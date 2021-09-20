Orange Introduces The Switch 6 Team





Orange is offering a team-replica version of their Switch 6 enduro/trail bike. The bike will have the same mullet wheels and 145mm/160mm travel layout as the existing Switch 6, but it has components and graphics which closely match the bikes ridden at EWS-level by the Orange Factory Racing Team of Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson.



This includes Formula suspension and brakes; Michellin tires; e*thirteen wheels, chain guides and cranks; Burgtec bars, grips and stems, plus SDG seatposts and saddles.





Orange Switch 6 Team Details

• Travel: 160mm (f) /145mm (r)

• Wheels: 29/27.5" Mullet

• Monocoque 6061-T6 aluminium frame, made in Britain

• 5-year frame warranty with limited lifetime rrash replacement

• Orange Factory Racing Team components and decals

• Custom tuned Formula MOD Coil Shock

• Custom tuned Formula Selva S fork

• 76° seat angle, 64° head angle

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• RRP: £5,200

• orangebikes.com

• Travel: 160mm (f) /145mm (r)• Wheels: 29/27.5" Mullet• Monocoque 6061-T6 aluminium frame, made in Britain• 5-year frame warranty with limited lifetime rrash replacement• Orange Factory Racing Team components and decals• Custom tuned Formula MOD Coil Shock• Custom tuned Formula Selva S fork• 76° seat angle, 64° head angle• Sizes: M, L, XL• RRP: £5,200