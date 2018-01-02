PRESS RELEASES

Orbea Launch New Enduro Team

Jan 2, 2018
by Orbea  


Orbea is excited to return to the Enduro World Series with an international team competing in the most demanding races riding a machine designed for speed: the Rallon R5.

Enduro is not new to Orbea or our flagship Rallon, but 2018 marks the birth of our full commitment to the EWS in the form of the Orbea Enduro Team. This group of riders and partners has been assembled to tackle a full season of the world’s most important competitions in a discipline we’re all passionate about. Our aim is to let you experience EWS competition from the inside, fighting for the podium in the spotlight of the biggest international events.


The Riders: Our Four Aces

If you’re a die-hard enduro fan, you may already know their names. They're racers who bring previous successes with the unlimited potential to grow even more. They have a lot in common - they’ve all been molded in Downhill, BMX and XC competition and they are experienced EWS racers. They already know what it’s like to climb the podium and they share a hunger for victory.



Thomas Lapeyrie
(France, 27 years old)

- 13th EWS Overall Ranking – 2017
- 5th EWS Italy – 2017
- 5th MEGAVALANCHE Alpe d’Huez – 2017

For Thomas, being part of the Orbea family is a “dream come true.” A fan of Julien Absalon “who is the best French mountain bike XCO cyclist in history,” he remembers Julien’s multiple World Championships and Olympic Gold won with the Orbea Racing Team. It’s those memories of a French hero and Orbea’s history of competition that make him feel one step closer to “feeling like that kid who dreamed about becoming a great racer.” The French rider is a real fan of bicycles in any form: “Every time I climb on a bike, I think that today I’m going to have my best experience,” and among his attributes he cites his mental strength. He’s a conscientious rider who pays close attention to the technical and physical aspects of his preparation. “I always strive to give the best in every situation and to continue to learn. I love testing my skills in every element and finding that ideal sensation with my bicycle that lets me ride the perfect race.” Thomas’ goal is to place in the Top 10 of the EWS."



Becky Cook
(United Kingdom, 31 years old)

- 9th EWS Overall Ranking - 2017
- 1st Welsh Gravity Enduro – 2017
- 1st British Enduro Series – 2016

Becky is one of the top bikers on the women’s enduro circuit, which is pretty impressive considering that she’s only been competing for a little over two years in this discipline. Becky comes from the world of observed trials, but since the very beginning of her enduro career the British rider has stood out among the best in this specialty. At her debut in Wales in 2015, she came away with the victory! In 2017, she managed to finish in the Top 10 of the EWS rankings in her first attempt at the full schedule. That’s quite an achievement, and one she wants to better this season. “I would like to improve on that ninth place in the overall rankings and try to come in the Top 5 in more races. After that... who knows? The competition in the women’s category is fierce, so it will be an interesting battle. I can’t wait to get started!” she explains. Becky understands very clearly why she has decided to join this project: “The people behind this group love enduro… Having an incredible bike and a great team supporting me in the races has made it a very easy decision.”



Gabriel Torralba
(Spain, 20 years old)

- 1st Spanish Enduro Championship - 2017
- 3rd - EWS Madeira (Sub21) - 2017
- 7th - EWS Whistler (Sub-21) – 2016

The Spanish Enduro Champion describes himself as “tenacious” and “constant,” two qualities that can be seen in the way he goes all-out. His attacking DH style is evident - he flows through terrain like water and demonstrates power and intelligence typical of riders with many more years of experience. “My main goal will be to defend my title as Spanish Champion,” comments Gabriel, who will also compete in every race on the Enduro World Series calendar. Born in Riglos (Huesca) Gabriel has shaped his passion for enduro in the Pyrenees and is ready for racing on the global stage of the EWS: “We have managed to form a very competitive team, in terms of both the cyclists and the brands that support us. I think everyone is very committed and very eager."



