found a video providing step-by-step instructions on how to not cause even more damage, you could likely massage things back to where they belong. A delicate pull at the bottom, rotate the tool to the opposite side and maybe just a gentle push, then re-adjust and work your way around, checking the progress as you make smaller and smaller adjustments until it's perfect. Maybe you bolt the derailleur back into place to find that it's pointing twenty-degrees off-center after being bent in the same incident, so this time you're using bare hands and eyeballs to carefully knead things straight.

You're covered in black grease but the next thing you know (or maybe hours later depending on how things go) it's shifting buttery smooth and tick-free. Not because you paid someone to use an over-priced tool or because you convinced a friend to do it, but because you did the right pushing and pulling of the bendy pieces until all the things that need to be aligned were aligned. Speaking of black grease, even a job as menial as cleaning your nasty-ass drivetrain can feel both constructive and cathartic; maybe it's just the solvent talking, but freshly cleaned pulley wheels make me happy. Okay, struggling to force that last bit of tire bead into place while stuffing a giant piece of foam inside your tire isn't exactly a meditative process, but maybe the result could feel just as beneficial after you've calmed down a bit...


A full tear down means everything comes apart and cleaned right down to the hubs.
Fresh grease is good for your freehub and good for your soul.


Fixing stuff just feels good, whether that's rebuilding an STI shifter that you've stripped down to a thousand tiny pieces on your workbench, or sweating and swearing over the last three inches of stubborn tire bead.

The most rewarding job? If you've got the time, learning how to build a wheel should be on your bucket list. Taking all the measurements, laying everything out, and especially putting the spokes through the correct holes on the hub flanges is a process that will test everything from your math to your organizational skills, and especially your patience. But it's all worth it when all the spokes cross in the right places and go to the right nipples, and their length is millimeter-perfect when you bring the tension up evenly. Even more so when it doesn't implode halfway through the first ride.

Pre-built wheels make all the sense in the world for pretty much everyone, especially if you live a busy life and haven't even gotten around to sorting out your shifting, let alone lacing a bunch of spokes. Regardless, if you set some time aside to fix your bike, be it a simple shifting adjustment or as involved as a complete damper tear-down, I bet you'll find that it's just as beneficial to your wallet as it is to your mindset.


Precision in the transition pits. Tahnee Seagrave s cockpit gets it s final touches.
Fixing your own bike will eventually lead to a better set-up and more mechanical sympathy.


Mechanical Sympathy

Burning palo santo and laying out your favorite crystals in your workshop while you lace a wheel is a little woo-woo, I admit, but there's no better way to spend a full moon night. That said, there is a far more tangible reason for you to fix your own bike: mechanical sympathy. In other words, when you know how something works, you're less likely to beat the shit out of it.

Have you ever taken a close look at your derailleur? They're basically a 400-ish gram exoskeleton of aluminum (and maybe some carbon) with a whole bunch of tiny pivots, pins, springs, and plastic that all need to be perfectly aligned for it to move the chain across twelve cogs to within a hair's width of accuracy. If the geometry is out of whack by even just a smidge, maybe because you took the wrong line down that damn chute again and hit it on the same pointy rock again, it might tick, tick... clunk until you shift it into the spokes and all those pieces get spread over the trail like a violent crime scene.

But if you've had the nervous sweats while slowly bending a tired derailleur hanger back into alignment for the third time, you might be a bit more careful about blindly flying into that chute again. After all, you know what it takes to repair and that the hanger might not survive yet another impact, so you choose a slightly better line that's just as fast but four inches to the left and far kinder to your bike.


The first of many many many wheels that will be built through the weekend as the rough Fort William track dishes out abuse.
Wheels constantly falling apart? You might need more mechanical sympathy in your life.


Wheels and tires are the first components to feel the brunt of things, which makes them a good indicator of how much mechanical sympathy you may or may not possess. So many dents that your tire won't seal anymore? Flat spots and loose spokes? Rim hasn't been straight since the day you bought your bike? Always getting flat tires on your rides? You could be using the wrong parts or the wrong pressure, of course, or maybe you're just riding like you pay someone else to keep that wheel from imploding.

When you're the one swapping spokes over to a new rim at 2am in the garage so you can ride the next day, or pulling out rim dents with a crescent wrench, or spending far too long making sure your bike's shifting is bang-on perfect, you're also more likely to treat your bike better on the trail.


You Don't Need Much

Unlike your car, dishwasher, and so many other things we own, most of your mountain bike's mechanical bits are on full display rather than hidden behind a plastic cover held on by twenty small screws and too many impossibly tight trim clips. If your bike isn't shifting right, you can probably figure out why by staring at it for a while or using Google; you don't need an automotive lift or ODB reader to decipher some clandestine code, and certainly don't need an expensive repair stand, expensive tools, or a clinically-clean workshop.


The dream shop, sure, but you can get through the same repair jobs while working on your upside-down bike in a carpeted hallway.


