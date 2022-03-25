Orange Launches Its New 279 Downhill Bike

The Orange downhill platform is the most successful in our history and the new 279 takes everything that has come before and aims squarely at the top step for the fastest bike we’ve ever built.



The Orange downhill story began in the earliest days of the sport and moved at lightning pace with numerous UCI World Cup wins, downhill legends and iconic bikes. Starting with the weird and wonderful 628 through the Mr O, and then the game-changing 222 (made famous by a certain plumber from Sheffield), the World-Championship-winning 224 (nice one, Tracey Hannah) and more recently the fast-as-all-hell 327 and its big-wheeled sibling, the 329. Orange Bikes downhill heritage spans nearly three decades and combines gradual evolution with rocket-fast racing, told on the tracks of World Cups and National Championships, bike parks and local secret trails by pros, privateers and pinners.



For the ‘22 season, Orange’s downhill story adds its next chapter with the Orange 279. MX wheels, 200mm travel, subtle-but–significant frame improvements and a whole heap of marginal gains to make the suspension more progressive and more efficient than ever. The 279 is the fastest bike in our 3 decades of racing history. — Orange