Javier San Roman
(Spain, 19 years old)

- 1st Spanish Enduro Open - 2017
- Spanish champion (Junior) - 2016

Besides competing in the EWS, the young racer from Biescas (Huesca) will be one of the favorites at the Spanish Enduro Championships. Those who know him well understand that he is crazy about enduro and being outdoors, which he defines as his “second home.” Maybe that is why he has become one of the most promising racers in Spain. This is Javier's first experience on a professional team and he confesses that he is very excited. “Being able to share my experiences with riders like Thomas and Becky will be very rewarding. I am more motivated than ever to be faster every day."


The Bike: Rallon R5
To reach its goals, the team will rely on the fifth generation of our Rallon enduro machine - A bicycle that has impressed riders and the media since it was presented in the Pyrenees last June. The special nature of Rallon is immediately apparent, and the positive impressions are shared by the members of the Orbea Enduro Team:

bigquotesIt’s terrific; it’s the fastest bike I have ever tested. It has a pedaling efficiency that I have never seen before. I am very happy with the Rallon - I've already recorded some times and the truth is that they are very good.Gabriel Torralba

bigquotesMy first impression was to say, ‘Wow, I’m speechless… It’s everything that I’m looking for in a competition bike: it’s fast, smooth, stable and easy to ride. It’s a beast that pushes you along to go faster and harder. If you give it something to eat, it’s happy and will do what you want.Thomas Lapeyrie


Orbea enduro team
Orbea enduro team
Orbea enduro team
Orbea enduro team


The Staff and Partners: The Cornerstone of the Orbea Enduro Team
The Orbea Enduro Team will be accompanied by a top-notch staff, led by Julien Brugeas as team manager. Julien has been a mechanic for Orbea Racing Team and later worked extensively with the LUNA and Clif Bar Pro Teams. There, he was one of the keys to the team’s success in the world of Elite XCO over the years. He has supported top-level athletes at the World Cup and Cross Country Championships and the Rio Olympic Games of 2016.

Joining Orbea in the huge task of fielding a top-notch racing program are several industry partners who share our passion and enthusiasm. The Orbea Enduro Team is more than a side-project for them, they are throwing their full effort behind the team and their support can not be understated:


Orbea enduro team

Orbea enduro team


Our debut in the Andes
The Orbea Enduro Team will debut in the Andes-Pacífico (February 12-18 in Chile), a demanding five-day enduro race that begins in the Andes mountains and ends on the Pacific coast. Afterwards, the team will take on all the events of the EWS:

Orbea enduro team
EWS#1 - Lo Barnechea (March 24-25, Chile)
EWS#2 - Manizales (March 31 - April 1, Colombia)
EWS#3 - Olargues (May 12-13, France)
EWS#4 - Petzen-Jamnica (June 30 - July 1, Slovenia/Austria)
EWS#5 - La Thuile (July 20-21, Italy)
EWS#6- Whistler (August 11-12, Canada)
EWS#7 - Ainsa (September 22-23, Spain)
EWS#8 - Finale Ligure (September 29-30, Italy)


Follow Our Season - Join the Team!
If you’d like to be another member of the Orbea Enduro Team, follow us on the team's social networks on Facebook and Instagram!


We are Back! Stay Tuned! #OrbeaEnduroTeam

A post shared by Orbea Enduro Team (@orbeaenduroteam) on




More information about the team at orbea.com.



52 Comments

  • + 24
 Very cool and such a beautiful bike. I went to the site and used the bike builder - super neat options to make sure you don't have a 'Me Too' bike....friends don't let friends ride 'Me Too' bikes Smile
  • + 41
 Idk what a "me too" bike is, but it sounds like the only thing lamer than riding one is calling someone else out for it
  • + 10
 @Jimmy0: ew you ride a trek? what a me too bike. give me a mongoose anyday
  • - 1
 @makripper: I very nice one at that too! Not off the shelf 'Me Too' HAHAHA. I liked it when you had to actually build bikes, everyone had something unique, custom. I think they did an outstanding job with there bike builder and big kudos for it.
  • - 2
 guessing you are living under a rock throwing ‘me too’ around as if it had no prior context. But when in Rome: #Blackbikesmatter
  • + 1
 @speed10: No, not me - riding and racing for the past 37 years and all started on my SE Racing PK Ripper.
  • + 19
 "It’s terrific; it’s the fastest bike I have ever tested. It has a pedaling efficiency that I have never seen before"

