Video: Behind the Scenes With the Orbea Enduro Team at the Final EWS Races of the Season

Nov 14, 2022
by Orbea  

Watch behind the scenes with the Orbea FOX Enduro Team in the last rounds of the EWS.

Relive the end of the 2022 Enduro World Series season in the team’s fourth and final documentary: “There Can Only Be One First.” Take an inside look at the last three races of the world’s toughest enduro series. It was a special season for the Orbea FOX Enduro Team, which continued to rise to the top this year after several changes to its team structure.

With the addition of Martin Maes, the Team achieved its first podium with the Rallon. The Orbea FOX Enduro Team won the EWS-E overall thanks to Flo, with Edgar taking the Wild FS to the podium during the year as well. The biggest opportunity is yet to come for the 2023 season. In the meantime, relive the last rounds of the EWS in “There Can Only Be One First.”









Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Orbea Florencia Espineira Martin Maes Vid Persak Edgar Carballo


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
74260 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
68174 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
44922 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
36551 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
33811 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
31304 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
30680 views
Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More
28796 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009088
Mobile Version of Website