Many riders live in a place where doing any sort of mechanical work is challenging or impossible, which is a pretty good excuse for turning to a shop. But you can also get a hell of a lot done in a small space if you're careful and clean.

I remember being thirteen and doing a drivetrain overhaul with my bike upsidedown on the back patio in the rain, my only tools being a chain breaker, some rusty hex keys, and even rustier wire snippers. I remember nervously rebuilding a suspension fork in my carpeted bedroom with slip-joint pliers, too much grease, not enough oil, and no instructions. I remember kneeling at the back of my bike while trying to remember if I'm supposed to turn the derailleur's barrel adjuster to the left or to the right while wondering what the two tiny Phillips screws do and if I should invest in my first screwdriver. I remember trying to force fresh DOT fluid through my brakes but forgetting to open the bleed port, the result being more of it going onto the ceiling than anywhere else.

You don't know what you don't know, but you'll never know unless you dig into it.


Never not fine tuning suspension at the World Cup level
Unless you've got the skills and tools, forget about deep jobs like working on your suspension. Instead, focus on the day-to-day maintenance that keeps your bike running smoothly.


If the extent of your handiness tops out at changing lightbulbs and your tool collection begins and ends with a single Phillips screwdriver, I can understand why you'd rather pay a professional to repair your expensive mountain bike. But I'm not talking about re-shimming a damper or even lacing a new wheel; it's the far more straightforward mechanical work that keeps your bike running smoothly day-to-day and, more often than not, all you really need are a few wrenches of some kind, some grease, and some time. Depending on how deep you want to go, all the tools should cost less than one or two over-priced tires, and there's a how-to video for pretty much everything online these days, from fixing your shifting to cleaning DOT fluid out of your eyes.

Life can be hectic, unpredictable, and full of countless things that are far more important than your bike. Hell, people have no qualms about paying a stranger to clean the mess they created in their own house, so expecting everyone to find the time to quiet their creaky bottom bracket is a little far-fetched.

But all I'm saying is that taking the time, when you can, to repair and maintain your bike will do more than just save you money... It'll also keep others from having to listen to you tick, tick... clunking your way up any hills.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Opinion


143 Comments

  • 87 7
 i have more money than time
  • 8 3
 Truer words have never been spoken
  • 16 1
 Must be f*cking nice. But how much are your really saving when your bike is in the shop for 1-2 weeks for simple stuff? Razz
  • 28 0
 So do I but I always fix my own bikes. I was working on bikes late last night, it is therapeutic and will make you a better rider by understanding how everything works.
  • 16 1
 @NorCalNomad: If your bike is in the shop for 1-2 weeks for simple stuff, you need to find another shop lol
  • 4 0
 Assuming you have more than one mtb that makes sense…also assuming you have a shop that’s convenient to get to… but if you only have one you’re back on the trail quicker if you fix it yourself.
  • 7 0
 The problem with this thinking is that it takes time to take your bike to the shop and then to pick it up later. Most repair jobs I've done lately took me less time than it would take to drive to an LBS twice. Definitely depends on the job, though.
  • 8 0
 @NorCalNomad: Solution: 2 bikes.
  • 8 14
flag cougar797 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I'm sorry but I hate the "im so busy but I can just throw money at it" thing. Good for you for being able to waste money on little stuff, but why would you regardless?
  • 1 0
 @sadfusde: But if you wait for several weeks it just means there are not enough shops in the are so ...
  • 6 0
 You will always find time for the things you care about or prioritize.
  • 3 0
 @cougar797: because you don't have the time
  • 3 0
 @NorCalNomad: This reminds me to buy a Magura bleed kit after my bike was at the shop for 2 weeks to get the brakes bled...
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: fixing anything basic on my bike takes max 1-3 days in the service center for me.
  • 2 2
 Why does everyone think they can judge other people. Taking the time to learn some bike maintenance is rewarding for sure but I am probably not learning how to do suspension or brakes until my kids are out of the house or driving to their own after school things etc. I am also working hard on another hobby and possible alternative career. Some of us just want to go ride bikes in the woods. If I have time to tune up a derailleur and add sealant I am calling it a day.
  • 7 0
 Sometimes it's that even the LBS doesn't do a very good job...
  • 2 0
 @NorCalNomad: quite the opposite, actually. I’d trade the money for more time any day. Kids, mortgage, family obligations, job. They add up.
  • 2 1
 I don't even have lots of money, per se, but I definitely make more money working than I pay for service, so I may as well spend my time doing more work than fighting with fiddley parts. I don't mind a tire swap (pre-inserts) and changing cassettes and basic stuff, but no chance I'm doing my own suspension or anything like that. Nothing worse than doing something for the first time, getting frustrated and then having to live with possibly a worse result than if you'd just taken it to the shop and had it done right. If I wanna spend time doing something badly I'll take up painting. I want my bike to be its best.
  • 2 0
 It all depends on what needs to be fixed. There are a lot of things that I can take care of relatively easily, and there are other things that are going to take a longer time and require (or would be that much easier with) special equipment that I just don’t have. Sometimes there are repairs that if you want done right, it’s just better off having a real expert take care of it.

