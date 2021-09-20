Orange Introduces The Switch 6 Team

Sep 20, 2021
by Seb Stott  


Orange is offering a team-replica version of their Switch 6 enduro/trail bike. The bike will have the same mullet wheels and 145mm/160mm travel layout as the existing Switch 6, but it has components and graphics which closely match the bikes ridden at EWS-level by the Orange Factory Racing Team of Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson.

This includes Formula suspension and brakes; Michellin tires; e*thirteen wheels, chain guides and cranks; Burgtec bars, grips and stems, plus SDG seatposts and saddles.

Orange Switch 6 Team Details
• Travel: 160mm (f) /145mm (r)
• Wheels: 29/27.5" Mullet
• Monocoque 6061-T6 aluminium frame, made in Britain
• 5-year frame warranty with limited lifetime rrash replacement
• Orange Factory Racing Team components and decals
• Custom tuned Formula MOD Coil Shock
• Custom tuned Formula Selva S fork
• 76° seat angle, 64° head angle
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• RRP: £5,200
orangebikes.com



I say "closely match", because of course team rider specs can vary, and they often don't ride what's available to the customer. Earlier this year we saw Joe Connell running a Stage 6 (full 29er) with a prototype dual-crown Formula fork and DH22 tires at the EWS in La Thuille.

The Switch 6 Team uses Formula's 160mm-travel, air-sprung Selva S fork, which is custom-tuned and its compression tune can be further altered with Formula's system of interchangeable compression valves, which they call CTS. The fork's air-spring uses Formula Neopos spacers which are designed to improve mid-stroke support without making the end-stroke force too excessive. The single-pivot rear suspension is controlled by a Formula MOD Coil Shock, which is also custom-tuned and customisable with interchangeable CTS valves.


Formula also provides their punchy Cura 4 brakes which clamp 203mm rotors. The shifting is taken care of by Shimano with an e*thirteen 9-50t cassette providing a 556% gearing range. The mixed-size e*thirteen wheels are shod in Michelin WIld Enduro tires. While the team may be running the ~1,500g Michelin DH22 tires at some races, the Wild Enduro tires (which each weigh around 1,000g) are a far better choice for most riders.

The geometry is the same as the existing Orange Switch, with a 484mm reach in a size large and a long (for a mullet bike) 447mm chainstay.

The frame carries a five-year warranty with limited crash replacement. The bike costs £5,200 and is available now through Orange dealers.

25-29.05.21 Orange Factory Racing. Team Launch Scotland. Riders Joe Connell Lachlan Blair Tom Wilson. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder



13 Comments

  • 6 1
 Nice bike, I like everything except the frame part Wink
  • 6 0
 Farm Gate: Team Edition
  • 1 0
 I kind of like the simplicity of Oranges but i also miss the times when they were toying with linkages and looked like they were going to move with the times for example ST4, Blood and the Strange 225.
  • 1 0
 Isn't Joe Barnes on this team too? He is running Orange bikes and Formula suspension, but he wasn't mentioned in the article.
  • 3 3
 Outside must have noticed a slump in engagement numbers. This article must have been requested to trigger the comments section
  • 2 0
 You gotta admire Orange’s conviction.
  • 1 0
 Clicked on link. Got sucked into the way back machine… not sure I can escape after seeing this.
  • 1 0
 You could hit 88mph and travel to a point in space and time where this bike was once new and dope. ...back to the future.
  • 1 2
 I think the problem is the price...if you going to sell an already 20 years old bike with new graphics...I think you need to adjust the price... 5200 pounds!!!
  • 1 0
 5200GBP seems on par with other top level enduro bikes, isn't it? And no, don't go "whoosh" because you actually intended to rehash a 20 year old joke. You weren't trying to get props for rehashing ancient jokes, were you?
  • 1 0
 The Steve Buscemi of bikes, if Steve Buscemi couldn’t act.
  • 1 0
 new team, new designsWink
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



