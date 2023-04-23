Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023

Apr 23, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Sorry Orange, that headline basically wrote itself. The British brand's bikes have long been the subject of plenty of good natured ribbing due to their distinctive looks, and the addition of a storage compartment in the downtube only makes things easier. It also makes it easier to store tools and food, a move I fully support. Orange's acronym for the compartment is SAFE, for Store Accessories, Food & Equipment.

Joking aside, the new bike has 160mm of travel front and rear, and a mixed wheel setup. The shock now uses a trunnion mount, which allows for a shorter overall shock length, a move that freed up some valuable water bottle space inside the front triangle – there's room for a full size bottle under the top tube.



The seat tube length has been shortened to provide room for long travel dropper posts, and the bike uses a universal derailleur hanger. As for the suspension design, it still uses Orange's signature single pivot configuration, but Orange says the kinematics have been altered to increase the amount of progression (although it will still be fairly linear compared to a linkage-driven design).

There will be four sizes, all with a 64-degree head angle, a 76-degree seat angle, and fairly long 450mm chainstays. The seat tube length has been shortened to provide more room for long-travel dropper posts.


Orange had another bike on display, a full 29” version of their Switch 7 with 165mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. There's no storage compartment to be seen on this one, but there is an accessory / bottle cage mount on the underside of the top tube, and there's a depression in the top of the down tube for more bottle clearance.

Just like the mixed-wheel Switch 7, the new bike uses Orange's 'Strange Link' suspension layout to increase the level of progression.



There are three sizes, all with a slack 63-degree head angle, 76-degree seat angle, and very long 468mm chainstays.

We reviewed Orange's DH bike last summer, but it's been far too long since we had one of their trail bikes in for review – we're working on getting one of the new models in sooner than later to see how all of this British 'uniqueness' works out on the trail. Personally, I'm most intrigued by the long chainstays on the Switch – the reach and chainstay numbers are nearly identical on the size medium, and I'd really like to see how that handles.

More info: orangebikes.com


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Orange Bikes Sea Otter 2023


28 Comments

  • 26 0
 It's bad enough people thinking you're on an ebike when you're on an ebike, but if they do so when you're not, that's a whole other world of hurt. Ironically it's their best looking bike.
  • 3 5
 Scott Spark, is that you?
  • 2 0
 Next trend is gonna be the Shame Box: a false filling cabinet with a hidden motor inside, for ebikers who wanna ride without being judged all the time.
  • 2 1
 It's good though when they think you are just because of your climbing speed
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: people mistake my frame bag for a motor all the time. They must think I'm super unfit.
  • 3 0
 One would think with that many linear feet of welding, they would get better at it.
  • 15 2
 If the noise this adds is anything like filling the SWAT hole does to my SJ evo, we're going to need to think of something even more rattly than a skeleton jerking off in a biscuit tin.
  • 2 0
 I stuffed a tube (kinda lengthwise) in with all the other stuff in my swat box and haven't heard a sound since.
  • 4 0
 I have my swat pouches packed pretty tight, and I put a sock around the one full of tools and a tube. Keeps it pretty silent for me!
  • 6 0
 @Wildeman21: a sock for your tube you say ( ಠ◡ಠ )
  • 1 0
 If they put a slit in the plastic cover it becomes a money box
  • 8 0
 Holy moly, they made it even uglier!
  • 4 0
 Maybe all that space should be taken up by an actual suspension linkage and not a "bb crack viewing port"
  • 7 4
 Geometry might be from 2023 but that thing looks like 2003.
  • 3 0
 Is that an Intense prototype?
  • 2 0
 "Lookit that wanker! Wearin' FOUR hats! Johnny Two Hats is gonna go mental when he sees that."
  • 2 0
 Aaaaaaaaaaaand they made it even Fuglier
  • 2 3
 It's grotesque. That being said I kinda wanna see this in E-bike guise. I'd imagine it'd look more bloated than me after Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the new UK tax system: Electronic filing.
  • 1 2
 And cue the jokes about the first bike they make with internal storage being called the strange.
  • 1 1
 Kill it with fire!
  • 6 8
 I actually think it looks great
Below threshold threads are hidden





