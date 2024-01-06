Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator

Jan 6, 2024
by Alicia Leggett  
photo

Orange Bikes has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator - in simpler terms, the UK bike company appears to have entered the legal process for trying to escape financial trouble.

The filing appeared on British legal case database caseboard.io December 22, 2023, just days after Orange announced that its factory team would be discontinued.

At that time, the company was already transparent about its efforts to cut costs. "With so much uncertainty in the bike industry, challenges around the future of the Enduro World Cup Series and the sheer cost of running a competitive Factory-level team, we’re pressing pause," the brand wrote in its press release about the team.

Still, the company has hopes for the future, supported by the possibility of the administration process helping to absolve Orange's debts. "We’ll return when the time is right," the team press release continued. "But for now, we’re ending on a high and will take a break to focus on our main goal of creating world-class bikes."

The brand's apparent debt has been accelerated no doubt by the same bike industry demand drop-off that has caused severe financial trouble for companies like Chain Reaction and Wiggle. We hope the appointment of an administrator can help the brand make whatever changes necessary to carry on.

Orange Bikes was founded in 1988 and has since made a stable of some of the world's most recognizable aluminum single-pivot bikes. We hope to keep seeing the iconic British bikes around for the long term.

We have reached out to Orange for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.

Posted In:
Industry News Orange Bikes


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
735 articles
Report
17 Comments
  • 5 0
 Any way you slice it, tough times as the bike industry with every segment feeling the squeeze. I guess these bikes just weren't appealing enough. Maybe if they concentrate on reducing the pulp they can get out of this jam?
  • 4 0
 That sucks. Small company that is pretty clearly led by passionate riders. I hope they are able to navigate all this and come out the other side.
  • 1 0
 Sucks to see a great company in trouble. However, I am genuinely curious how many mountain bikers are looking for a simple single pivot in 2024. Likely a pretty niche market unfortunately at this point.
  • 3 0
 Would you characterize this as a bankruptcy "filing"?
  • 1 0
 No. Going into administration is about getting a legal buffer to rearrange financial things. This could mean more options are on the table for them to trade out of their debt, up to and including being bought out.
  • 2 0
 @handynzl: Woosh
  • 3 0
 Damn, Brexit + Current State of Bike Industry = tough times
  • 1 0
 Orange ya glad your bike doesn't look like an Orange?

Seriously though, sucks to keep hearing about the demise of cool small brands.
  • 1 0
 Orange has been innovative in linkage design the last few decades. This is unfathomable. Time for a new single pivot to get things going again.
  • 2 0
 Brexit really looking brilliant.
  • 3 1
 Who would've thought selling ugly pedal bikes for 10k wouldn't be feasible
  • 1 0
 Bikes have taught me quite a lot about British bankruptcy proceedings over the years.
  • 1 0
 did they file it in the downtube
  • 1 0
 As a rider of an orange bike, I must say this is a major bummer.
  • 1 1
 This really grinds my welds
  • 1 0
 2008 for bikes
  • 1 2
 They done







