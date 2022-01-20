close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Orbea Announces Price Increases Due to Supply Chain Issues

Jan 20, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Orbea Rallon 2022

Orbea has announced a second round of price increases in response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish brand announced an initial run of price increases on February 15 last year and it has now followed it up with another price update today. As with most brands currently involved in the production of bikes and components, Orbea is battling against rising raw material prices, rising shipping costs and a stretched supply chain that makes it harder to do business efficiently.

What does this mean for Orbea's customers? We picked out the following examples from bikes released last year: the Rise Hydro H10 has risen from $7,299 at launch to $7,999, the Occam LT M10 from $6,299 to $6,899 and the lower-spec Occam LT H20 from $3,659 to $3,999. The rest of the price increases outside of these examples can be viewed on Orbea's website.

The full reasoning for the price increases are below:


Press Release: Orbea

Since the onset of the pandemic the global economy has suffered continual impacts which have hit all sectors, including the bike industry. For the sake of transparency, we want to explain the reasons that underlie our decision to increase our prices, and the measures set in place to soften the impact of these increases.

-The prices of raw materials such as aluminum, steel, and carbon have been rising continuously for months, as have fuel prices.
-Transport costs have also risen disproportionately due to a shortage of containers, ships, and to congestion at ports.
-The bike industry, like many others, is suffering from intermittent or ongoing failures in the supply of components. This forces us to modify our specifications or seek similar alternatives, always striving to maintain quality.

At Orbea we have held out as long as possible before applying this update, but in the end we have been forced to raise our prices for this year.

“We are a company that is committed to our community of users and our stores. We are continuously monitoring market trends and have done everything that we could to avoid this price update, but there is no sign of the upward trend in costs being corrected" states Gonzalo García de Salazar, the company's Global Sales Manager.

Seeking to minimize the impact for dealers and users alike, at Orbea we have made a further effort to maintain our prices on those bikes already reserved by users and confirmed by their dealer in the Orbea system.

"This has been a difficult decision for Orbea, because it will have consequences for our stores and for the cycling community, who have trusted and continue to trust in our brand. We understand what this means"

The new prices will be available at orbea.com today.

We doubt that Orbea will be the only brand increasing their prices this year as the entire industry faces the same challenges. We'll update you with more announcements from any brands that make them.

Posted In:
Industry News Orbea


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
71946 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
66463 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
50379 views
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
47443 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
45120 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
44096 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
38386 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
37760 views

39 Comments

  • 34 1
 What are the odds they revert back to normal pricing when the supply chain goes back to normal?
  • 8 0
 not good.
  • 14 0
 0%
  • 9 0
 0%
  • 8 0
 When prices go up, they don’t come back down.
  • 1 2
 They will go back. Company's will have to compete and some of the most popular brands have the lowest prices.
  • 3 0
 @drmantistobogganmd: ha! What are some other funny jokes you can tell us
  • 1 0
 Very little chance they go back down. Same thing happened with surfboards when Clark Foam closed - they were the largest supplier of foam blanks by far, prices doubled overnight. Eventually the supply leveled back out but prices have not really gone down at all since.
  • 22 3
 Jokes on them! I didn't want one anyway!
  • 10 1
 The price hike last year already made them a bad value, now this into terrible category
  • 2 0
 compared to what? this is pretty on par with loads of other brands (e.g. Rocky) and Orbea does work in house, painting at least, and not sure what else.
  • 11 1
 Let’s go inflation!
  • 7 2
 Inflation is taxation without the commoners knowing it.
  • 1 0
 @swellhunter: btc or die
  • 7 2
 This industry is not suffering at all financially. Selling $8-10k bikes and companies can't turn a profit? More people than ever have been getting on bikes since the pandemic started, shops have been sold out for months. Perhaps Orbea simply had a bad year - this feels more like trying to scapegoat the pandemic and shipping industries to justify jacking your prices for bikes that, frankly, I never see anyone riding anyway.
  • 2 1
 Same, I have never seen one in the wild
  • 2 0
 @Martind-sk: There is an unsold Rallon hanging in the bike/ski shop next to my work. Seemed overpriced last summer. I guess its a bargain now!
  • 2 0
 Factors of production have definitely increased. There are certain expectations for profits and they’ll definitely increase prices to meet those targets while compensating for increased production costs.
  • 1 1
 BRO !!! Same!! iv yet to see one in the wild too.
  • 5 0
 so pumped my 3% raise hits soon to totally neutralize the double diigit inflation ....oh wait....
  • 5 0
 My life can go on; I didn't want an Orbea.
  • 5 0
 For the support of pinkbike acadamy.
  • 5 0
 Next they'll be saying "2 weeks to flatten the supply chain curve....."
  • 5 1
 I give them credit at least for being transparent.
  • 3 0
 I always wonder if stuff like this is true, or they are just using the situation to increase pricing
  • 1 0
 This is exactly what theyre doing, and so is everyone else. It's not inflation, it's greed.
  • 1 0
 A 10% price gouge that will never come back down. An entry level carbon bike (FS) is set to be $7000us in a few years time, yet their margins will continue to grow. What a joke.
  • 3 0
 I like my current bike even more now. Sickest bike on the planet.
  • 1 0
 Who would've thought global inflation would increase prices. That's never happened before in history, ever. Thankfully humans are good at being peaceful with each other.
  • 2 0
 When will we be seeing 10% rises in salary?
  • 1 0
 That's it? Seems reasonable (it's hard to get sarcasm on here).
  • 1 0
 /s
  • 4 2
 Who buys these even lol.
  • 5 0
 me, you jerk
  • 1 2
 The guy above me Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 1 0
 All brands do it. Just a few announce it.
  • 1 0
 the picture posted isnt even a mountain bike...where is the motor?
  • 1 0
 Our prices are staying the same! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 1 1
 Uhhh whats orbea Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009806
Mobile Version of Website