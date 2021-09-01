Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong





That's where Orange comes in with its new Phase AD3 adaptive bike. It's a labour of love nearly six years in the making that has been designed to help get Lorraine Truong back in the saddle and riding the kind of Alpine bike park trails that she loves.

Adaptive bikes are great for helping disabled people who can't use a regular bike get out on the trails, and adaptive riders can now even race in the EWS. However, the most common designs do come with their own unique set of problems. Three or four wheeled designs are often confined to specially designed adaptive trails due to their width while bucket seat designs require support from either other riders or something to lean on when the bike is stationary.That's where Orange comes in with its new Phase AD3 adaptive bike. It's a labour of love nearly six years in the making that has been designed to help get Lorraine Truong back in the saddle and riding the kind of Alpine bike park trails that she loves. Orange Phase AD3 Details



Frame Material: Aluminium

Intended Use: Enduro

Travel: 170mm front / 160mm rear

Wheelsize: 27.5" front and rear

Motor/Battery: Paradox Kinetics motor, 504 Wh battery

Weight: 30kg

Size: Custom

Price: N/A

More info: orangebikes.com

AluminiumEnduro170mm front / 160mm rear27.5" front and rearParadox Kinetics motor, 504 Wh battery30kgCustomN/A

The twin forks offer stability and control. Lorraine went for Fox 38s on her build as she intends to start riding downhill tracks in the Alps.

Alex is hoping his new design will open up a much wider variety of trails for adaptive MTB riders.

From a rear view, you can see the tires line up almost exactly with the pedals, meaning the bike can be taken on all but the narrowest trails.

British component brand Rideworks helped to bring the structure to life.

Orange's 'Strange' department regularly dabbles in wild rides like this.