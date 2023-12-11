Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper

What the Hell is Stack?



Stack is the vertical height difference between the top of the head tube and the bottom bracket, and it's a cousin of reach. Reach, as we know, is the horizontal difference between the BB and the top of the headtube. The two are very relevant to one another, and when combined can paint a very vivid picture of how a bike will fit when you're standing up and descending. That said, both will have an effect when seated too, even if these changes are often considered as a byproduct of getting a particular standing position.

