Orange Reveals a Gearbox Belt Driven eMTB Using the Intradrive Motor - Eurobike 2022

While Orange didn't have any brand new production-ready bikes to show off at this year's show it did have something special that could offer a look to the future. Orange was showing off a unique gearbox belt-driven eMTB that uses the Intradrive system that is made in Scotland. The gearbox eMTB motor offers eight gears with a range of 430% and 80Nm of power. The system can be used with a chain, but for this bike it was built using a belt.Interestingly, the Intradrive system can be attached to any bike built for Shimano EP8, so Orange told us it was really simple to fit the new motor and battery as it all just bolts into the frame as if it was a Shimano system.To make this build even more interesting Orange decided to build it with mostly European-sourced components. To achieve this they sourced parts from Hope, Selle Italia, Exposure and more. The suspension was meant to be from Intend but unfortunately it couldn't be delivered in time for this week's show.This bike isn't available to buy, but we were told that it has been a good test, and in terms of supply chain was a lot easier to source parts for the build.