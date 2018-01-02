Orbea Launch New Enduro Team

The Riders: Our Four Aces





Thomas Lapeyrie

(France, 27 years old)



- 13th EWS Overall Ranking – 2017

- 5th EWS Italy – 2017

- 5th MEGAVALANCHE Alpe d’Huez – 2017



For Thomas, being part of the Orbea family is a “dream come true.” A fan of Julien Absalon “who is the best French mountain bike XCO cyclist in history,” he remembers Julien’s multiple World Championships and Olympic Gold won with the Orbea Racing Team. It’s those memories of a French hero and Orbea’s history of competition that make him feel one step closer to “feeling like that kid who dreamed about becoming a great racer.” The French rider is a real fan of bicycles in any form: “Every time I climb on a bike, I think that today I’m going to have my best experience,” and among his attributes he cites his mental strength. He’s a conscientious rider who pays close attention to the technical and physical aspects of his preparation. “I always strive to give the best in every situation and to continue to learn. I love testing my skills in every element and finding that ideal sensation with my bicycle that lets me ride the perfect race.” Thomas’ goal is to place in the Top 10 of the EWS."





Becky Cook

(United Kingdom, 31 years old)



- 9th EWS Overall Ranking - 2017

- 1st Welsh Gravity Enduro – 2017

- 1st British Enduro Series – 2016



Becky is one of the top bikers on the women’s enduro circuit, which is pretty impressive considering that she’s only been competing for a little over two years in this discipline. Becky comes from the world of observed trials, but since the very beginning of her enduro career the British rider has stood out among the best in this specialty. At her debut in Wales in 2015, she came away with the victory! In 2017, she managed to finish in the Top 10 of the EWS rankings in her first attempt at the full schedule. That’s quite an achievement, and one she wants to better this season. “I would like to improve on that ninth place in the overall rankings and try to come in the Top 5 in more races. After that... who knows? The competition in the women’s category is fierce, so it will be an interesting battle. I can’t wait to get started!” she explains. Becky understands very clearly why she has decided to join this project: “The people behind this group love enduro… Having an incredible bike and a great team supporting me in the races has made it a very easy decision.”





Gabriel Torralba

(Spain, 20 years old)



- 1st Spanish Enduro Championship - 2017

- 3rd - EWS Madeira (Sub21) - 2017

- 7th - EWS Whistler (Sub-21) – 2016



The Spanish Enduro Champion describes himself as “tenacious” and “constant,” two qualities that can be seen in the way he goes all-out. His attacking DH style is evident - he flows through terrain like water and demonstrates power and intelligence typical of riders with many more years of experience. “My main goal will be to defend my title as Spanish Champion,” comments Gabriel, who will also compete in every race on the Enduro World Series calendar. Born in Riglos (Huesca) Gabriel has shaped his passion for enduro in the Pyrenees and is ready for racing on the global stage of the EWS: “We have managed to form a very competitive team, in terms of both the cyclists and the brands that support us. I think everyone is very committed and very eager."





Javier San Roman

(Spain, 19 years old)



- 1st Spanish Enduro Open - 2017

- Spanish champion (Junior) - 2016



Besides competing in the EWS, the young racer from Biescas (Huesca) will be one of the favorites at the Spanish Enduro Championships. Those who know him well understand that he is crazy about enduro and being outdoors, which he defines as his “second home.” Maybe that is why he has become one of the most promising racers in Spain. This is Javier's first experience on a professional team and he confesses that he is very excited. “Being able to share my experiences with riders like Thomas and Becky will be very rewarding. I am more motivated than ever to be faster every day."



The Bike: Rallon R5