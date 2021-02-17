Video: Orange Bikes Returns to Racing with an EWS Team

Orange Bikes has decided to return to the racing world by bringing together a crew of British pinners to form Orange Factory Racing.Lachan Blair of the 'Dudes of Hazzard,' top-30 EWS racer Joe Connell, and speedy youngster Tom Wilson will make up the three-man brigade, which will tackle the full EWS, British National Enduro races, and selected UK and European events.Although Orange is returning from a hiatus, this isn’t the first time the company has supported a fast race team, as Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar, Missy Giove, and the Hannah siblings have all raced successfully for Orange in years past.The team will race mainly on Orange’s Stage 6 and Switch 6 bikes. The riders will also run Leatt clothing and protection, Formula suspension, Michelin tires, e*thirteen wheels, Burgtec cockpit components, SDG seatposts and saddles, Granite Design tools, and Juice Lubes bike care products.