Personally, I haven’t had many problems scheduling a service at my preferred shop. Depending on what I need, I set an appointment and within 2-3 days I have an appointment and the bike is done at the end of the day. If I have no other choice and need something sooner, I will take care of it myself.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: Ideally you have two bikes too, just in case things go really bad on one. I know, that can get expensive though.
  • 1 0
 @sadfusde: The problem comes when there isn't anyone available to do your work regardless of how much money you have to throw at it.
  • 5 0
 Where I live, I think the bike shops are booking tune-ups three weeks out... how much time do you have?
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: basic fork service and brake bleeds are pretty easy, and you can bleed your own brakes better than a shop after watching 15 min of YouTube
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: I have a few bikes, but only one mountain bike.
  • 2 1
 @mikelevy: Every person I’ve known that says “they have more money than time” when discussing doing their own maintenance also have multiple bikes…that they rarely ride.
  • 1 0
 @sadfusde @Uchwmdr You should see how many riders that are in my area + how every single shop (which is A LOT of shops) is backed up that much. Problems of living in a place that is excellent for biking. Wink

@Lanebobane Oh I'm definitely on the 2 bikes solution. Helps when I have to go to the shop for the few things I don't do (advance suspension service, and truing)
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: N+1, in fact I'm riding a back up today. lol peasants.

j/k- kind of.

My job is something other than bikes and bikes aren't my only hobby and I agree with the article in spirit and will try to do some stuff myself, but ughh.
  • 44 1
 In today's YouTube world where there is literally a video for anything, there is no excuse not to maintain your own stuff. It's such a lost skill.
  • 5 1
 Seconded
  • 6 1
 @Dopepedaler: Thirded. If your going to ride you should know how to take care of your gear. No excuse for running a poorly maintained bike.
  • 2 0
 very lucky the guys now!!! I started breaking my own stuff trying to figure out how it worked and some small tips and how to on bike magazines
  • 11 0
 Bike shops make a killing because of Youtube...
  • 2 0
 Fourthded.
  • 1 0
 Fifthed.
  • 1 0
 This. With a handful of tools and a laptop or phone with YouTube perched on a workbench you can tackle 95% of all maintenance on your bike, including servicing your fork and bleeding your brakes. The issue is confidence. We are happy to send big drops and clear big gaps but afraid to turn a wrench. In the immortal works of Rob Schneider "YOU CAN DO IT". Start with small stuff and work your way up. You will be a better biker for it, and you may even earn a few beers for showing someone else how to fix their rig.
  • 1 0
 @cougar797: Totally agree. The other reason is that you might need to fix something on the trail to get you back or to keep the ride going and it helps if you’ve done it before in the comfort of your own garage.
  • 14 0
 I feel this way until I'm 3 hours in to a 1 hour "easy" job. Then I curse myself for not just taking it to the bike shop where people actually know what they're doing. Then I can get back to riding bikes, which I also do a poor job of but at least it's fun?
  • 9 0
 The more you work on your bike, the more you know about your bike. When you run into problems trail-side, you're way more likely to figure it out than a rube who only knows how to hand his bike off to a shop when something's wrong.
  • 2 0
 Precisely! Then you might know what that tick tick... clunk means on the trail.
  • 8 0
 I had to work on my bike when I was younger because I didn't have any money. Now I have money and I still work on my bike. It's not hard. It doesn't take long. The tools don't cost that much. In most cases, if you take your bike to a shop it'll still need tuning afterwards, so you may as well do it yourself.
  • 9 0
 I have some friends who shouldn't be putting air in their tires without supervision. Don't let them near an Allen key please, makes for more work undoing their repairs.
  • 4 0
 I was at a college co-op bike shop, dude next to me was airing up his tires and you know how the sound gets lower and lower the higher the PSI? It was getting very very quite and I was just cringing then BOOOOM, blew off the sidewall of his rim, he had 100+ PSI easy in a MTB tire.

Been gun shy ever since....
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: I blew a tire off the rim once. I will agree, you are never 100% the same after that.

