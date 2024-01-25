Orange Bikes Appears to Stop Trading While Administrators Aim to Sell the Business

Jan 25, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Orange Bikes looks to have stopped trading as administrators look for a quick sale of the business and its assets.

After Orange Bikes made a statement saying it was working with specialist business rescue advisory firm J9 Advisory at the start of the month the future of the company is now looking more uncertain as BDO business restructuring partners have been appointed as joint administrators and the company appears to no longer be trading.

Both Orange Bikes and its frame manufacturer P Bairstow are linked by directorship and ownership with the appointed administrators looking to sell the two businesses and certain assets. It is not clear from the posting on Consultancy.UK if the administrators are looking to sell the businesses together or if Orange Bikes will sold seperately from its frame manufacturer.

bigquotesDespite the considerable efforts of management and their teams given sector-wide challenges, the financial position of the companies means that they have been unable to continue operating. The joint administrators will seek to maximise realisations for creditors in line with their duties and are hopeful that a sale of the business and certain assets will complete shortly, safeguarding as many jobs as possible. Mark Thornton, BDO business restructuring partner

photo
The Orange Bikes website is currently unavailable.

The latest update states the company's financial performance was greatly affected by supply disruption, increasing costs and the current dificulties facing the cycling industry. The combination of these issues harmed the company's cash flow and financial position which could not be resolved.

The administrators have said they are hopeful they can protect as many of the 44 jobs currently at risk and are aiming for a quick sale of the business.

We have contacted Orange for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.

17 Comments
  • 22 0
 A blow to UK manufacturing of true bikes with character, thoughts to all involved and at risk.
  • 4 5
 their steel hardtails were nice, but their full squish bikes look like they were made in the 80's
  • 2 1
 @f00bar: they still rode exceedingly well though.
  • 7 0
 Good luck, Orange!
  • 3 0
 Can someone explain how they are able to protect jobs, if the company is ceasing trading? Does this simply mean they're looking for new ownership, and will still exist in some form in the future i.e. under a different name?
  • 1 0
 This seems to be what they're aiming for, fingers crossed.
  • 1 0
 Yea that’s what they mean. I think their goal is always to sell the company whole and keep it operating before resorting to just liquidating any assets.
  • 1 1
 If they are in dire financial distress then the company valuation on profit or ebitda may be near worthless, so in order to extract as much value as possible to repay creditors companies in such a position are often sold on a valuation of assets, essentially physical inventory, brand value, equipment and IP. So they need to stabilize the assets to evaluate. Unless a private investor or group of investors steps up I doubt the brand and IP is worth much to any existing major brand. I could see someone buying the brand assets but shifting manufacturing overseas. Time will tell.
  • 1 0
 A whole load of discounted bikes appeared on Start Fitness just before they stopped trading. I wonder if that was the final sell-off. If it was it’s a shame that the cash hasn’t allowed them to keep the doors open a little longer
  • 1 0
 Good luck to them and thoughts with all employees and everyone else impacted by the uncertainty
  • 1 0
 Fingers crossed they make it work
  • 1 1
 CRC Wiggle sites are down too hope they havent shut up shop. Good luck Orange!!
  • 1 0
 still working fine for me
  • 2 0
 Good luck Orange!
Below threshold threads are hidden







