Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper

Dec 11, 2023
by Henry Quinney  


The Lay of the Land

I don't know if I've ever mentioned it, and I'm often a little bashful when it comes to this sort of thing, but I really, really really enjoy riding my Transition Spire. After using it as a long-term loaner I finally got around to buying it at the start of the year. I love that thing, and it was only really procrastination that had stopped me from putting my money where my mouth was until then.

Bikes like the Spire are great because they can genuinely hold a candle to the stability of a downhill bike. People telling me that that their enduro bike basically is a downhill bike is something I had been growing very tired of because people have been saying it for years. "What downhill bikes are you riding that makes you think that your 2015 enduro bike is remotely similar in terms of capability?" I would often think to myself.

photo
The meme-team.

That all changed in the summer of 2021. In that Field Test, there were five enduro bikes, and two of them finally made good on the promise of a 170mm-ish bike that could truly hold its own with downhill bikes - the Norco Range and the Spire. Both are fantastic bikes, although I would argue that the Spire is a bit more versatile. For years bikes had been getting incrementally slacker, all while reaches had grown and seat tubes had steepened. It finally felt like the enduro bike had arrived in earnest.

There were flashes before. One example has to be the latest and current version of the Specialized Enduro. This was a bike that was truly ahead of its time when it was released, and even though rumors swirl of the revised version it's still a very very good bike. While the Enduro does so many things so well, it never felt like a true brute. It's only small things, but the slacker seat tube angle can result in a stretched-out riding position with its comparatively long reach. The 64-degree head angle felt good, but compared to the slackness of the Spire, coupled with small dimension issues, it always felt just a little less capable. That said, it was better than nearly everything else when it was released, and probably represented an important stepping stone to the very bikes I'm comparing it to.

photo
Isn't she lovely?

We tend to ride enduro bikes on just about anything going, and they certainly aren't limited to the flat-out speeds of true downhill runs. This means that they suffer from the negative consequences of excessive handlebar flop more. The consequences are exposed mainly on slower, techier and tighter trails. Handlebar flop becomes more apparent when the head angle becomes slacker. This is because as we turn the wheel it has a great effect on the height of the top tube. This can complicate leaning the bike, especially when we're not relying on a centrifugal force to help stand the bike up. But is there any way to reap the benefits of stability without encouraging this trait?

photo
Heavy feet and light hands lay strong foundations in terms of technique, but could our bikes help us develop this habit more intuitively?

photo
What the Hell is Stack?

Stack is the vertical height difference between the top of the head tube and the bottom bracket, and it's a cousin of reach. Reach, as we know, is the horizontal difference between the BB and the top of the headtube. The two are very relevant to one another, and when combined can paint a very vivid picture of how a bike will fit when you're standing up and descending. That said, both will have an effect when seated too, even if these changes are often considered as a byproduct of getting a particular standing position.

A higher stack will bring the rider's weight rearward, and a lower stack will place more of it on the front wheel. We all know when a bike feels too high at the front, the feeling of the front washing and failing to find grip, as well as a sensation of vagueness as we transition between turns and feel the bike feel quite unpredictable as it goes through the y-axis. This can be the drawback of excessive stack. However, a higher front can also lower our center of gravity by putting more of our weight through our feet, changing our body position to make tackling steeper trails safer and easier, as well as making certain movements like front wheel lifts easier.

Why Your Next Bike Will be Steeper

To look at stack in isolation would be to do it a disservice. Like any geometry dimension it plays its role, but it needs to contribute to a balanced chassis and not undermine one. However, a higher stack can give us a lot of positives when finessed correctly.

I believe that stack and chainstay lengths are related very closely to one another and the higher the stack the longer the stays need to be to put weight back onto the front wheel. When you do have a bike that manages to give you a very upright position all while ensuring the bike has a very good balance, it's amazing how it can open up the terrain and be both comfortable and confidence-inspiring.

photo
The Commencal Meta SX represents what I believe to be the new frontier of geometry and it's not the only one. The Unno Burn has some great angles and dimensions.