Seriously? sounds like every other bike tested on pinkbike.
  • + 13
 Haha its his sponsor he ain't gonna say "pretty cool but I feel really slow on it"
  • + 8
 Hi you can see here the Orbea has anti squat of around 180% !

mrblackmorescorner.blogspot.com.au/2017/07/orbea-rallon-29-2018-vs-santa-cruz.html

So yes ! It should be an efficient pedler.
  • + 11
 hey Harry, those are objective data, theres no room for such stuff on PB
  • + 0
 @Benito-Camelas: If by objective you mean made up by trying to do math by looking at pictures, then yes.
  • + 2
 I think it was tested in this year's Bible of Bike tests. Go watch the video and draw your own conclusions.
  • - 1
 #Fakenews
  • + 2
 Or, he’s being very honest and is about to run away EWS Championship next year! @RedBurn:
  • + 6
 What makes me not buy a bike: the guy sponsored by the company and paid to ride the bike saying it’s dead good! Wink

Seriously though it is a lovely bike. All the best to the team for EWS.
  • + 2
 Throw your leg over one and it will change your mind.
  • + 8
 "Is it just me or is there an echo in here?"
—Thomas Lapeyrie
  • + 4
 What are you talking about what are you talking about ?
  • + 2
 If you give it something to echo, it’s happy and will echo what you want.
  • + 6
 Now I'm even more stoked to get hands on my custom Rallon in a couple of weeks Smile
  • + 7
 can i have one with disgusting orange forks please
  • + 3
 Forks? Why do you need a bike with more than 1 ugly orange fork?
  • + 6
 Good looking bike!!!!
  • + 3
 It's a great looking thing. I think that as most new bike frames these days are sorted in terms of geometry and handling, looks are becoming more important, especially if you are parting with lots of savings. Nice work Orbea.
  • + 5
 lovely bike and ace team.....well deserved for Becky. Good stuff
  • + 4
 That bike makes me feel sick with Lust.. Absolutely gorgeous.
  • + 3
 Looks like they did that photo shoot for a new Guy Ritchie movie: Locked Shock and Two Mils of Travel
  • + 1
 All these comments and nobody on PB mentions that the frame only is $4k USD!!! Sick bike, but don't plan on selling many of those. That's $1k more than a Santa Cruz Hightower LT.
  • + 3
 Ive been lusting over that rallon lately. If i could afford to make the jump to a 29’er I’d def go rallon.
  • + 3
 Congratulations and good luck!
  • + 3
 What’s up with no races in America
  • + 3
 I noticed that too. Bummer...not even Whistler!
  • + 5
 @COnovicerider: EWS#6- Whistler (August 11-12, Canada)
  • + 5
 there are 3 races in america. #1,#2,#6
  • + 2
 I'm only here waiting for the guy to proclaim 26 ain't dead like he said he would on the 2018 riding resolution article.
  • + 1
 I just went to Orbea website, and after customizing color and what not, it told me frame plus shock is... $169 only. Wtf? I must be doing something wrong lol
  • + 3
 Absolutely sick looking bike!
  • + 3
 Hope the team get to chose their own colour options!!
  • + 4
 so sick
  • + 3
 Orbea, Make a dh bike please....
  • + 3
 Their whole stance is to make things that pedal well. It would be awesome but probably not in the cards near future.
  • + 3
 My R5 due in March!
  • + 1
 Tire inserts have made carbon wheels viable for EWS I assume?
  • + 1
 That Rallon would look so good with a motor Wink Hahahahaha
  • + 1
 Welcome to "Don't know em."
  • + 0
 GET OFF MY LAWN!
  • + 2
 BKXC where you at?
  • + 1
 Haha, right!
  • - 3
 Ebikes?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



