Orbea FMD Racing Announces 2025 Roster - Martin Maes to Focus on DH

Jan 15, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
Last week, FMD Racing and Orbea announced their partnership for 2025 and while we speculated on who would form the team, now the news is official. Martin Maes will be dedicating his focus to DH for 2025 and beyond and joining Tahnée Seagrave, Phoebe Gale, Oliver Zwar and junior Darragh Ryan on the squad that competes on the World Cup DH circuit, while Kaos Seagrave will compete in freeride events for the team.

The press release says that the downhill team will use "their shared knowledge to build one of the fastest bikes on track", while Kaos Seagrave will work "closely with Orbea to build him the bike of his dreams" so we could see two new gravity platforms from the Spanish brand.


PRESS RELEASE: Orbea FMD Racing

Welcome to the gravity cooperative, we are so pleased to announce our line up! Tahnée Seagrave, with a career that spans over a decade and includes 9 World Cup wins, 3 World Champs medals and 43 podiums, what she brings to a team both on and off the race track is unrivalled within the sport. Tahnée is looking forward to working with Orbea using their shared knowledge to build one of the fastest bikes on track and make combined exponential noise about the project, this partnership and its trajectory.

Being able to add Martin Maes to our roster of Elites is a ginormous and new step for us! He has been getting his foot back into the door World Cup DH which has been so exciting to see and Martin’s goals in DH moving forward are evidently clear. We are lucky enough to have known the inner workings and strategy behind Martin’s return to DH through Orbea and ultimately his passion to return has been a vastly driving force behind Orbea’s total initiative to make noise in DH as a brand. He is keen to be able to dedicate his focus on DH for 2025 and beyond and we are tremendously excited to see where this new and re-sparked DH vision will take him. His racing experience will prove invaluable to the rest of the team.

Phoebe Gale stepped onto the podium in 2024 and we continue to guide, support and encourage her to push for those top results in 2025. Within her growth she is making an exceptional and individual impact on the scene as a whole, building a brand image for herself already at 20 years old that surrounds her activity within the downhill race scene as well her lifestyle aside from the race scene.

Oliver Zwar has been a part of FMD Racing for 2023 and 2024 and has held outrageous potential and a clear dedication for the top spots in Elite. He struggled however in both years facing a dislocated shoulder, a broken wrist and a concussion, which of course halted his intended progression and goals. As a team we invest heavily in the longevity of our athletes and feel strongly that Oliver remains on the cusp of delivering world class performances that he can be truly proud of, despite the setbacks of the last two years. We therefore welcome Oliver back for his third year on the team under this new developed structure with Orbea and hold great prospects for him.

In juniors we are giving the exciting young and talented Darragh Ryan the opportunity to experience the world stage. Darragh epitomises what DH bikes are about - fast and fun - and we cannot wait to see how we can help him bring his talents to the circuit and help hone himself into a true DH racer. FMD Racing prides itself on building young raw talent into professional competitive athletes and with Darragh we have an incredible potential, the future is bright for him on Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative.

In addition to our World Cup team - we are proud to announce that Kaos Seagrave will be continuing his career within the Freeride arm of Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative and stepping up as an Orbea freeride athlete. Kaos’ output and impact on the mountain bike scene continues to be wildly impressive and brings with it incredible influence, experience and core weight which will be invaluable to the progression of this entire project.

Kaos will be working closely with Orbea to build him the bike of his dreams - a bike that will enable him to show off his stunning signature style and allow him to continue being a dominating force to be reckoned with in freeride MTB. Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative will also be advancing its development of youth riders over the years to come - we are delighted to be able to continue this development program and do our part to support young up and coming talent. It is something we are carefully and gradually building and every member of the team will play an important role in helping young riders follow their dreams of becoming World class athletes.


