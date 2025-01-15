Orbea FMD Racing Announces 2025 Roster - Martin Maes to Focus on DH

PRESS RELEASE: Orbea FMD Racing



Welcome to the gravity cooperative, we are so pleased to announce our line up! Tahnée Seagrave, with a career that spans over a decade and includes 9 World Cup wins, 3 World Champs medals and 43 podiums, what she brings to a team both on and off the race track is unrivalled within the sport. Tahnée is looking forward to working with Orbea using their shared knowledge to build one of the fastest bikes on track and make combined exponential noise about the project, this partnership and its trajectory.



Being able to add Martin Maes to our roster of Elites is a ginormous and new step for us! He has been getting his foot back into the door World Cup DH which has been so exciting to see and Martin’s goals in DH moving forward are evidently clear. We are lucky enough to have known the inner workings and strategy behind Martin’s return to DH through Orbea and ultimately his passion to return has been a vastly driving force behind Orbea’s total initiative to make noise in DH as a brand. He is keen to be able to dedicate his focus on DH for 2025 and beyond and we are tremendously excited to see where this new and re-sparked DH vision will take him. His racing experience will prove invaluable to the rest of the team.



Phoebe Gale stepped onto the podium in 2024 and we continue to guide, support and encourage her to push for those top results in 2025. Within her growth she is making an exceptional and individual impact on the scene as a whole, building a brand image for herself already at 20 years old that surrounds her activity within the downhill race scene as well her lifestyle aside from the race scene.



Oliver Zwar has been a part of FMD Racing for 2023 and 2024 and has held outrageous potential and a clear dedication for the top spots in Elite. He struggled however in both years facing a dislocated shoulder, a broken wrist and a concussion, which of course halted his intended progression and goals. As a team we invest heavily in the longevity of our athletes and feel strongly that Oliver remains on the cusp of delivering world class performances that he can be truly proud of, despite the setbacks of the last two years. We therefore welcome Oliver back for his third year on the team under this new developed structure with Orbea and hold great prospects for him.



In juniors we are giving the exciting young and talented Darragh Ryan the opportunity to experience the world stage. Darragh epitomises what DH bikes are about - fast and fun - and we cannot wait to see how we can help him bring his talents to the circuit and help hone himself into a true DH racer. FMD Racing prides itself on building young raw talent into professional competitive athletes and with Darragh we have an incredible potential, the future is bright for him on Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative.



In addition to our World Cup team - we are proud to announce that Kaos Seagrave will be continuing his career within the Freeride arm of Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative and stepping up as an Orbea freeride athlete. Kaos’ output and impact on the mountain bike scene continues to be wildly impressive and brings with it incredible influence, experience and core weight which will be invaluable to the progression of this entire project.



Kaos will be working closely with Orbea to build him the bike of his dreams - a bike that will enable him to show off his stunning signature style and allow him to continue being a dominating force to be reckoned with in freeride MTB. Orbea FMD Racing - The Gravity Cooperative will also be advancing its development of youth riders over the years to come - we are delighted to be able to continue this development program and do our part to support young up and coming talent. It is something we are carefully and gradually building and every member of the team will play an important role in helping young riders follow their dreams of becoming World class athletes.

Last week, FMD Racing and Orbea announced their partnership for 2025 and while we speculated on who would form the team, now the news is official. Martin Maes will be dedicating his focus to DH for 2025 and beyond and joining Tahnée Seagrave, Phoebe Gale, Oliver Zwar and junior Darragh Ryan on the squad that competes on the World Cup DH circuit, while Kaos Seagrave will compete in freeride events for the team.The press release says that the downhill team will use "their shared knowledge to build one of the fastest bikes on track", while Kaos Seagrave will work "closely with Orbea to build him the bike of his dreams" so we could see two new gravity platforms from the Spanish brand.