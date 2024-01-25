Orange Bikes Appears to Stop Trading While Administrators Aim to Sell the Business

Orange Bikes looks to have stopped trading as administrators look for a quick sale of the business and its assets.
After Orange Bikes made a statement saying it was working with specialist business rescue advisory firm J9 Advisory
at the start of the month the future of the company is now looking more uncertain as BDO business restructuring partners have been appointed as joint administrators and the company appears to no longer be trading.
Both Orange Bikes and its frame manufacturer P Bairstow are linked by directorship and ownership with the appointed administrators looking to sell the two businesses and certain assets. It is not clear from the posting on Consultancy.UK
if the administrators are looking to sell the businesses together or if Orange Bikes will sold seperately from its frame manufacturer.
|Despite the considerable efforts of management and their teams given sector-wide challenges, the financial position of the companies means that they have been unable to continue operating. The joint administrators will seek to maximise realisations for creditors in line with their duties and are hopeful that a sale of the business and certain assets will complete shortly, safeguarding as many jobs as possible.— Mark Thornton, BDO business restructuring partner
The latest update states the company's financial performance was greatly affected by supply disruption, increasing costs and the current dificulties facing the cycling industry. The combination of these issues harmed the company's cash flow and financial position which could not be resolved.
The administrators have said they are hopeful they can protect as many of the 44 jobs currently at risk and are aiming for a quick sale of the business.
We have contacted Orange for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.