In my case I think it was an old/defective tire. I was having trouble getting one small section of bead to seat and the thing blew off the rim at probably just under 50PSI.
  • 1 0
 I’ve been considering having potential riding partners do a pre ride maintenance test before I go on a ride with them…I either end up fixing some very basic issue for them, or they won’t accept help and I get to watch them cuss and scream for 15 minutes while attempting to change a flat.
  • 1 0
 @sino428: in this case it peeled the alum off the rim like a banana about a 5" section....I guess there is a reason most rims have a PSI rating!
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Thats crazy. My rim was fine. It’s still use on one of my bikes. A different tire aired right up with no problem.
  • 5 0
 I started doing more and more maintenance and repair works during Covid as the lead times I got from LBS were bonkers. Still a bit wary of going too deep into the suspension, although I have done some basic maintenance on her. Now, I can do my brakes and pretty much all transmission jobs, saving me lots of time and some money. Of course I messed it up on a few occasions, but that's part of the process!!!
  • 1 0
 Totally, many places are booking repairs multiple weeks out, so it's super helpful to know how to do some stuff on your own.
  • 7 2
 I don't care how easy everyone says it is, I am not opening up my forks. I don't trust myself, and know I will end up with extra parts when finished. I'd prefer my bikes to work well over trying to save a few $. That being said it does feel amazing after successfully fixing something for the first time... If you ride a lot you better be able to do the basics.
  • 1 0
 Those extra parts were clearly unnecessary anyway and the weight savings will make up for whatever "function" they supposedly had! You're coming out on top either way.
  • 2 0
 Servicing the lowers is really, really easy for most brands and can make a big difference in feel. You should give it a try.
  • 2 0
 A full fork or shock service can be intimidating, but just dropping the lowers or doing an air can service can make a massive difference in performance.
  • 1 0
 @WestwardHo: and very, very fast if you spend $15 for a seal install tool.
  • 5 0
 First step to working on your own bike is to find the stuff that works well for a long time. XT group set, DT Swiss Wheels, Hope generally are good places to start. That way you get a higher ratio of riding to fixing and when it does need need some TLC it's relatively simple to do.
  • 5 0
 I started mountain biking about 12 years ago. I had zero experience building or working on bikes at the time. But within about a year I was repairing and building up new bikes from scratch. Accumulating all the tools was probably the hardest thing. Your Tech Tuesday series that was out then actually taught me most of the basics at the time.
  • 1 0
 Tech Tuesday, a classic haha Smile
  • 4 0
 Indeed, my kids can't poop on their own, but I also can't really go biking after they go to bed and it's dark so I do all my own work. Also being a cheapskate engineer that has a hard time trusting other people to work on my stuff is another factor.
  • 1 0
 I can't recommend investing in a good riding light highly enough. When my kids were little the vast majority of my riding was at night after they went to bed. Find a couple of riding buddies in the same situation and you will have so much fun the extra exhaustion will be well worth it!
  • 1 0
 Almost every engineer I've met has been kinda cheap... what gives? Smile
  • 1 0
 My dude, get some lights and join the legion of after-bedtime rad dads out flailing around in the woods at night. I do about 80% of my riding after putting the kid to bed.

All of this predicated on you having a partner at home to maintain that adult presence- if that's not your circumstance, sorry, don't mean to intrude.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: almost all the engineers I work with are cheap…because they are highly rationale and have fat retirement accounts, or multiple homes they rent out.
  • 3 0
 a certain group of bike shop owners right now " how could Pinkbike BETRAY us like this"

Guess what, if you need to actively discourage your customers from learning how to do basic bike maintenance, you're probably the kind of bike shop that people actively avoid.

Hope those 5 customers who you convinced that they're too stupid to change a tire are worth alienating the everyone else.
  • 3 0
 From my experience most bike shop owners hate having customers.
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy This is a really good article I am in the process of learning to fix my bike I can adjust my shifting pretty well, replace cables, and bleed brakes, and I am also planning in a little while to try changing my pivot bearings. Another benefit of fixing your bike is you can buy a bunch of new tools.

