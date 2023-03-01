DH Bike Review: Orange 279 - A Staple of British Downhill Racing

Descending

Believe it or not, this was my first proper go on an Orange, even though they’ve been around for decades. Secretly, I hoped that the single pivot and wild geometry would outshine the other complex machines we had lined up.Suppleness is one quality the 279 doesn't offer, at least with the air shock. Off the top, it’s a choppy ride and those large square tubes aren’t quiet about it either. The chain and cables send echoing tunes along for the ride. You can’t blame the Float X2 - that’s just the nature of the air spring curve. However, it can deal with the larger hits very well in a linear, understandable manner where each large impact feels consistent throughout the travel. The air shock also adds some progression to the end of the travel too. Pounding through the worst bike park conditions requires a firm grip on the bike and this is where it shines.Given more time, I’d spring for an EXT Arma coil shock to take the edge off and let my body absorb the heavy hits. Although you’d lose progression from the air shock, the Arma has that trick hydraulic bottom-out function to ward off clunks at full travel.Cornering this long and slack Halifax vessel is a bit perplexing. The 275 rear wheel helps to lean the bike over with little effort, but the 465mm chainstays don’t snap out of corners like the Nukeproof Dissent 297 did. It gets on best when carving long wide arcs through turns.Part of that comes down to the length versus the reach. I felt somewhat cramped by the high stack and short reach while trying to coax the long wheelbase of the Orange through slow trails. A more stretched posture would help gain some leverage to push or pull the wheels through twisty turns. On the other hand, point the 279 down a wide-open track and it will blow your mind. The balance and traction that the huge wheelbase offers are unworldly. I’d say that the 279 has a hint of Grim Donut V2 to it. Basically, the faster the corners, the more planted and stable this stiff ship rides.Much like the cornering qualities of the 279, those high bars and short cockpit feel don’t provide the most agile handling in the air. The balance and confidence are there, you’re just not going to yank the bike into any shapes quickly. The 62-degree head angle puts the front axle miles ahead of your hands, slowing down the timing before your front wheel comes off of the lip. A long and low, racer-style approach to jump, is the way to go on the 279.