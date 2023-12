Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper

The Lay of the Land

The meme-team.

Isn't she lovely?

Heavy feet and light hands lay strong foundations in terms of technique, but could our bikes help us develop this habit more intuitively?

What the Hell is Stack?



Stack is the vertical height difference between the top of the head tube and the bottom bracket, and it's a cousin of reach. Reach, as we know, is the horizontal difference between the BB and the top of the headtube. The two are very relevant to one another, and when combined can paint a very vivid picture of how a bike will fit when you're standing up and descending. That said, both will have an effect when seated too, even if these changes are often considered as a byproduct of getting a particular standing position.



Why Your Next Bike Will be Steeper

The Commencal Meta SX represents what I believe to be the new frontier of geometry and it's not the only one. The Unno Burn has some great angles and dimensions.

What a sweetheart. Not a bad day in the office, that one. Plus, I think I did Tina proud.

I don't know if I've ever mentioned it, and I'm often a little bashful when it comes to this sort of thing, but I really, really really enjoy riding my Transition Spire. After using it as a long-term loaner I finally got around to buying it at the start of the year. I love that thing, and it was only really procrastination that had stopped me from putting my money where my mouth was until then.Bikes like the Spire are great because they can genuinely hold a candle to the stability of a downhill bike. People telling me that that their enduro bike basicallya downhill bike is something I had been growing very tired of because people have been saying it for years. "What downhill bikes are you riding that makes you think that your 2015 enduro bike is remotely similar in terms of capability?" I would often think to myself.That all changed in the summer of 2021. In that Field Test, there were five enduro bikes, and two of them finally made good on the promise of a 170mm-ish bike that could truly hold its own with downhill bikes - the Norco Range and the Spire. Both are fantastic bikes, although I would argue that the Spire is a bit more versatile. For years bikes had been getting incrementally slacker, all while reaches had grown and seat tubes had steepened. It finally felt like the enduro bike had arrived in earnest.There were flashes before. One example has to be the latest and current version of the Specialized Enduro. This was a bike that was truly ahead of its time when it was released , and even though rumors swirl of the revised version it's still a very very good bike. While the Enduro does so many things so well, it never felt like a true brute. It's only small things, but the slacker seat tube angle can result in a stretched-out riding position with its comparatively long reach. The 64-degree head angle felt good, but compared to the slackness of the Spire, coupled with small dimension issues, it always felt just a little less capable. That said, it was better than nearly everything else when it was released, and probably represented an important stepping stone to the very bikes I'm comparing it to.We tend to ride enduro bikes on just about anything going, and they certainly aren't limited to the flat-out speeds of true downhill runs. This means that they suffer from the negative consequences of excessive handlebar flop more. The consequences are exposed mainly on slower, techier and tighter trails. Handlebar flop becomes more apparent when the head angle becomes slacker. This is because as we turn the wheel it has a great effect on the height of the top tube. This can complicate leaning the bike, especially when we're not relying on a centrifugal force to help stand the bike up. But is there any way to reap the benefits of stability without encouraging this trait?A higher stack will bring the rider's weight rearward, and a lower stack will place more of it on the front wheel. We all know when a bike feels too high at the front, the feeling of the front washing and failing to find grip, as well as a sensation of vagueness as we transition between turns and feel the bike feel quite unpredictable as it goes through the y-axis. Thisbe the drawback of excessive stack. However, a higher front can also lower our center of gravity by putting more of our weight through our feet, changing our body position to make tackling steeper trails safer and easier, as well as making certain movements like front wheel lifts easier.To look at stack in isolation would be to do it a disservice. Like any geometry dimension it plays its role, but it needs to contribute to a balanced chassis and not undermine one. However, a higher stack can give us a lot of positives when finessed correctly.I believe that stack and chainstay lengths are related very closely to one another and the higher the stack the longer the stays need to be to put weight back onto the front wheel. When you do have a bike that manages to give you a very upright position all while ensuring the bike has a very good balance, it's amazing how it can open up the terrain and be both comfortable and confidence-inspiring.I believe that the next generation of enduro bikes will further explore this, and designers will embrace how much stability can be delivered with a higher front and longer rear-centre. As this concept is played with, I think we'll rarely see bikes come with anything slacker than 64-ish degree head angles because simply it's not needed, and by maximising the relationship between stays and stack we might be able to get bikes that offer the same level of high-speed stability all while doing so without the handlebar flop at slower speeds. Expect more mixed wheeled bikes, too. I'm not 100% convinced about them in every application but having the small rear wheel can really blend in with these aspects of geometry, giving us a position that bleeds into solid technique and plenty of clearance to let the bike get busy while letting the rider remain calm and composed