One thing I found helpful, is to find a good shop in your area that has friendly knowledgeable mechanics. so if you ever mess up you can always bring your bike in and not be worried about some overly judgmental person, asking you why you would ever attempt this job yourself without the "right" tools. Rather if you have a good mechanic (like I do) they will ask you what you did, and then tell you what you did wrong and give you some tips on how to do it properly.
  • 2 0
 The shop that I worked at for 10 years also offered free tech clinics on tuesdays to anyone who wanted to come. When a lot of people came we kept it pretty basic but if there were only a few people we would get deeper into stuff
  • 5 0
 hmm, I can hear the cancer seeping in his/her skin already. Wear some gloves!!!
  • 1 0
 Ha - thought the same thing, if you getting that crap all over your hands, latex gloves 100%
  • 2 0
 I usually break something the first time I try to fix it.....learned this back in the 90's when I was replacing a clutch basket on my 1985 KX125, and missed the whole thing about ft/lbs vs in/lbs for the clutch basket bolts....snapped off the head of the clutch basket bolts using ft/lbs, instead of in/lbs....very annoying mistake! Nothing more gratifying than working on stuff yourself, as you learn a lot about how things actually work, even if you're breaking them!
  • 3 1
 The local shops exist to help serve the riders in their community. There is nothing wrong with dropping your bike off for any type of maintenance. That keeps the shop guys employed, after all. I build my own bikes and do all routine maintenance (just send suspension components for annual services) but I still go into the shop for advice or help when I run into a head scratcher.
  • 1 0
 There is something refreshing about doing your own maintenance. Learning basics and fundamentals means you become the team mechanic and salvage your buddies chain to save the group ride, help them do lowers services, change out cassettes, and drink beers with good mates.
  • 1 0
 Fix it yourself and take responsibility for yourself. Ain’t gonna help you if you saw thru your spokes 20 miles from civilization just because somebody else working on your bike backed out the end stops on the derailleur and forgot to reset them.
  • 4 3
 Working on suspension is not that hard and the benefits are enormous. Don't know like it works in US/Canada, but in Poland servicing suspension takes a week at absolute best and in winter up to 2 months if you want to do in acceptable money (I mean, you need to bring it and wait in a queue). Service will also typically charge you a retail MSRP on parts (even if they buy them much cheaper) .. So learning how to do it is not only lot's of money saved (all labour + at least 20% on parts), but also a lot of time. Sure, you can mess something up, but there are lots of tutorials on YT. There are of course exceptions like Fox X2 and similarly complicated dampers which are pain in the ass, they are doable but you will never do them very well without vacuum, but you can do them well enough. The best idea is to buy suspension which works well and is not very hard to service, typically it will also outlast super smooth but complicated stuff.
  • 6 1
 “Service will also typically charge you a retail MSRP on parts (even if they buy them much cheaper)”

Yeah…it’s called profit margins, it’s how a business affords to remain in business, and pay employees. Shops and service centers get dealer cost after being verified with the company as a resale entity, customers and consumers get retail. That’s how that works.
  • 2 0
 Been so long since I took a bike to a shop I don’t even know what they charge these days but I imagine it’s not cheap. Always operated on theory that over the long term it’s cheaper buying the tools.
  • 1 0
 Riding in Denver, the DIY life is born from necessity. Right now, you can't book a simple repair less than 3-4 weeks out at any of the reputable MTB mechanics in the metro area. I needed a Hope bleed + rear caliper rebuild/seals. It was either wait until early July and pay $~150 in labor or $70 in proprietary tools and parts and an evening learning something new about my bike.

I'll still leave suspension servicing to the pros especially the nitrogen charge for dampers, but it's been very rewarding learning to do virtually everything else on my bike myself.
  • 2 0
 Shops are booking two to three weeks out here as well, and the riding is prime - it pays to know how to fix your own shit.
  • 1 0
 I started learning how to work and fix my own bike the day I got my first MTB. Now, the only thing I can't and don't do at home are (re)building wheelsets, removing/pressing press-fit BBs, EC or ZS headset cup removal/instertion, and doing closed cartridge fork and shock damper maintenance. Mainly because I don't do those often enough to want to buy the expensive tools for them, I don't have the resources for involved suspension rebuilds, and I'm not really interested in the intricacies and sorcery involved in building wheels. I leave that to the pros at my LBS. But everything else including and up to bearing replacement, lower leg fork maintenance, open bath damper maintenance, replacing shock/fork seals, cables, brakes, etc. etc., I can do at home.

Saves me a ton of money too. Hourly labor charges at the LBS aren't cheap.
  • 4 0
 Wheel building isn't hard at all. There's this mystique around it as evidenced by your comments on it, but it's quite simple. Make sure the bigger spoke gap at the rim is over the valve stem. Have another wheel on hand to look at. You can get away with not using a tension gauge if you've got a good musical ear, though it is better to use one.
  • 2 0
 Mtbs need so much maintenance, you’re constantly fixing and replacing things if you ride a lot, seems like it would completely impractical to take it to the shop for everything.
  • 1 0
 I definitely agree fixing bikes is cool. I'm doing my first frame-up build right now for exactly that reason, to force myself to learn about some of the mechanical skills I'm not comfortable with. And generally speaking, there's not much downside to trying – if you screw it up, you can always take it to the shop later (although if you screw it up badly enough, you might end up increasing the bill).

That said, I don't think there's any shame in taking your bike to the shop either. The way my work and family schedule work out, it's pretty easy for me to find time to fix my bike while still being able to ride, hang out with the family, etc. But if I had to choose between fixing the bike myself and (for example) spending more time with my daughter? Yeah, the bike is going to the shop, and I'm going to feel zero guilt about it.

