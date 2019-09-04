Orange's New Switch 6 Mullet Bike - Eurobike 2019

Sep 4, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

With all their production in house and the ability to churn out prototypes at a frightening pace, Orange will generally turn up to trade shows with something shiny and new to display. Last year at Eurobike they were able to devise a 29-inch downhill prototype that rapidly became reality as the 329 and this year they've taken on the mullet craze with the Switch 6.

White is returning to the Orange colour pallette. They're also introducing a range of matte colours and a new sterling silver.

The mullet concept is tried and tested ground now with Enduro World Series and World Cup victories already claimed by the mixed wheel size bikes. The 29-inch busniess-in-the-front means the bike rolls over the ground well while the 27.5-inch party-in-the-back keeps the bike maneuverable and the chainstays short. Orange were more than happy enough to jump on board and unveiled this new bike at Eurobike.

The Alpine based rear end means the chainstays are 3mm shorter than on the Stage 29er.

The 145mm travel Switch 6 is apparently based on two of Orange's most popular frames - the Alpine 6 for the rear triangle and the Stage 6 for the front triangle. The result is a bike that looks to be cast in their traditional mold but with a bang-on-trend outlook.

Combining a smaller rear wheel with the Stage 6's front triangle has made for some pretty interesting numbers too. Firstly, the bike has been slackened off and now has a claimed head angle of 64°, a full 1.5° slacker than the Stage. It's also claimed to be 5mm lower in the bottom bracket, 1.5° steeper in the seat tube angle and the reach has grown by about 20mm in all sizes, making for a pretty radical bike.
The geo cheat-sheet for the new bike.

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Orange have stuck with the single pivot for the new bike.

Further details of this bike are due to be revealed later this month.

Like most Orange bikes, the Switch 6 will be handmade in their Halifax factory and aluminum only. It looks to be close to production-ready and we were told there's already a demo fleet ready to go too. Full details including pricing and availability are expected to be revealed at the Cycle Show at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, on September 13.

31 Comments

  • 17 0
 People are gonna lose their minds if Orange ever actually design a completely new bike..
  • 2 0
 They tried it once, many moons ago in ye olde days of 26"
  • 1 0
 @fatduke: the Blood? such a shame those bikes didn't have tapered head tubes
  • 2 0
 Love the way they've devoted a whole article to it, literally could have popped up a pick of any other Orange ever and no one would know the difference
  • 1 0
 welds will still be fucked up tho
  • 9 0
 Exciting developments at orange...
  • 10 3
 The bike must be amazing.They haven't changed their bike since the start it seems.Must try
  • 2 1
 I used to look down on the can crusher single pivots, over the much more refined riding multipivots ive had in the past. I bought an orange because i wanted to lower my maintenance costs, time and effort.
Thing is, orange have been making these a long time and the geometry is so spot on the money, that it more than makes up for the more agricultural suspension feel.
A Maestro bike feels more planted, more grip, more plush, but it only applies if you're riding your bike while thinking about critiquing it. If you're just pushing your bike down the trail as fast as it'll go, its a fantastic riding bike and thats all that matters. (Also, a lot of the clever stuff like anti bob climbing can be done shock-side these days)

They are the Porsche of bikes. It works as a daily driver, but can still play with the super-cars.

Love my five29. Will most likely get a stage frame if i ever break it. The only think i would change would be increasing the size of the two pivot bearings, They're fine, but for the cost a couple of grams, you could have them last forever and never need changing. I would also put a (nice chunky) ball bearing in the swing arm shock mount (rather than a bush), for longevity and plushness.
  • 1 0
 @OllyR: They are not the Porsche of bikes.

At best they are a land rover defender: Old, inefficient, slow and clunky, but with a simple design, a loyal fan base and a certain rustic charm.
  • 1 0
 A curious Orange ! It would appear to have identical geometry to the newly released Stage 6 ? Every figure is the same except the chain stay length ?? Orange may need to check those figures. singletrackworld.com/2019/09/2020-orange-stage-6-exclusive-first-ride-review
  • 1 0
 I was thinking that. I'm guessing they use the same front end and different rear which would have to change some figures other than just CS, especially as its re-using the Alpine rear.
  • 4 0
 Mullets are so hot right now.
  • 4 0
 Theo Von is to blame.
  • 2 0
 @Radley-Shreddington: Rats are a thing in the bike community, it seems. Long live the Rat and long live the Rat King!
  • 2 0
 @FrEeZa: Gang Gang, Jib Jib.
  • 1 0
 I just realized that this bike would be a perfect match with Ceramicspeed telescopic shaft drivetrain (In terms of rear end geometry) Smile
That would make a neo/retro frankenbike for sure!
  • 2 0
 Mullet Filing cabinet with big drawers for 29" spares and little drawers for 27.5" spares, anyone? Only £7899.
  • 2 0
 Are they going to update the Stage 6? I don't want a mullet bike, but I prefer the reach numbers on this. 29" both ends.
  • 2 0
 Yes they are - details of 2020 Stage 6 included in my comment further down ;-)
  • 1 0
 @steel4real: Thanks for that friend! I appreciate it.
  • 3 1
 Why is everyone jumping on this hype of 29/27.5 its nonsense! Plus orange bikes are Fugly and the break jack is horrendous!
  • 2 0
 Because they don't want a tyre up their butt.
  • 2 0
 Foes has been doing this for years .
  • 1 0
 Came to the comments just to see everyone's take on the welds
  • 1 0
 there sure are a lot of them?
  • 1 0
 Aggressive geos but that seat tube length is pita.
  • 1 0
 Business in the front, party in the back
  • 1 1
 Real sausage fest at Eurobike huh?
  • 1 0
 Sounds like you’d like to attend. No judging of course...
  • 3 5
 Mullets are stupid and ugly.
  • 1 2
 MEH.

Post a Comment