I believe that the next generation of enduro bikes will further explore this, and designers will embrace how much stability can be delivered with a higher front and longer rear-centre. As this concept is played with, I think we'll rarely see bikes come with anything slacker than 64-ish degree head angles because simply it's not needed, and by maximising the relationship between stays and stack we might be able to get bikes that offer the same level of high-speed stability all while doing so without the handlebar flop at slower speeds. Expect more mixed wheeled bikes, too. I'm not 100% convinced about them in every application but having the small rear wheel can really blend in with these aspects of geometry, giving us a position that bleeds into solid technique and plenty of clearance to let the bike get busy while letting the rider remain calm and composed

photo
I'm just gonna leave Brohm's dogstagram here.

photo
photo
What a sweetheart. Not a bad day in the office, that one. Plus, I think I did Tina proud.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Op Ed Enduro Bikes Commencal Norco Transition Unno Commencal Meta Sx Norco Range Transition Spire Unno Burn


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
294 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
106811 views
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
90958 views
Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set
43488 views
Review: Shimano XT Linkglide - Here For a Good Time AND a Long Time
41800 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
41025 views
Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution
38272 views
Forbidden Announces Details for New Supernought DH Bike
35609 views
Suba Cycles' Flow is a High-Pivot Steel Creation from Spain
30431 views

81 Comments
  • 28 5
 Pinkbike is definitely ragebaiting to fill a click quota before year-end based on this and Seb's last two articles (chainstay length and moped naming conventions)...

But yes, bikes have gotten too slack and too long IMO.
  • 17 1
 Haha I actually worked on this video for a while but I can see why it seems like that.
  • 5 0
 I did put +1 angleset into the spire once it arrived ; ).. of course I then put a 27.5 wheel on the rear hahaha
  • 8 0
 @Lagr1980: My friend has done this also. I kinda and curious to run a medium with a plus one. Did you use any after market mixed wheel linkage? Or just running stock? Would love to try it mixed wheeled, also.
  • 7 0
 @henryquinney: I appreciate the unnecessary dog shots.
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney: just giving you the gears, but the rapid succession of these articles with two weeks left in the year made me laugh.

FWIW, I agree and landed on a very similar setup on my Knolly Chilcotin to what you're talking about here. +1* angleset to steep HA, 40mm rise bars for higher stack, and geometry in the slack position for longest chainstay possible. Also running it as a mullet with a Cascade Components MX eyelet to ~preserve geometry with the smaller rear wheel. I wish the reach was a bit shorter so I could run a 45mm stem instead of 31mm stem, but it rips.
  • 1 0
 @gmiller720: all dog shots are necessary.
  • 4 0
 @scotteh: ha - It’s a very fair comment, and I kinda wish we could say we’re that organised. What is more likely is we talk alot about it in meetings and Seb, or instance, probably thought I was talking nonsense and I got further entrenched.

Glad your bike is running mint! Fun to play with and satisfying to get.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: For sure. DM me if you're curious about running your Spire as a mullet and want to borrow the Fox DHX2 with CC MX eyelet (same i2i / stroke as your Spire). It's got a Sprindex coil so should be pretty easy to tune for your weight.
  • 1 0
 I recently made my Spur a degree steeper and it sharpened up the handling like a treat... Maybe it's just where I live but most of the mountain bike trails are not long straight lines.
  • 1 0
 @Lagr1980: We also ran +1's in the sentinal's - transition got super close but made the HTA just a bit to slack.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: I do run a Cascade components link, which is not mullet specific.. with the flip chip in high, its as low as stock 29er in low position..
  • 6 1
 66°-67° is OPTIMAL for my home trail system.

My current bike is 63°, and the extended front-end length of this head angle makes the weight balance too back-heavy.

I've attempted a lot (longer stem, lower handlebars, knobbier front tire, rolling my handlebars forward) to combat this, but it looks like I'll have to get a different frame for the steeper head angle alone.
  • 4 0
 not that im a super slack fanboy, but iv found that these giant front centers, can actually feel like less with reasonable chainstay lengths, and by that i mean longer chainstays not micro as is/was being heavily pushed.
  • 2 0
 @englertracing: Agreed. I actually have a sliding rear dropout on this 63° bike, and when I push it all the way back, it does feel "better", but still not "optimal". The front end still wants to wash out on me more than my older and steeper frames Ive had in the past
  • 1 0
 @englertracing: I ride XXL bikes and I've noticed this too. With short chainstays it feels like you really have to manage the length of the front center. Makes you have to shift your weight around a lot more.
  • 1 0
 @JonDud: Wouldn't have agreed before, but just bought an adjustable head-angle bike. In the slackest setting it's amazing how much it slowed me down on anything that wasn't steep and gnarly. All the effort went into keeping the front end from plowing.

