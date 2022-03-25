Orange Launches Its New 279 Downhill Bike

As the World Cup season kicks off in Lourdes, Orange has revealed its new 279 downhill bike.
The 279 downhill bike uses a mixed wheeled setup with 200mm of travel up front and 198mm at the rear. Orange says that the 279 is the most progressive downhill bike that has taken inspiration from the 327, 329 and Evo enduro bikes, with a slack 62-degree head angle and a longer reach. Using their findings from the Evo range of bikes, Orange has increased the chainstay lengths. The Orange Factory Racing team are at Lourdes this weekend so we will get to see how fast the new bike goes over the next few days.
|The Orange downhill platform is the most successful in our history and the new 279 takes everything that has come before and aims squarely at the top step for the fastest bike we’ve ever built.
The Orange downhill story began in the earliest days of the sport and moved at lightning pace with numerous UCI World Cup wins, downhill legends and iconic bikes. Starting with the weird and wonderful 628 through the Mr O, and then the game-changing 222 (made famous by a certain plumber from Sheffield), the World-Championship-winning 224 (nice one, Tracey Hannah) and more recently the fast-as-all-hell 327 and its big-wheeled sibling, the 329. Orange Bikes downhill heritage spans nearly three decades and combines gradual evolution with rocket-fast racing, told on the tracks of World Cups and National Championships, bike parks and local secret trails by pros, privateers and pinners.
For the ‘22 season, Orange’s downhill story adds its next chapter with the Orange 279. MX wheels, 200mm travel, subtle-but–significant frame improvements and a whole heap of marginal gains to make the suspension more progressive and more efficient than ever. The 279 is the fastest bike in our 3 decades of racing history.— Orange
In terms of geometry, the head angle stays at 62-degrees across the S to XL sizes, and the reach extends from 443mm on the size small to 496mm on the XL. Chainstay lengths also remain the same across the four sizes at 465mm. The overall wheelbase ranges from 1283mm on the smallest size to 1348mm on the XL.
The bike is available as a Factory build or as a frame only option.
At launch Orange is offering the 279 in two options with a £7300 GBP / €8000.00 EUR / $8800 USD Factory build with Fox factory suspension, SRAM GX1 DH drivetrain and Stans Flow Mk4/Hope Pro 4 DH wheels. You can also purchase just a frame for £3200 with a Fox Float X2 Factory shock. Factory Build Spec:
Fork: Fox Factory 40 Grip 2 29
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory 250x75
Swingarm: 12 x 150mm
Headset: Hope Black - 49mm for Tapered Steerer
Crankset: Truvativ Descendant DH 165mm 36t
Rear Mech: SRAM GX1 DH 7spd
Chain: SRAM PC1110
Shifters: SRAM GX1 DH 7spd
Cassette: SRAM PG 720 DH 11-25t 7spd
Chain Device: MRP G4
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB
Wheelset: Stans Flow Mk4 + Hope Pro 4 DH 29 + 27
Tyres: Michelin DH 22 2.4 29 + 27
Brakes: Shimano Saint 203/203
Seat Clamp: Strange Bolted
Stem: Burgtec Direct Mount 50mm
Saddle: SDG I-Fly Saddle I-Beam
Handlebars: Burgtec RideWide DH 800mm
Grips: Strange Grappler Lock-On
Seatpost: SDG I-Beam Aluminium
You can find out more here
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment