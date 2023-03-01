DH Bike Review: Orange 279 - A Staple of British Downhill Racing

Mar 1, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk
Review
Orange 279

WORDS: Matt Beer
PHOTOS: Satchel Cronk




Orange Bikes might have the most recognizable silhouette when it comes to mountain biking. Primarily, their UK-made frames have used a relatively simple single-pivot design for over two decades. Back in 2001, Greg Minnaar took the World Cup overall on the freshly produced Orange 222 for the prestigious Global Racing Team. British downhill legend, Steve Peat, has also proudly raised his Orange 223 over his head for queen and country at the Fort William World Cup in 2005. Since then, Orange has continued to build prototypes and progress their aluminum craftsmanship at their headquarters in Halifax, U.K.

The 279 name signifies that the bike rolls on mixed wheels only, and there’s something about the bold tubes and minimalist design that brings a cult following to those that have swung a leg over an Orange.
Orange 279 Details

• Frame: Aluminium
• Wheel sizes: 29/27.5
• Single-pivot suspension design
• Travel: 198mm
• Fox Float X2 shock
• 62-degree head angle
• Reach: 443, 460 (tested), 480, 496mm
• Chainstays: 465mm
• Weight: 16.15 kg / 35.6 lb
• Price: $8,800 USD ($3,854 USD - frame w/shock)
orangebikes.com



Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

bigquotes“Rallying down the trail on the 279 is mechanical, like driving a bare-bones, manual-everything sports car. You feel and hear every ounce of trail through the frame, yet there's a steadiness to the bike that makes the nostalgic characteristic worth accepting.” Matt Beer



Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

Frame Details

Their latest evolution of downhill bikes still uses the classic Orange method of bending aluminum sheets to form the tubes of the 279. A broad palette of colors is on tap, from a metallic British Racing Green to a bright and suiting Fizzy Orange. All frames have a three-year warranty, excluding the 279. Due to the nature of downhill racing, Orange only provides a 1-Year Racing Warranty, even though their frames are made in the U.K.

In order to position the shock, the downtube is interrupted with a peculiar mount and with a fixed geometry setting. Readers have been curious about how detrimental the exposed shock hardware could be, but that forward mount barely rotates. Orange spec the 279 with a Fox Float X2 which produces 198mm of rear wheel travel, although we’ve seen their factory team mount an Ohlins TTX coil shock too.

From a quick glance, fans of externally routed cables would be enthused to see the housing run from the handlebars and to the outside of the downtube, only then to learn that it enters the swingarm. Around the headtube, the routing could be done with two more cable mounts to keep them from rattling on the descents. Most downhill bikes these days use a 157mm rear hub spacing that allows the end caps to rest in the swingarm, but Orange has stuck with a flush 150mm width. Removing the axle is not the cleanest execution either. Two male bolts thread in the female axle and use pinch clamps on either side of the dropout. This area seems to be over-complicated compared to what most manufacturers offer these days.


Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

Suspension

That one-piece swingarm is mounted to the front triangle slightly above and forward of the 36-tooth chainring. No geometry or progression changes are found, but an interruption in the downtube has been designed to optimize the position of the forward shock mount. Comparing the height of the two mounts, the slightly lower forward mount adds some progression to the leverage ratio. Doubling up on bottom-out resistance, the Fox Float X2 ramps up at the end of the travel.



Geometry

Long chainstay enthusiasts, hang onto your hats; this is a wild one - the rear center of our test bike is 5mm longer than the front. Yes, the chainstays measure 465mm for all four frame sizes, while our medium-sized frame gets a 460mm reach. When comparing sizes this time around, we took the massive chainstays and slack 62-degree headtube angle into account, because that made the 279 the bike with the longest wheelbase in the test.

While that front-to-rear center ratio seems somewhat normal for the large and extra-large frame sizes, Orange doesn't adjust the chainstays in accordance with the front center. I can't imagine how the size small frame would ride with its 443mm reach.

Another outlier is the seat tube angle, which, for a downhill bike is quite steep at 76 degrees. Last season, one of Orange's factory riders actually built the 279 into a full-fledged enduro machine and raced it at the Crans Montana EWS.

Specifications
Price $8800
Travel 198
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory 250x75
Fork Fox Factory 40 Grip 2 29
Headset Hope Black - ZS 49/56
Cassette SRAM PG 720 DH 11-25t 7spd
Crankarms Truvativ Descendant DH 165mm 36t
Chainguide MRP G4
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB BSA
Chain SRAM PC1110
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX1 DH 7spd
Shifter Pods SRAM GX1 DH 7spd
Handlebar Burgtec RideWide DH 800mm
Stem Burgtec Direct Mount 50mm
Grips Strange Grappler Lock-On
Brakes Formula Cura 4 w/203 rotors
Hubs Hope Pro 4 12x150
Rim Stans Flow Mk4
Tires Michelin DH 22 Racing Line 2.4
Seat SDG I-Fly Saddle I-Beam
Seatpost SDG I-Beam Aluminium
Compare to other DH Bikes



Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk
Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

Specifications

A handmade frame will never be inexpensive, but the $3,850 USD asking price, including the Float X2 and your choice of color, isn't out of this world.

If you’re not going to custom-build your Orange, then there's only the Factory-level complete bike with premium components. Those include a matching Fox 40, SRAM GX DH drivetrain, Formula Cura 4 brakes, and a Burgtec/SDG cockpit. A mixed-size wheelset used Hope Pro 4 hubs laced to Stans Flow MK3 rims are topped off with Michelin's robust DH 22 Racing Line tires for $8,800 USD.




Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk
RIDING THE
279

Test Bike Setup

Excitement and nostalgia were about when I pulled the 279 out of the box. I knew where to start with the Fox 40 settings and trimmed the bars down to a wider-than-normal 780mm to compensate for the shorter reach.

