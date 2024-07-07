Powered by Outside

Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024

Jul 7, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
After a tumultuous start to 2025 Orange Bikes look to be alive and well, launching no fewer than five new bikes at Eurobike. Category segments include Orange's very first full suspension mountain bike for kids; the aptly named Satsuma, the Whippet DJ bike, the frame of which goes for £1,000 with a 1 year warranty, two new 29" eMTBs and the new Stage 6.

The first quarter of this year brought uncertain times for the Yorkshire brand, with administrators called in to sell the business that was in financial trouble. The pause of trading was relatively short-lived, and by the end of January Orange had continued trading under original owner, Ashley Ball. Orange acquired their own UK manufacturing partner, and have now unified the entire production process in one location.

I for one was really pleased to see the brand back at Eurobike, seemingly fighting fit. Here's a quick look at the new single-pivot aluminum mountain bikes coming out of Halifax in 2024.

photo

2025 Orange Stage 6

The Stage 6 remains in the lineup as a 150/160mm travel affair with 29" wheels. The geometry is nigh-on identical to the Stage 6 of 2021, with a 64° head tube angle, a 76° seat angle, and a reach of 486mm in a size large. It still has very generous length in the back with 469mm chainstays. Despite an unchanged geometry, this is a completely new frame with the continuous brace where the top tube meets the seat tube giving it a more modern aesthetic.

The one meaningful geometry change is seen in the seat tube length. They've shaved an inch (25mm) off the seat tube across the M-XL frames - yep, they report all geometry figures in millimeters, save for the seat tube length that is reported in inches. Gah. My grumblings aside, that means riders will benefit from the use of a longer travel dropper.

photo
photo

The swingarm has moved to UDH, and the front triangle gets frame storage, or the SAFE, as Orange call it. I'll make the filing cabinet joke so you don't have to. Finally, the bottle cage mounts have been moved form the underside of the downtube to the underside of the top tube.

The kinematic has also been updated. The Stage 6 now runs a 205mm x 57.5mm Trunnion shock, as compared to the standard mount 210mm x 55mm shock.

The Stage 6 will be sold with a five year warranty. It will be available in the next 10 weeks, and the SE spec you see here will retail at £5,700.

photo

Orange Satsuma

This is Orange's very first full suspension mountain bike for kids. The Satsuma is a mullet, with a 26" rear wheel and a 27.5" front wheel. It has 130mm travel in the rear and a 140mm fork, and a 24"/26" mullet version is on its way, too. It has a 64° HA, a seat tube length of 355mm and the reach of 410mm with a 425mm chainstay. Though marketed as a kids bike, I reckon it could be a viable option for many adults shorter than 155 cm. Like the Stage 6, this one gets a UDH and the frame storage.

photo
photo

Orange will have the Satsuma at three price points of £4,500 (Pro), £5,500 (Factory), and £5,900 for the SE model seen here.

photo

Orange Patriot 29 eMTB

No longer a DH bike, the Patriot name has been re-appropriated to Orange's line of long-travel full-powered eMTBs. We saw the Patriot MX announced last year, and now it is available as a 29er. It is home to the Bosch Performance Line CX motor with 85 Nm torque and a 600 W peak power output, supplied by a 750 Wh battery. It has 170mm travel, front and rear, with a linkage-driven single-pivot platform. That gives a progressive leverage curve as compared to the linear leverage exhibited by the basic single-pivot models.

photo
photo

The Patriot has some of the longest chainstays on the market; 473mm across the M-XL size range. Reach is 464mm, 481mm and 500mm, respectively. This one is slightly slacker than the rest with a 63° head angle.

The Pro spec goes for £8,500, the Factory is £9,700, and the SE model seen here is £10,000.

photo

Orange Phase EVO 29 eMTB

Orange's lighter mid-powered eMTB is also now available as a complete 29er, after its initial launch last year as an MX affair. The Phase EVO 29 gets 160mm travel, front and rear, a 64° head angle, a 76° seat tube angle, a 484mm reach in a size large and a 469mm chainstay length.

photo

The drive unit is the Bosch Performance Line SX (55 Nm Torque, 600 W Peak Power). Inside the downtube is a 400 Wh battery. It has a respectable claimed weight of 19.5 kg in a size large.

photo
photo

Starting price for this one is £6,900 (Pro), with the Factory model retailing at £8,300. The model seen here isn't available, it was just built up as a show bike.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Orange Bikes Orange Patriot Orange Phase Evo Orange Satsuma Orange Stage 6 Orange Whippet Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
88 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
104740 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
77814 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
65922 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
62787 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
45941 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
38856 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
33846 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
31342 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

9 Comments
  • 3 1
 How can we make these worst and uglier? Let’s give than unnecessary storage/weight that clearly doesn’t suit the frame (design and material) just because we feel like we need to follow the trend! Used to see these all the time in the U.K…now it’s quite rare!
Shame they didn’t take the recent situation to at least try and introduce something new and different as well!
  • 3 0
 They're a local company and great to see them back but Christ they are ugly looking bikes.
  • 2 1
 That orange orange satsuma looks like a great kids bike. Or I just wanted to say orange orange satsuma. Orange is a weird word when you say it too many times, it doesn't seem real anymore. Orange.
  • 2 0
 They all look like a High Pivot without the High Pivot. Would like to ride one of them though.
  • 2 0
 Looks like you can’t kill an orange, they will always come back and look like nothing happens I love it.
  • 1 0
 “ After a tumultuous start to 2025 Orange Bikes look to be alive and well, launching no fewer than five new bikes at Eurobike.”

2025?
  • 2 0
 basically a bike for real riders - solid and dependable, no fannying about
  • 1 0
 With a little bit more travel and progression that stage 6 would be perfect. Just make a stage 7 already !
  • 1 0
 Bruised fruit







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041319
Mobile Version of Website