Orbea Enduro Team Race Recap & Video From EWS Olargues, France

May 17, 2018
by Orbea  

After two days of top-level competition, mud, rain and a lot of excitement, our Orbea Enduro Team riders have conquered a new edition of the world’s premiere enduro competition. A race where the expected hardships of the trail in the technical and physical department were joined with the mud, which played a starring role throughout the competition.

This weekend, in the World Enduro capital, Olargues - Montagnes du Caroux, Thomas Lapeyrie returned to competition in fantastic form, earning 13th place in the overall rankings of this Enduro World Series competition, two short minutes behind the first place finisher, American Richie Rude.



TLAP ROCKS
Enduro World Series Round 3 France


"I can’t believe it," declared Thomas with excitement upon finishing the competition. "My body was suffering so much all the weekend but I never give up [...] I can say now the worst period is in my back, just have to work hard now to found back my strength." He observed before thanking the fans for their support: "Thank you so much everyone for screaming, crying and all messages."