(I also think you could make a lot of the "fix your bike" arguments about other things. The truth is that building and repairing a lot of things, from PCs to plumbing, isn't that complicated if you have the right tools and a Youtube video or two. But most of us don't have the time to learn to fix ALL of these things ourselves, so you kind of have to pick and choose what you're going to DIY and what you're going to pay for because you want to spend your time some other way)
  • 1 0
 I do most of my own work. Wheel builds, basic fork and shock, pivots. But when I need proprietary tools which I may use 6 times before they are obsolete or need high pressure nitrogen or other special things, I’ll send those bits away. I also know many people that should not work on any bike. I helped a guy a few weeks back put his tire back on. He was trying to get a road tire on using a tire lever incorrectly. Painful to watch. I said "May I?" And pulled the tire on by hand quickly. He was grateful. Lots of people don’t really notice noises. They don’t understand that squeaks and clanks mean something wrong. Manny people think when something stops working completely it needs attention but only when things absolutely fail.
  • 1 0
 I do sometimes. I enjoy it. But I'm only adequate at anything but the basics. I just don't do specific things enough to get really good at them . If I had a fleet of bikes and rode every day as my job, it would be different and I'd progress. But while I'll fix what needs fixing so I can ride, my bike inevitably feels crisper when I get a professional tune up.
  • 1 0
 Knowing how to maintain every aspect of your bike is a crucial aspect of heading out on an all-day or multi-day epic into the backcountry. If you wait until things are broken to take your die into the shop, that's how you get surprises on the trail, and also how you end up not knowing what tools to carry or how to repair things on the go. Not sure how so many people get away without maintaining their own bikes...
  • 1 0
 Seems like it would be uber stressful to not work on your own stuff, what if you have a big trip planned and break something a few days before just going to hope the bike shop can fix it or dont go?

Between 3 bicycles and two motorcycles if I didnt work on my own stuff I would be driving back and forth to shops constantly and would only be able to afford one of the above.
  • 1 0
 As a 54 year old dude who's dad told him at age 10, "If you're old enough to ride your YZ 80, then you're old enough to change the piston and rings" and taught me to do it, a lot of these comments make me sad. Down vote away, but where the hell did our work with our hands and can do attitude go? It's a freaking bicycle for crying out loud. Fix it yourself.
  • 1 0
 I do everything except wheel building. I'd do it so infrequently that I'd never get good at it.

That said, I have a very good feel for how tight things should be (yes, I use a torque wrench too, but not everything has published torque values). I've discovered that some people do not have this ability, and will either strip everything they put a tool on, or their bike will fall to pieces on the next ride. The former will find being a home mechanic very expensive. The latter may end up in the ER.
  • 1 0
 I do it just so I don't have the downtime in the shop. I can't have my bike away from me for 7 days! I will do most everything to keep my wheels rolling, but a shop visit (off season?) is a great way to get everything just that-much-more dialed in.
  • 1 0
 After spending about 600 bucks on tools ( 35% of which was a good but basic park tool bike stand ) I can finally completely rebuild my bike. I find it therapeutic and no one can do a better job ( regreasing each bearing after the season ) than me. The only thing I do not touch is god damn rear shock ( forks are relatively easy with proper tools ).

This season my last year bike runs better than when it was brand new from the store.

600 bucks is a huge investment for a person who considers every dollar spend on this MTB lifestyle, but I did this over two years as different mechanic jobs come up and def already offset it with just a fork lower service and brake bleed alone based on LBS pricing for such things.

P.S. This also includes countless hours of watching mechanic videos on Youtube

P.P.S. Get yourself a high quality tools for the job

- good torque wrench is 90 CAD on Amazon, you do not need fancy WERA for 270 CAD, but avoid chepos for 50 bucks
- nice set of Bondhus allen keys are half price of Park tools ( do you know who makes allen keys for Park Tools? Well know you do Big Grin )
- Fox lower leg removal tools are made by some Polish guy on eBay for half a price and better quality,
- 3D printed seal drivers all over eBay and Amazon for 20 bucks and make fork service super easy
- High quality grease in a Car Shop is available for 50-70% less than MTB branded stuff
- You can buy these cheap tools on amazon ( chain slap, bottom braket removal tool, bearing press), the cheapst ones are still very good quality due to simplicity of the tools.
- brake bleed kits on Amazon are around 40 CAD and same quality as branded stuff, will last you a few bleeds if you clean them properly... but I was never able to get more life out of them ( wear and tear dut to aggressive DOT fluid maybe, even after cleaning)
  • 1 0
 The bike industry gets in its own way with "marketing innovations" that make my life harder.

