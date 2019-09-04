Orange's New Switch 6 Mullet Bike - Eurobike 2019

With all their production in house and the ability to churn out prototypes at a frightening pace, Orange will generally turn up to trade shows with something shiny and new to display. Last year at Eurobike they were able to devise a 29-inch downhill prototype that rapidly became reality as the 329 and this year they've taken on the mullet craze with the Switch 6.
The mullet concept is tried and tested ground now with Enduro World Series and World Cup victories already claimed by the mixed wheel size bikes. The 29-inch busniess-in-the-front means the bike rolls over the ground well while the 27.5-inch party-in-the-back keeps the bike maneuverable and the chainstays short. Orange were more than happy enough to jump on board and unveiled this new bike at Eurobike.
The 145mm travel Switch 6 is apparently based on two of Orange's most popular frames - the Alpine 6 for the rear triangle and the Stage 6 for the front triangle. The result is a bike that looks to be cast in their traditional mold but with a bang-on-trend outlook.
Combining a smaller rear wheel with the Stage 6's front triangle has made for some pretty interesting numbers too. Firstly, the bike has been slackened off and now has a claimed head angle of 64°, a full 1.5° slacker than the Stage. It's also claimed to be 5mm lower in the bottom bracket, 1.5° steeper in the seat tube angle and the reach has grown by about 20mm in all sizes, making for a pretty radical bike.
Like most Orange bikes, the Switch 6 will be handmade in their Halifax factory and aluminum only. It looks to be close to production-ready and we were told there's already a demo fleet ready to go too. Full details including pricing and availability are expected to be revealed at the Cycle Show at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, on September 13.
Thing is, orange have been making these a long time and the geometry is so spot on the money, that it more than makes up for the more agricultural suspension feel.
A Maestro bike feels more planted, more grip, more plush, but it only applies if you're riding your bike while thinking about critiquing it. If you're just pushing your bike down the trail as fast as it'll go, its a fantastic riding bike and thats all that matters. (Also, a lot of the clever stuff like anti bob climbing can be done shock-side these days)
They are the Porsche of bikes. It works as a daily driver, but can still play with the super-cars.
Love my five29. Will most likely get a stage frame if i ever break it. The only think i would change would be increasing the size of the two pivot bearings, They're fine, but for the cost a couple of grams, you could have them last forever and never need changing. I would also put a (nice chunky) ball bearing in the swing arm shock mount (rather than a bush), for longevity and plushness.
At best they are a land rover defender: Old, inefficient, slow and clunky, but with a simple design, a loyal fan base and a certain rustic charm.
That would make a neo/retro frankenbike for sure!
