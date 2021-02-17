Video: Orange Bikes Returns to Racing with an EWS Team

Orange Bikes has decided to return to the racing world by bringing together a crew of British pinners to form Orange Factory Racing.
Lachan Blair of the 'Dudes of Hazzard,' top-30 EWS racer Joe Connell, and speedy youngster Tom Wilson will make up the three-man brigade, which will tackle the full EWS, British National Enduro races, and selected UK and European events.
Although Orange is returning from a hiatus, this isn’t the first time the company has supported a fast race team, as Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar, Missy Giove, and the Hannah siblings have all raced successfully for Orange in years past.
The team will race mainly on Orange’s Stage 6 and Switch 6 bikes. The riders will also run Leatt clothing and protection, Formula suspension, Michelin tires, e*thirteen wheels, Burgtec cockpit components, SDG seatposts and saddles, Granite Design tools, and Juice Lubes bike care products.
And the seat tube is a sensible diameter.
Constant linear rate with coil shock, they will setup their shocks with maximum high speed compression and 10% sag ?