"Marketing innovations" always seem to sacrifice ease of service for minimal performance benefit. What is the next thing that looks good, but will make servicing my bike a pain in the ass?
  • 1 0
 Definitely Satisfying being able to work on your own bike. Get a couple good beers, the tunes going and wrench away. Also after the initial investment of tools it’s alot cheaper. Just replace all my pivot bearings, new bb, rebuilt my dropper, bled brakes, fresh tires. 2 season old bike feels brand new again. And only cost me $220 all in. Mean while my buddy just paid a lbs $500 and a week and a half with no bike to just do pivot bearings and rear brake bleed.
  • 1 0
 This stuff is so basic, even building a wheel is simple if you actually bother to try it. What one man can do another can do, just try and it will save you god knows how much money! I took my bike to a bike shop just once to have a bottom bracket pressed in as I didn’t have the tool. $70 for 3 minutes of work!!! Just bought the tool afterwards and can do it for free to mine and my friends bikes now…. Bike shops are a rip off especially considering how simple a mtb bike is to fix and maintain.
  • 1 0
 I'm always down to work on drivetrain or brakes. I'm getting more comfortable with basic suspension work and a couple of friends are great wheel builders. Installing tires with inserts is a mess, but doable. While it is probably my least favorite work, it sure is satisfying to see a new fuzzy tire with bright graphics pop onto the rim.
  • 1 0
 This article does nothing but undervalue the work and merit of what full time bike mechanics do, as well as being full of conflicting arguments and points. I agree that everyone can benefit to learn a little bit about how their bikes work and how to repair them on the side of the trail, but as someone who spends a lot of his days dealing with people who have broken things on their bikes by attempting to follow an un-reputable video online I would say, if you want to learn about fixing bikes, find a course to teach you through a local bike shop.

You mention in the article about cheap derailleur hanger tools and then 2 sentences down go on to talk about why would you pay a mechanic to use an "over-priced tool."

You also talk about the merits of building and lacing your own wheels then a paragraph down say "But I'm not talking about re-shimming a damper or even lacing a new wheel"
  • 1 0
 "This article does nothing but undervalues the work and merit of what full-time bike mechanics do" - They're not curing cancer or building a spaceship, they're just fixing silly bikes. I worked as a mechanic in the same small shop for more than a decade, and nothing that I wrote would have ever offended me. People should definitely take a class if they think it'll give them more confidence or a better understanding... but also, bikes aren't hard.

"You mention in the article about cheap derailleur hanger tools and then 2 sentences down go on to talk about why would you pay a mechanic to use an "over-priced tool." Totally, because some of them cost too much money and some of them cost way less but do the same thing.

"You also talk about the merits of building and lacing your own wheels then a paragraph down say "But I'm not talking about re-shimming a damper or even lacing a new wheel" Totally, because it'd be cool if everyone looked after their own wheels and I will always encourage people to do that, but I really want people to just look after their own damn bikes.
  • 1 0
 I have built 2 bikes for my sons and in the process, I get them involved in the build up, that way they learn how to and what to trouble shoot if something breaks down and they can ride out. I will admit that the only component of a bike that I won't touch is the fork/shock. But other than that, repairing or changing out worn parts is pretty straight forward with lots of good videos on YT. Especially ParkTool videos.
  • 2 0
 Imagine if no one ever fixed their own bikes and took them in to be serviced/fixed no one would ever be riding with the line up of bikes waiting to be serviced/fixed
  • 3 3
 Golden rule: do it if you want to do it but DO IT WELL!!! Otherwise: learn how to do it well or pay someone skilled to do it.
(Engineers are the worst customers I have: they think they are genious and that maintaining a bike is "so simple"... whereas they can barely inflate a tyre or turn a screw in the right sense).
  • 6 0
 Yeah, all engineers are like that. No engineer can inflate a tire. Trust me, I'm an engineer
  • 5 1
 It's a well known fact that engineers know why things work but don't know how to make them work. If I had a dollar for every aerospace engineer who asked me "I work on planes for a living, don't you think I know how to fix a bike?" I could have retired.
  • 4 0
 @m47h13u: Some engineers are like that, yes. But there is not just one type of engineers. I don't understand this kind of engineer-bashing. I know quiet a few engineers who are incredibly good mechanics as well, not all of them are theoreticians.
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: I say that jokingly as I'm friends and family with many myself. And trust me, they joke about it too. Fixing bikes is very much something you can or can't be good at and education/title plays no part in it. I can work on bikes all day long but want to commit crimes against humanity anytime I work on a car. I'm also too close to an aerospace "hub" so the obnoxious types tend to be over-represented. I guess context is key.
  • 1 0
 Their are lots of different peoples that become engineers, where I work there’s guys who can’t turn a screwdriver, but can draw up great plans, and guys who barely know how to use a computer but built and do all the maintenance on their personal airplanes.
  • 1 1
 Yes, to an extent. I’ll do bleeds, component replacements, bolt checks, stuff like that, but suspension? No amount of YouTube video is going to get me to trust myself enough to mess with the internals. That I will gladly leave to the professionals
  • 1 0
 First (and only) time I tried to do a routine service on my fork I watched multiple youtube tutorials and read several articles. One of the first instructions was to give a part a smack with a rubber mallet, one guy in a video used a short piece of a 2x4. I gave it a light tap, probably not hard enough to unseat it but I wanted to be careful.... broke it...