Squamish was the only place it was ideal for, and that was mostly 90° slabs lol.

Steepened it up a degree and everything clicked into place all around.
  • 1 0
 is an angleset out of the question for your frame? seems cheaper than a new bike
  • 1 0
 3-4deg steeper might be a bit excessive. Having done quite a bit of testing a variety of trail bikes I have found anything south of 64deg with modern short offset forks starts to give you the classic understeer feeling with the front end washing a bit (especially on flatter rolling terrain). There are places where slacker head angles are very beneficial but mostly for taller riders (6'+), very steep terrain, and very high speeds (downhill).

Some of this is front center length but I also think a lot of this has to do with steering geometry. The same feeling use to occur at steeper head angles when longer offset forks were the norm. I would highly recommend trying the below before moving to a different frame:
+1.5-2 degree angleset (any angleset installed backwards will give you this. Works makes a nice 1.5deg one and Wolftooth a nice 2 deg angleset)
40-45mm stem (seems to play the best with short offset forks)

A 1.5 degree anglset would bring the head angle from 63 to 64deg (angle change is not 1:1 with head angle change), shorten the reach by 5mm, raise the stack by 4mm, and shorten the front center by 17mm. The combination of everything will likely help a huge amount.
  • 1 0
 @canned-slammin: absolutely. -1 deg angleset + install was less than $150 a few years ago for my Sb5.5. Still haven’t let that one go, just too good.
  • 5 0
 Isnt that pretty much what Banshee has been doing with their 29ers since ~2016?

Fun fact: DH bikes never hopped onto the short-fork-offset trend. Mabye because dual crown forks have made it super easy to swap between and test out different offsets?
  • 2 0
 This.

Prime/Titan in xl, 650 stack, 460 cs, 495 reach, 65 HA, FC:RC ratio of 1.8

If you fit the L with 450 cs, or the XL with a 460 cs, perfect balance.

RAAW is basically the same. Lots of well balanced mediums out there from other companies, always have been.
  • 5 0
 Geo is all about personal preference. It’s a good thing that the entire bike industry does not try to conform to any specific geo trend and that many brands often do what they want. Variety is a good thing. I happen to think the Spire is one of my least favorite bikes I have owned and my HD6 with its short chainstays is way more fun to ride.
  • 8 0
 So all I need is an angleset and some spacers and I’m next gen?
  • 1 0
 only if your angleset supports cable tourism
  • 4 0
 This is exactly why Raaw makes the perfect enduro bike from a geometry perspective. I personally like aluminum and external routing, but those are preferences that can be argued one way or the other. But I think the their longer chainstay, reasonable head angle, average reach and tall stack are all spot on in their respective sizes. Now with adjustability added it really is perfection in my opinion.
  • 3 0
 Personally I like 64 head angle the best if the reach is long enough.
With a longer reach but un-extreme slack head angle, you still get plenty of bike out in front of you for confidence on the steeps, but the bike is much easier to control through techy sections at slower speeds, or technical climbing. 63.5 is still fine, but sub 63 I’ll not sure about…

Have tried pretty much everything from 68 down to 62 and inbetween.
  • 4 0
 I like 64-65. Less than 64 is great for railing berms and bombing straights, but in tight corners it becomes a handful.
  • 7 0
 Yes but, what the hell are you wearing?
  • 9 0
 Sweet sweet denim.
  • 2 0
 Double Denim is known as the Canadian Tuxedo. He has finally integrated.
  • 1 0
 Lookin fresh
  • 1 0
 Government issued tuxedo.
  • 1 0
 Canuckastani special forces standard issue uniform.
  • 1 0
 George Costanza approves. Don't change a damn thing Henry

www.youtube.com/watch?v=imgGyD6waTA
  • 6 0
 Maybe I should set my Stumpy Evo to the steeper HA setting?
  • 3 0
 I ride mine like that a lot.

