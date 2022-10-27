Tech Week 2023: Oquo Are a New Brand of Carbon Wheels From Orbea

Carbon wheels, despite having their detractors, are very much here to stay. Whilst only a few years ago they could in some cases be a strange workaround for Bontrager's Maxim of "Strong, light, cheap, pick two" by only giving you one of the three options to begin with, they have come a long way. Although still not convincing everyone, they do seem to have made firm inroads in gravity disciplines and are no longer only used with confidence in XC applications.
Cutaways show how a rim can be reinforced around the rim bed to varying extents.
Oquo are a brand based in the Basque Country, and have its family roots firmly interwoven with Orbea, are a new brand into the fold. Initially, the brand's range with consist of two ranges: Mountain Performance (MP) for XC and Trail, and Mountain Control (MC) for Trail and Enduro. Much like Orbea's bike range, these rims can be configured to add a personal touch. This service doesn’t come with any added cost to the final price of the wheels.
Mountain Performance
The Mountain Performance XC wheel range consists of three models. The wheels share a lot of the same technologies and ideas, with some differences. The tech on offer consists of front and rear specific rims, asymmetric profiles, angled spoke holes, reinforced spoke beds, and an increased rim-wall width to reduce the chances of pinching or slicing a tyre.MP30Team
- Coming in at a svelte 1350 g and costing a not-inconsiderable €1999 the wheelset uses 30mm internal rim widths front and rear, which use 24 and 28 Sapim CX-Ray TCS spokes in each respectively. At its core, the wheelset uses DT240 S center lock hubs.MP30LTD
- Weighing slightly more at 1480 g and using 28 Sapim D-sprint spokes front and rear, the LTD wheelset also uses a slightly less expensive DT 350 hubset. Again, this wheelset uses 30mm width rims. A set will cost €1299.MP28Pro
- The cheapest of the models and, as the name would suggest, uses slightly narrow rims, the Pro wheelset uses an alloy rim and costs €599. Although a different material, it shares many of the same features as the carbon models. A weight hasn't been provided.
Mountain Control
In the Mountain Control range there are two rims - one alloy and one carbon. These are the wheels meant for harder applications, such as trail, enduro and e-biking. Whilst a popular choice, carbon wheels aren't quite as prevalent on enduro bikes as they are XC, and Oquo reflect that choice by making one carbon and one alloy model. Much like the XC Mountain Performance wheels, there is a degree of customisation when buying the wheels.MC32LTD
- Using a 32mm front rim and 30mm rear and 28 and 32 spoke numbers, these are the carbon enduro race wheels the brand say their EWS racers are using. Available only in 29" and coming with DT 350 hubs, they will sell for €1650. Claimed weights are not published.MC32Team
- The alloy Team wheel uses the same rim widths as its more expensive carbon sibling, but costs far less. It's also available in a 27.5 and 29" mix and shares the same hubs. The wheels come with 28 spokes in the front and 32 in the rear and also use a 32 and 30mm rim width mix. They will sell for €699. Again, weights are not published.
