Orange Factory Racing Returns for 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Orange Bikes
We are pleased to announce the return of the Orange Factory Racing Team
for the 2022 race season and its second year.
Established in 2021, the three-man race team was born out of Orange’s deep racing heritage and goes hand-in-hand with the development of the new Orange Switch 7, the team’s bike of choice for the Enduro World Series.
After a strong first year in 2021, the team will see British talents Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson continue on the Factory Racing programme. The trio will make the Enduro World Series their main focus, whilst also racing the British National Enduro series, one-off European enduro events and even a few downhill World Cups where the schedule allows.Lachlan Blair
kicked off the ‘21 season with a 4th place at Trans Madeira and then moved on to score a whole heap of rock-solid results at the Enduro World Series.
Raring to get back at it for 2022, Lachlan has already been out to Portugal and the UCI DH World Cup at Lourdes to take the Orange 279 into the fray.
.Joe Connell
joined the Orange Factory Racing team for the first time in 2021 and immediately scored the team’s first podium, with a 3rd place overall at Trans Madeira. He went on to punch out a season of consistent results, including the team’s best Enduro World Series result of the year at Tweedlove EWS.
Joe is currently out in Finale Ligure working on pre-competition shakedown tweaks to the new Switch 7.
Now in his 6th year as an Orange sponsored rider, Tom Wilson
is both the youngest member of the team and our longest standing sponsored rider. 2021 marked Tom’s first year in the EWS big leagues and he used the year to build his experience and pace with plenty of promising results. We’re looking forward to seeing more from him in the ’22 season.
Of course, there’s no Orange Factory Racing without our bikes and for 2022 the team will be on the mighty Switch 7. Developed with the input of the team, the new bike was built to be even more capable at the sharp end of racing on the World’s toughest stages.
The team’s first year was spent testing and refining the bike behind the scenes, using each EWS venue as a proving ground for the new platform. Now in full production, the new Switch 7 will be the team’s weapon of choice for the Enduro World Series, benefiting from the added progression to the suspension provided by the new STRANGE power link, designed specifically for performance on world level enduro tracks.
Finally, we'd like to thank the partners that are providing truly world-class support for Lachlan, Joe and Tom for the 2022 season; a line-up of some of the industry’s biggest and best.
The team will run Leatt
clothing and protection, Michelin
tyres, Burgtec
bars, grips, flat pedals and stems, Formula
brakes and SDG
seat posts and saddles as well as using Granite Design
onboard tools, Juice Lubes
maintenance products and a selection of STRANGE
Components. New to the programme for this year is the mighty Öhlins
suspension supplying forks and shocks and StansNoTubes
who will provide wheelsets. They will also run MRP
chain guides, Rideworks
headsets, Crankbrothers
pedals and RRP
mudguards. You can learn more about Orange Factory Racing here at Orange Bikes.
