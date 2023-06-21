Orange Relaunches the Msisle as an eMTB Hardtail - Eurobike 2023

Jun 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Orange has brought back its Msisle hardtail as the brand releases its new eMTB hardtail.

The legendary bike has been brought out of retirement with the addition of a new UK-made frame and a Shimano EP801 motor. Orange has built the frame with its new dropout that allows the use of a UDH hanger and has begun using short seatube sizing so riders can run longer dropper posts.

For its Eurobike show build, Orange was showing off the bike in its most expensive build with 150mm of travel from a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork alongside a SRAM GX AXS drivetrain. The retail price of this option will be £8,500 or €9,600. We were told that they plan on also having a Pro spec build with a cost of around £6,500.

The new UK-made frame captures Orange's classic look.

Orange are calling this color Yorkshire Teal

Orange is offering the new Msisle as a mixed-wheel-sized bike with sizes from S to XL. Reached extends from 435mm on a size small to 491mm for XL frames, chainstays remain at 426mm for all sizes.

You can find out more here.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Orange Bikes Eurobike 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
129169 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
77053 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
69370 views
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
64931 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
51160 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
37242 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
36611 views
The Pinkbike Podcast: A Deep Dive on Pivot's Wild Prototype DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
35198 views

18 Comments

  • 6 0
 "The new UK-made frame captures Orange's classic look."
The most diplomatic way to say "this bike is an absolute pig"
  • 1 0
 It looks pretty sick to me, makes me want to have my first e-bike. I'm probably an outlier, but I've always liked the looks of orange, owned a 222 for a short period, always wanted one of their dh bikes but haven't pulled trigger yet
  • 1 0
 Well that's thoroughly gross. Question to anyone from a bike brand who might read this. When putting a name from a 'classic' model onto a new E-Bike what's the objective? Is it an appeal to nostalgia? A reminder that those of us old enough to have owned one of the originals is now over the hill, possessed of buggered knees and might as well admit it? An ironic confession that your own glory days are long behind you? Is it simply that you couldn't think of a new name? Seriously, who's idea is it to name a 50lb E-bike after a 4X frame?
  • 1 0
 Pretty impressive they manage to keep the chainstay this short with a straight seattube and a motor. Despite the motor and battery there still is something classic about this bike. Must be the mighty big headtube gusset.
  • 2 0
 Or the shite welds.....
  • 4 0
 This looks like it weighs at least 500 oranges.
  • 1 0
 Saw Orange in the title and immediately readied the barf-bag. Then I saw it was a hard tail that didn't look pants and was pleasantly surprised.
  • 2 0
 9600 Euro for a GX/NX drivetrain (NX chain) hardtail?

Who is the target audience that wants a long travel eHT?
  • 2 0
 Just like my taxes, electronic filing
  • 1 0
 Is there really a market for £6500 e-bike hardtails?? You can grab a turbo levo for that money
  • 2 0
 It looks exactly the same!
  • 1 0
 Hardtails are nice because they aren't complicated, light and comparatively cheap. This throws all that out the window.
  • 1 0
 They should have called it “the shredder”
  • 1 0
 Maybe if they dressed it all in black it wouldn't look so porky.
  • 1 0
 A good looking Orange bike I see
  • 1 0
 £8500???
  • 2 0
 Must be the Canary Wharf bankers bonus version
  • 1 0
 Stupid





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033413
Mobile Version of Website