 Show us the new bike!
  • 181
 Review goes live tomorrow.
  • 3315
 As a belgian, i can tell you Martin Maes will win at least 2 worldcups, possibly world champs too!
  • 10
 Sooooooooo exited
  • 160
 @RedBurn: As an Englishman living in Australia I've no idea who's doing what but that would be good to see.
  • 12
 smoke and mirrors
  • 20
 @RedBurn: as a Belgian, can you DM me the Euromillions numbers? Cheers.
  • 10
 @RedBurn: Only if Wout van Aert is not entering the DH circus this season!
  • 520
 We will also continue our USDH coverage of race shows for Downhill Southeast, The Tennessee National and The Monster Pro Energy Downhill Series, just as we have for the last 3 years, with some new events coming later this year!
  • 250
 How many other racers have won a world cup and an enduro world event? Sam Hill, Richie if Juniors counts, anyone else?
  • 352
 Tracy Moseley, Anne-Caro, Nicolas Vouilloz and Fabien Barel...
  • 221
 A few off the top of my head:

Fabien Barel
Tracey Moseley
Nicolas Vouilloz
Jared Graves (if you count 4x)
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Morgane Charre
  • 100
 It is a pretty elite list for sure
  • 120
 Jack came close..
  • 190
 Unlocked a memory, those last few races in 2018 were crazy. Remember Maes was 0.2 seconds away from becoming downhill world Champion.
  • 23
 No Jill Kintner?
  • 10
 John Tomac if you count XC
  • 200
 The whole team is high AF
  • 80
 Team hotbox.
  • 10
 They should call the new DH bike "Belarra" which is the basque word for grass.
  • 110
 OK.... so what's the actual bike look like. I'm interested to see where Orbea takes a DH bike. Their current trail bikes are incredible.
  • 83
 It looks like a session....
  • 13
 I don't think orbea are going to make a dedicated DH bike from scratch. My guess is they continue refining the Wild that Mae's rode at worlds.

www.pinkbike.com/news/martin-maes-is-racing-a-modified-e-bike-in-the-fort-william-world-cup-downhill.html
  • 10
 @freestyIAM: Could be. A lot can be changed with a new rear triangle, adjustable head angle, a fork and a new shock and shock linkage. Basically and entirely different bike but utilizing the same main triangle. Seems wise.
  • 10
 Indeed. My Occam LT rips.
  • 70
 I'm just psyched to hear British people say "Orbea". I assume its said like "Marbella".
  • 30
 I think you'd write something like "Or-beh-ah" if you were trying to show how it should be pronounced.
  • 140
 @zab80: The Thames Estuary twang would be "Aw-beh-yah" bookended with expletives.
  • 41
 Id say it's pronounced in proper english, not american english.
  • 41
 @HeatedRotor: How about in proper Basque instead.
  • 10
 @reydin: As a basque, yes please
  • 30
 I think most get Orbea right, Rallon on the other hand...
  • 50
 We still call Mondraker Moonraker.
  • 10
 @Steventux: 😂
  • 71
 "while Kaos Seagrave will compete in freeride events for the team."

Does this mean that Kaos will ride Rampage?

If so, can I get the first "Seadog got robbed" in...
  • 20
 Cannot wait to see Kaos drop in at #RedBullRampage
  • 30
 Off to a great start putting some budget & effort into the team photos. Better than some of the recent press releases. Stacked team - looking forward to seeing how their season goes!
  • 10
 Much smoke, such dark background.
  • 41
 Vape outside please.

Or while you’re asking Ai to write the press release.

Apologies if it wasn’t Ai
LOL

Great lineup though, good luck for the coming season.
  • 20
 Thought it was AI also. boak...
  • 20
 I checked with ChatGPT and it thinks the text was written by a human.
  • 10
 AI writes way better than this. This is eminently human.
  • 30
 Is FMD gonna add some vowels to their name now that they're done with canyon?
  • 20
 FMDee
  • 30
 What happened to Flo Espiñeira?
  • 42
 old news, show us the bike
  • 25
 Isn't it just the eBike with motor removed?
  • 30
 @IllestT: theyve got a new dh bike for the season
  • 20
 Did the fire alarm go off during this shoot?
  • 30
 420
  • 11
 Why are you guys deleting posts? (I checked, mine wasn’t in the “vote-down” section). Nobody likes be censured, check the recent elections around the world.
  • 11
 youtu.be/2rr-o7osS_c?si=qxD38FraETP4XlIp Orbea history… & they hide a bike in the vídeo…
  • 20
 I wanna see more Kaos.
  • 10
 Shimano gearbox would bolt up nicely where that Bosch motor used to be.
  • 10
 Show us the bike damn you! ha
  • 10
 Fabien Barel
  • 43
 Enduro is dead
  • 11
 29 is DEAD
  • 10
 Go Martin!
