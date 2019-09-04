Orange's New Switch 6 Mullet Bike - Eurobike 2019

White is returning to the Orange colour pallette. They're also introducing a range of matte colours and a new sterling silver.

The Alpine based rear end means the chainstays are 3mm shorter than on the Stage 29er.

The 145mm travel Switch 6 is apparently based on two of Orange's most popular frames - the Alpine 6 for the rear triangle and the Stage 6 for the front triangle. The result is a bike that looks to be cast in their traditional mold but with a bang-on-trend outlook.



Combining a smaller rear wheel with the Stage 6's front triangle has made for some pretty interesting numbers too. Firstly, the bike has been slackened off and now has a claimed head angle of 64°, a full 1.5° slacker than the Stage. It's also claimed to be 5mm lower in the bottom bracket, 1.5° steeper in the seat tube angle and the reach has grown by about 20mm in all sizes, making for a pretty radical bike.

The geo cheat-sheet for the new bike.

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Orange have stuck with the single pivot for the new bike.

Further details of this bike are due to be revealed later this month.

With all their production in house and the ability to churn out prototypes at a frightening pace, Orange will generally turn up to trade shows with something shiny and new to display. Last year at Eurobike they were able to devise a 29-inch downhill prototype that rapidly became reality as the 329 and this year they've taken on the mullet craze with the Switch 6.The mullet concept is tried and tested ground now with Enduro World Series and World Cup victories already claimed by the mixed wheel size bikes. The 29-inch busniess-in-the-front means the bike rolls over the ground well while the 27.5-inch party-in-the-back keeps the bike maneuverable and the chainstays short. Orange were more than happy enough to jump on board and unveiled this new bike at Eurobike.Like most Orange bikes, the Switch 6 will be handmade in their Halifax factory and aluminum only. It looks to be close to production-ready and we were told there's already a demo fleet ready to go too. Full details including pricing and availability are expected to be revealed at the Cycle Show at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, on September 13.