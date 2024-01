Orange Bikes Resumes Trading Under Owner Ashley Ball

Through the streamlining of our business, we have been able to preserve jobs and reinforce the stability of the Orange brand. This strategic decision ensures a promising future for British bike manufacturing in West Yorkshire for at least another 35 years. — Orange Bikes

Orange Bikes has announced that, after a restructure of the business and its associated companies, trading is set to continue under the ownership of Ashley Ball. This follows recent turmoil for the company that saw administrators take over the business , with a view to selling the brand and its frame manufacturing company. Now, it seems Orange Bikes itself has somehow been able to acquire its UK frame manufacturing partner, which will allow them to unify the entire production process in one location.Happily, the Orange Bikes website appears to be back up and running. The full press release follows.