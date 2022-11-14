Video: Behind the Scenes With the Orbea Enduro Team at the Final EWS Races of the Season

Watch behind the scenes with the Orbea FOX Enduro Team in the last rounds of the EWS.Relive the end of the 2022 Enduro World Series season in the team’s fourth and final documentary: “There Can Only Be One First.” Take an inside look at the last three races of the world’s toughest enduro series. It was a special season for the Orbea FOX Enduro Team, which continued to rise to the top this year after several changes to its team structure.With the addition of Martin Maes, the Team achieved its first podium with the Rallon. The Orbea FOX Enduro Team won the EWS-E overall thanks to Flo, with Edgar taking the Wild FS to the podium during the year as well. The biggest opportunity is yet to come for the 2023 season. In the meantime, relive the last rounds of the EWS in “There Can Only Be One First.”