Low and slack for bike park trails and berms, high and mid/steep for EWS enduro trails and Alpine switchbacks.
  • 4 2
 If the bike hasn’t got a 63 deg head angle or less I wouldn’t ride it.
The bike industry is going around n circles with geometry. Everyone has personal preferences and adjustable head angle, bb height, reach and chainstay length is always a bonus on a bike.
It does annoy me when so personal ideas are pushed on readers.
Until you have tried and tried all the different styles and geometry’s available you won’t know what is best for you. After 33 years of riding and racing I now know what suits me best. 475-480 reach, 62.5-63 deg head angle, 1310mm wheelbase, 445-450 chainstay length. Bar height from the ground on all bike stays the same at 1100mm
Every one is different found out for yourself it makes all the difference when it right for you (Not someone else or manufacture telling you)
  • 2 0
 I've been thinking more about the heavy feet lighter hands idea this season as my hands have been taking a beating and I've not been able to 100% isolate the issue. The idea of higher stack and longer stays does seem intuitive for climbs, but I wonder about longer stays feeling more boating when popping off stuff etc. I've not had anthing longer than 435mm outback on a bike, maybe ever. Back to stack, though, is there a difference in a bike with higher stack and lower bars versus higher bars and lower stack?
  • 1 0
 Not if you have your bars rolled to match your HA, but if they are more vertical then yes, slightly different (more) than the riser number. Under stem spacers increase stack directly. Both spacers and risers reduce reach. If you roll bars fwd to re-increase reach you throw off the stem/fork offset relationship. Someone feel free to correct this.
  • 2 0
 I am genuinely curious now. It would be sick if I could ride a bike that was as confident as my 22' Transition Patrol in the steeps, but also have a tighter feel on more mellow descents. Its basically got to be near vertical before the Patrol really comes alive.
  • 2 0
 It was like a few days ago when you said that 10mm longer cs have no perceivable effect on front-rear weight bias and now you tell me that cs on Spire balances too slack ha, go figure
  • 1 0
 One advantage of slack head angles is that the front wheel picks up more camber as you steer.
Increasing camber, generates grip. Who doesn't want to get more front grip as you steer?
I'd like to see experimentation with sub 60deg HA. Remember the grim donut...
  • 1 0
 I enjoy your stuff, Henry. As a guy who is always running way more spacers and higher rise bars than most folks and still having it fit right, I agree with your statement. Too slack and you can't adjust it back. Too steep and you can't adjust it back. It needs to be in the middle, so everyone can make it work for themselves.
  • 1 0
 I generally agree with the direction of this article. I played a bit with spacers under the stem earlier this season, and I was amazed at the difference 10-15mm of "stack" adjustment made. It simultaneously gave me a more natural and upright stance when descending, but also allowed me to dynamically weight the front wheel by shifting weight into my handlebars at will. All the while, I felt a bit less fatigued when descending because you can load your hips more when blasting on straighter sections of trail. I think we'll see a lot of enduro bikes with similar reach, higher stack heights, slightly longer (than historic) chain stays, and centering on 63-64 degree HTA.
  • 1 0
 This will not happen - more stack height makes it difficult to upsize and so in consequence more frame sizes will be needed. As the bike industry is itself downsizing and looking for cost reductions, larger frames will get less stack instead while reducing the number of sizes to three or four (except for the big players like Trek or Canyon).
  • 1 0
 This is correct, brands are moving to lower stack, not for straight out Performance but so people can upsize in frame size, then use spacers to bring the front up if you wish - This is very similar to what merida and trek have done recently with the fuel & one-sixty(an their others) - got to ride a merida on a demo day and was super iffy about it due to the 498 reach in large, by the time i lifted the front etc is was perfect, that bike rides damn good - i went an bought one.
  • 1 0
 Think this is spot on debate Henry, I had a Cove G-Spot Med. mkII way back when it had a longer front and longer rear end, I think the HA was around 65 deg and loved it.
Next bike was a 27.5 (2016) stumpy with shorter rear end i upsized to an L shorter stem (50mm), up forked it by 10mm and it finally felt great once I got high rise bars on it.
Anyway love all this discussion as it’s right on point!
Cheers
  • 1 0
 Give me slack HA and high stack. I don't know if it's my riding background or body proportions, but always feel stack is too low, so I end up with loads of spacers and bar height, which brings my pars back towards the bb shortening everything. Go up a size for good stack, my bars are too far away, it's like double longer because I don't lose length with spacers and bar height. Just to put it out there, stack on geometrons is too low.
  • 1 0
 Dakota Norton.....This guy runs a super tall stack cockpit on his DH bike, in order to approximate the motocrosser riding position when standing up. Like him, I've tried to get my bikes in this realm for as long as I've been mountain biking, but in the 80's, 90's, 20's, bikes were just too short and stubby to make it work as I hoped it would. It's this a 'moto' position that Henry is basically describing as the future for enduro and trail bikes that employ a proportionate tall stack and reach/rear end. As I've always suspected, one only has to look at the development of motocross bikes to see just where mountain bikes will eventually end up being like (one example, they've been doing mullets for decades now...). It's already happening it seems, but we're years away (maybe?)
  • 4 0
 I smell a new 28.25" tire size forthcoming...
  • 1 0
 Tbh. I would be all over 28” lol
  • 4 0
 Are we all just gonna ignore that Canadian tuxedo then?
  • 4 0
 What's a Canadian?
  • 1 0
 just missing the top hat tuke
  • 1 1
 I think it's true - if you increase stack and keep reach the same, you actually make the frame longer since the head tube is at an angle, so between this and longer stays, you've increase the wheel base, which is part of the job that slacker head tubes were doing before.

