Orange Bikes Resumes Trading Under Owner Ashley Ball

Orange Bikes has announced that, after a restructure of the business and its associated companies, trading is set to continue under the ownership of Ashley Ball. This follows recent turmoil for the company that saw administrators take over the business
, with a view to selling the brand and its frame manufacturing company. Now, it seems Orange Bikes itself has somehow been able to acquire its UK frame manufacturing partner, which will allow them to unify the entire production process in one location.
Happily, the Orange Bikes website
appears to be back up and running. The full press release follows.Press ReleaseOur HeritageOrange Bikes has a rich history that spans over three decades. Since our establishment in 1988 in the north of England, we have always been a hub for talented athletes and have produced some of the most iconic bikes in the industry. Over the years, our bikes have become synonymous with quality and performance.
We know that Orange Bikes holds a special place in the hearts of cycling enthusiasts. Whether it's the aspiration to ride one of our bikes or the pride of owning one, we're aware that everyone connected to cycling has their own unique Orange Bikes story.
We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our customers throughout the years. The passion we see for our brand has been instrumental in our success.
We remain committed to delivering exceptional bikes and continuing to be a driving force in the cycling community.Our FutureAs part of a restructure, Orange Bikes has successfully acquired its UK frame manufacturing partner. This is a significant development that brings us one step closer to realising our ambitious plan of having the entire company exist under one roof.
With this acquisition, we will be able to streamline our operations and create a more efficient production process. The new facility, just 2 miles from our current headquarters, will serve as the new home for Orange Bikes. It will house both frame fabrication facility and bike assembly, allowing us to unify the entire production process in one location.
This integration will enable us to have greater control over the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards for our bikes. From the delivery of the aluminum for which we are famed, at one end of the factory, to the shipment of complete bikes from the other, we will have a seamless and efficient workflow.
We are excited about this new chapter in the Orange Bikes story and the opportunities it presents. This move not only strengthens our position in the industry but also demonstrates our commitment to British bike manufacturing.
Through the streamlining of our business, we have been able to preserve jobs and reinforce the stability of the Orange brand. This strategic decision ensures a promising future for British bike manufacturing in West Yorkshire for at least another 35 years.
We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain dedicated to producing high-quality bikes that meet the needs and expectations of our customers.
We’d like to thank our customers, friends, colleagues and peers for all their support during this challenging time and welcome them along for the ride in this next great chapter of Orange Bikes.