Part of me thinks a Pro would have had the same problem, but then it would have been their problem and they have the tools, experience, and access to parts to fix it. I do most of my own service, but only jobs I know I can handle with the parts and tools I have on hand if something goes wrong.
  • 3 0
 Things like a lower leg service are so easy, need little tools and go a long way in keeping the performance good. Do it!
  • 2 0
 90's era marzocchi bombers were the EASIEST forks on the planet to work on.........modern rock shox are pretty easy to work on, especially the solo-air damper types....
  • 1 0
 I like to work on my bike and it's a fun side hobby to riding. However, I'd probably be a faster racer if I focused on riding instead of fiddling. Fortunately racing is just for fun as well.
  • 1 1
 Sure, you can YouTube the s*** out of anything and if you can turn a wrench, anyone can be a mechanic. My problems I face all the time are 1) given today's bike standards and price of parts, I would have to buy and wait to replace the part or fix it and may cost more than I hoped for and secondly, there is a specific tool for almost every part of the bike. I've ascertained just about every basic tool needed over the years and probably spent hundreds of dollars on them and hope that I might've saved some money somewhere down the line. I wonder how cost-effective that might've been compared to bringing my bike into the shop? I certainly believe in basic maintenance and feel anyone can (and should) attempt to do it however, the limit for me would be changing out a fork or pressing in a new bottom bracket as examples.
  • 1 0
 im comfortable fixing everything except servicing a rear shock. its great to learn how to do stuff yourself, because otherwise your bike will be in the shop for 2-3 weeks waiting on a service that only takes 2-3 hours
  • 2 0
 Should I service my fox lowers? It’s not really that’s it’s annoying and that you need specific tools and oil. It’s more that I’m lazy and I don’t wanna.
  • 1 0
 Put on music or a podcast and just get it done.
  • 2 0
 I learned to build my own bikes and wrench on my own bikes after so many shop's attitudes were garbage. Been years of freedom now. Never again, LBS, never again.
  • 3 0
 How good is it to see something by Levy? Such a relief. And a great read as always.
  • 2 0
 Seconded. This was a great premise and very well written.
  • 1 0
 So anyone knows how to fix that blown dropper post (wintek) I tried to fix for the third with new o-ring seals which did not work?

No spares and no YouTube video, only o-rings...
  • 1 0
 I feel like this may partly be a symptom of location. The mechanical aptitude vs money ratio is pretty skewed in the sea to sky corridor. I know seasoned riders that can’t even change. Tire. It’s crazy.
  • 1 0
 SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BIKE SHOP!.......oh wait do we only say that when the LBS wants to overcharge you for a product you can buy online and ship directly to your house cheaper and usually faster?
  • 1 0
 I feel much better paying the LBS for an actual service they provide than an unnecessary middle man mark up on parts.
  • 2 1
 To a limit. I'll bleed brakes, change bearings, etc etc, but I won't do more than a lower leg service on a fork. I'll always pay a professional when it comes to suspension.
  • 1 0
 I absolutely hate hate hate hate truing wheels!!! best $10 I ever spend is at my LBS and having them do that miserable task!
  • 2 0
 I just love working on my bikes, simple as that.. Its not only about money , Its a passion
  • 2 0
 Also, if you're going to pay someone else to do it, at least clean your bike first you lazy git!
  • 2 0
 "Bike shops hate him for this one simple trick" - Levy changing his own tire.
  • 2 0
 My favorite is when i think i can simply adjust the brake pistons to get rid of the pad rub, but end up with my brakes FUBAR
  • 1 0
 The new "on trend" internal headset cable routing does NOT make this easier. Designed for people that do not work on bikes, and buy based on looks alone.
  • 1 0
 You need to give a trigger warning for images of a shop with an e-bike in it. Come on man. Now I have to go do my breathing exercises.
  • 1 0
 Is there such a thing as bike mechanic ?
I don’t think so, it’s like a lego mechanic.
  • 2 0
 27.2 degrees of brake lever angle...I need that app.
  • 1 0
 Yep, anyone know what app that is? @mikelevy
  • 2 0
 @dolface: Lots of angle finder apps out there, so I think it's just one of them. I use one to check test bikes, and I also have a cheap analog one from Home Depot - super handy to keep things consistent.
  • 2 0
 Everybody should learn to fix everything.
  • 2 0
 Wait, aren't they already all bike mechanics and engineers on Pinkbike?
  • 2 0
 More articles like this PB
  • 1 0
 And don't be the the image with oil all over your fingers. That shit goes straight to your liver. Put gloves on.
  • 1 0
 Definitely fix/work on my own bike. I trust my work.
  • 1 0
 That’s just like… you’re opinion.

But I agree.
  • 2 0
 *your
  • 1 1
 I'll do my own work to a point. I can bleed some brakes but I'm not attempting to service my suspension.
  • 2 0
 WEAR GLOVES!
  • 1 0
 Opinion: I will never learn what a bottom bracket is.
  • 1 0
 It's what's making that annoying noise btw
  • 1 3
 How are brick-n-mortar (BS) shops going to talk you into the newest tech if you don't bring your perfectly adequate bike in to have them work on it for you?
Below threshold threads are hidden





