Photo Epic: A Monstrous Pyrenean Refuge Adventure

Seeking Refuge in the Pyrenees with ORBEA Words&Photos: Pete Scullion The story of an adventure, sleeping wild in the Pyrenees mountains.

Coming in over the mountains to the first refuge.

The first nights refuge.

Doug enjoying one last coffee before we leave civilisation.

Cruising the flower meadows during the afternoon heat.

More singletrack, different flowers.

The riding in the Tena valley is scenic.

Rolling into the refuge high in the mountains.

Clothes hung up to dry in the hut. Sunset over the Pic du Midi d'Ossau

Refuge nights.

Flow trails high in the Pyrenees mountains

Blasting through the woods.

Climbing high into the mountains, under rocky cliffs.

Rough and rowdy trails mix in with fast and flowing ones.

The campsite table set up and loaded with food for us.

Our trillion star hotel.

Don´t fall in, it is way colder than it looks.

Everyone always asks. The shorts are by JeansTrack and they are bike specific (and comfy!)

Cheers! A successful few days.