You can see this trend in the new Madonna, also Nicolai have moved away from the 62 degree head angles and more to this approach.
My crossworx (which is a company started by a couple ex Nicolai guys) has 653 stack, 447 stays, and a 65 degree head angle. Same idea. I think since they were able to start from a blank slate they were able to apply things Nicolai have learned that are only appearing on their latest bikes now.

I am running it with a 170 Ohlins which is an even taller fork, for about 660+ stack and head angle around 64.25.
  • 1 1
 "The 64-degree head angle felt good, but compared to the slackness of the Spire, coupled with small dimension issues, it always felt just a little less capable."

Less capable at what? Smashing down chundery steeps with no regard for line choice? That's one small aspect of riding, pretty reductive to use that as the sole basis for applying the label of "more capable".
  • 1 0
 The Spire also has a solid inch to 2 inches of extra wheelbase for comparable sizes (based on similar reach and stack). That adds a bunch of descending capability regardless of a degree of HTA either way.

And if you are reducing "capable" down to an aspect of descending, how does the slack seat tube angle and "stretched-out riding position" (which really should be "pedaling position") have anything to do with that?
  • 1 0
 I cannot imagine wishing for a bike with MORE smashy credentials than my enduro, but I think at this point "capable" is official shorthand for "capable on dh race track style trails", people rarely use it when describing capability on skinnies or tight awkward jank.
  • 1 0
 We'll have to wait and see how the newest crop of enduro bikes stack up to the current generation. Will they change as you suggest or will they stay the same?
  • 3 0
 Enough with the Geometry talk...post the link for the jean suit
  • 1 0
 In my opinion ideal HTA's are: XC-68, DC-66-67, Trail 65.5, Enduro 64, DH 63.5. Of course give or take .5 in either direction.
  • 1 0
 So, basically we are talking about over-forked Pole Evolinks and Banshee frames (e.g. 170f/140r). For riding in the south-east, at least, those combos eat trail at any speed.
  • 1 0
 Yep either clickbait bullshit or lets just wait which manufacture paid ya'll to write this. Or yeah maybe neither yet this is how many of us view PB now.
  • 1 0
 Great. Currently bought a Banshee Titan with huge stack and long chainstays. I maybe missed buying bitcoin years ago but I am ready for the next MTB trend.
  • 2 0
 Fact: Your Next Trail Will Be Steeper
  • 1 0
 The Madonna V3 looks like the sweet spot. 64 HTA, long rear centre and high stack.
  • 1 0
 ah no, 1284 wheel base on a large is far to long.
  • 1 0
 I'm still riding a 2012 XC full-sus, so I'm pretty confident my next bike will be slacker.
  • 1 0
 "What's stack got to do with it?" seems like a 'subtle' dig to " Stand up to the jump" haha
  • 1 0
 Truth: My next bike is a Spire.
  • 2 1
 Too long, too slack, too low.

Unless you only ride park Wink
  • 1 0
 Won’t be a 29”r unless it’s a road bike
  • 1 0
 Slacker the bike, the less you bumble. It's science.
  • 1 0
 7:26 for the best part of the video
  • 1 0
 The real question, you’re using Shimano brakes??
  • 1 0
 "I got a stick!"
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033970
Mobile Version of Website