Video: Orange Bikes Returns to Racing with an EWS Team

Feb 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Orange Bikes has decided to return to the racing world by bringing together a crew of British pinners to form Orange Factory Racing.

Lachan Blair of the 'Dudes of Hazzard,' top-30 EWS racer Joe Connell, and speedy youngster Tom Wilson will make up the three-man brigade, which will tackle the full EWS, British National Enduro races, and selected UK and European events.

Although Orange is returning from a hiatus, this isn’t the first time the company has supported a fast race team, as Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar, Missy Giove, and the Hannah siblings have all raced successfully for Orange in years past.

The team will race mainly on Orange’s Stage 6 and Switch 6 bikes. The riders will also run Leatt clothing and protection, Formula suspension, Michelin tires, e*thirteen wheels, Burgtec cockpit components, SDG seatposts and saddles, Granite Design tools, and Juice Lubes bike care products.



49 Comments

  • 70 2
 Returning after a very long hiatus with a bike looking exactly like the one before the hiatus hehehe
  • 3 1
 LMAO
  • 10 7
 In the UK we say “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…"
  • 3 1
 In all seriousness, bar geometry numbers, is there anything different about this current frame to a 2005 Five or similar?
  • 2 0
 @codfather1234: I think the pivot has been moved backwards a tiny bit and the distance between the pivot and the shock attachment has increased.
And the seat tube is a sensible diameter.
  • 8 1
 Right? My very first thought upon seeing that image was "neat, another retro bikes post."
  • 3 3
 @codfather1234: In all seriousness, yes, quite a lot.
  • 5 0
 Orange is like the porsche of the bike world. Even when they do a complete redesign, you cant really tell.
  • 3 1
 @codfather1234: to be fair other then geo most other bike company's have changed nothing apart from maybe going carbon and boost. The Single pivot design works for orange so why change that.
  • 2 1
 @Reignrob: you realize geometry is the most important part of the bike, right?
  • 1 0
 @lewiscraik: Brexit joke right? Lol
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: if it's broke, make it more broke. Then go broke.
  • 1 0
 @stevemokan: Well, second most important, right behind the colour.
  • 1 2
 @codfather1234: Are you blind?
  • 32 7
 Does anyone else think we, as a community, should have an intervention with Orange. Orange, you can continue to make single pivot bikes for those that still want them, but I feel it's time for you to look at other suspension layouts. We care about you, this is coming from a place of love.
  • 3 0
 The Blood Orange. That was a nice bike, reckon it would've sold better with a tapered or 1.5 head tube.
  • 4 1
 I think it is good that they continue to do something different. Not every manufacturer needs to make bikes that “look like a session”, or Slash in this case.
  • 11 0
 A single pivot CAN perform really well, when done right. That Starling Murmur has been tested by several different sites/magazines, and it consistently is faster than carbon, multilink competition. The GT Fury that the Athertons won many world cups on had a floating bb, but it moved less than a cm and the rest of the suspension was essentially a single pivot. Complex doesn't necessarily mean better.
  • 5 0
 Big respect for them to keep these simple things that works well Other manufacturers are moving in every directions. Sometimes for real improvements, but also just for marketing.
  • 19 1
 Looking forward to seeing their clockwork on upcoming race stages!
  • 10 0
 They'll Crush the competition for sure.
  • 7 0
 Particularly Stage 6?
  • 6 0
 @Dropthedebt: and Five!
  • 2 0
 They'll squeeze out some results
  • 3 0
 @VWsurfbum: They'll beat their competition to a pulp.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward how to many times they will finish on e13 wheels
  • 1 0
 You pipped me to the post with the puns...
  • 11 0
 Where do they put the water bottle? I guess they can just juice the frame.
  • 2 0
 Under the down tube, to get covered in crap.
  • 10 0
 Orange you glad it doesn't look like a session
  • 2 0
 it looks like orange
  • 1 0
 It rhymes like orange.
  • 6 0
 What's happening with Dudes of Hazzard / Joe Barnes then...?
  • 2 0
 Taken a step back from competing in series'. Still on Orange, just not the race team.
  • 1 0
 @sourmix: Fair enough!
  • 6 0
 Cool
  • 2 0
 I am really curious about the suspension setup they will use on the rear...
Constant linear rate with coil shock, they will setup their shocks with maximum high speed compression and 10% sag ?
  • 2 0
 This is exciting, slow my beating heart. I'm looking forward to seeing Orange bikes at the EWS.
  • 1 0
 I hope that they will find enough components to build their EWS team bikes..... ;-)
  • 1 0
 That's a pity Joe is taking a step back. Such a stylish rider. Hopefully it's temporary.
  • 1 0
 Time to think of the drivetrain. No pedals - no medals Smile
  • 2 0
 Stunner
  • 1 0
 Wonder if this frame is lighter than a carbon frame too lol......
  • 1 0
 Where can I get a purple spring like that?
  • 1 0
 Nice one Joe ! All the best from Sweden!
  • 2 0
 Ewwwwe, David
  • 1 1
 What’s next. Honda makes a comeback?
  • 1 0
 Awesome news Tom!
  • 1 0
 Best bikes money can buy

