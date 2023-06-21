Orange Relaunches the Msisle as an eMTB Hardtail - Eurobike 2023

Orange has brought back its Msisle hardtail as the brand releases its new eMTB hardtail.
The legendary bike has been brought out of retirement with the addition of a new UK-made frame and a Shimano EP801 motor. Orange has built the frame with its new dropout that allows the use of a UDH hanger and has begun using short seatube sizing so riders can run longer dropper posts.
For its Eurobike show build, Orange was showing off the bike in its most expensive build with 150mm of travel from a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork alongside a SRAM GX AXS drivetrain. The retail price of this option will be £8,500 or €9,600. We were told that they plan on also having a Pro spec build with a cost of around £6,500.
The new UK-made frame captures Orange's classic look.
Orange are calling this color Yorkshire Teal
Orange is offering the new Msisle as a mixed-wheel-sized bike with sizes from S to XL. Reached extends from 435mm on a size small to 491mm for XL frames, chainstays remain at 426mm for all sizes.
You can find out more here
.
18 Comments
The most diplomatic way to say "this bike is an absolute pig"
Who is the target audience that wants a long travel eHT?