Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator

Orange Bikes has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator - in simpler terms, the UK bike company appears to have entered the legal process for trying to escape financial trouble.
The filing appeared on British legal case database caseboard.io
December 22, 2023, just days after Orange announced
that its factory team would be discontinued.
At that time, the company was already transparent about its efforts to cut costs. "With so much uncertainty in the bike industry, challenges around the future of the Enduro World Cup Series and the sheer cost of running a competitive Factory-level team, we’re pressing pause," the brand wrote in its press release about the team.
Still, the company has hopes for the future, supported by the possibility of the administration process helping to absolve Orange's debts. "We’ll return when the time is right," the team press release continued. "But for now, we’re ending on a high and will take a break to focus on our main goal of creating world-class bikes."
The brand's apparent debt has been accelerated no doubt by the same bike industry demand drop-off that has caused severe financial trouble for companies like Chain Reaction
and Wiggle
. We hope the appointment of an administrator can help the brand make whatever changes necessary to carry on.
Orange Bikes was founded in 1988 and has since made a stable of some of the world's most recognizable aluminum single-pivot bikes. We hope to keep seeing the iconic British bikes around for the long term.
We have reached out to Orange for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.
Seriously though, sucks to keep hearing about the demise of cool small brands.