As I tinkered with the 279 setup, I realized there was a narrow window to adjust the height of the fork in the crowns. Like the fork used on the Antidote Darkmatter, the short 48mm offset and 45mm stem combo meant that I couldn’t lower the stanchions in the crowns as much as desired. This ate into the actual reach number, which was on the shorter side to begin with.

Orange referred me to Fox’s Float X2 tuning guide for a baseline and I started with the shock at 30% sag.

That proved sensitive enough off the top, but on the first lap, I soon learned that wouldn’t be enough support as the shock wallowed through the middle of the stroke in deep berms. From there, I bumped the pressure up to 200 PSI to yield 27% sag and backed off the compression slightly. Raising the pressure led to a rougher ride, but did achieve the much-needed support through the mid-stroke.
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 36
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r




Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

Descending

Believe it or not, this was my first proper go on an Orange, even though they’ve been around for decades. Secretly, I hoped that the single pivot and wild geometry would outshine the other complex machines we had lined up.

Suppleness is one quality the 279 doesn't offer, at least with the air shock. Off the top, it’s a choppy ride and those large square tubes aren’t quiet about it either. The chain and cables send echoing tunes along for the ride. You can’t blame the Float X2 - that’s just the nature of the air spring curve. However, it can deal with the larger hits very well in a linear, understandable manner where each large impact feels consistent throughout the travel. The air shock also adds some progression to the end of the travel too. Pounding through the worst bike park conditions requires a firm grip on the bike and this is where it shines.

Given more time, I’d spring for an EXT Arma coil shock to take the edge off and let my body absorb the heavy hits. Although you’d lose progression from the air shock, the Arma has that trick hydraulic bottom-out function to ward off clunks at full travel.

Cornering this long and slack Halifax vessel is a bit perplexing. The 275 rear wheel helps to lean the bike over with little effort, but the 465mm chainstays don’t snap out of corners like the Nukeproof Dissent 297 did. It gets on best when carving long wide arcs through turns.

Part of that comes down to the length versus the reach. I felt somewhat cramped by the high stack and short reach while trying to coax the long wheelbase of the Orange through slow trails. A more stretched posture would help gain some leverage to push or pull the wheels through twisty turns. On the other hand, point the 279 down a wide-open track and it will blow your mind. The balance and traction that the huge wheelbase offers are unworldly. I’d say that the 279 has a hint of Grim Donut V2 to it. Basically, the faster the corners, the more planted and stable this stiff ship rides.

Much like the cornering qualities of the 279, those high bars and short cockpit feel don’t provide the most agile handling in the air. The balance and confidence are there, you’re just not going to yank the bike into any shapes quickly. The 62-degree head angle puts the front axle miles ahead of your hands, slowing down the timing before your front wheel comes off of the lip. A long and low, racer-style approach to jump, is the way to go on the 279.



Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk
Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

Technical Report

Formula Cura 4 Brakes: The last Formula brake I tried was the oval-piston R0 model. A lot has changed with the Cura 4. Now, they run on mineral oil and have 4-pistons that manage heat well, plus the lever shape is straighter and the pivot is closer to the handlebar. There’s a decent amount of power that arrives with minimal deadband, but the organic pads weren’t the right spec for a downhill bike. Metallic pads transform these brakes into serious contenders with SRAM Code RSCs.

Burgtec Alloy Handlebar: The battle of Britain: Burgtec or Renthal? These Ride Wide alloy bars come stock at 800mm and feature a 5-degree upsweep and 9-degree backsweep. When bolted to the mega slack Orange 279, this gave the illusion of my hands landing behind the steering axis, adding to the squished cockpit presence. Personally, I’d go for another bar, like Renthal’s FatBar with a 7-degree backsweep for a straighter, “elbows up” position.

Stan's Flow EX MK4 Rims: Alloy wheels were a smart choice here for the 279, allowing flex and forgiveness to the otherwise stiff frame. Despite getting tortured through the upper reaches of the Whistler Bike Park, these rims came away unharmed and only required minor attention after day one.



Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk
Orange 279
Nukeproof 297

How Does It Compare?

Facing off against the Canfield Jedi, there could not be two more polar opposite bikes. The Jedi’s small bump compliance was silky smooth, versus the 279 which was fiercely firm. One suspension pivot point did an adequate job, but the Jedi was unreal in the braking bumps. Soon into the first day, I learned to pay extra careful attention to not drag any rear brake through corners on the 279. I can’t say that Orange didn’t stick to the ground as well, you just feel a hell of a lot more feedback when you’re on the binders.

Compared to another mixed-wheeled bike, the Nukeproof Dissent 297, the balance was worlds apart too. The shorter chainstays of the Dissent 297 were keen to dive through the top end of the travel to the sag point, almost too eagerly, whereas the Orange required a good amount of force to get into. The Nukeproof proved to be sportier through rolling terrain and track well across stutter bumps but didn’t have that mean stance and composure needed for flat-out sections that the 279 loved.



Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk

Pros

+ Splayed out wheelbase is insanely stable at speed
+ Handles repetitive, mid-size compressions well without surprises
+ Geometry negates the need to go around objects

Cons

- Lots of vibration and noise through frame
- Air shock compromises suspension sensitivity
- One-year warranty on an expensive, UK-made frame



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesPut your earplugs in, buckle up, and hang on. The Orange 279 is a bike that’s meant to be ridden hard and aggressively - don’t bother with mellow grades or machine-built surfaces. Just lead it into high-speed corners and hold on through the rough bits.

Each axle feels miles away, giving you a safe sense that the wheels will plow straight through anything in your path. Playful and comforting are not on the ingredient list here. Matt Beer




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Orange Bikes


