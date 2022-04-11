Orbea Fox Enduro Team Ready to Take on 2022 EWS & E-EWS Series

PRESS RELEASE: Orbea Fox Enduro Team

It’s an exciting year for us; we’re eager to start to compete and give it our all in every race. Martin and Flo are going to be very important riders in the Orbea Fox Enduro Team family and we cannot wait to see what we can achieve together. — Orbea Sports Marketing Manager, Iñaki Ucin

Meet the riders

Martin Maes

I’m excited for this new chapter of my life. The goal of the season is to perform, have fun, but most importantly, keep improving every day the way I ride my bike. I’m looking forward to start the EWS races. — Martin Maes

Vid Persak

I want to contribute with all my knowledge and hard work to make me and the team as fast as possible. — Vid Persak

Flo Espiñera

I hope to enjoy it a lot. It’s really a dream come true to be able to be 100% focused on competing and training. I hope that this is the year that marks a turning point in my sports career… From here to the top!” — Flo Espiñera

Edgar Carballo

I would like to improve every day with the experience from each of the races and provide the best image for the brands that support me. — Edgar Carballo

Making the team possible

Our partners allows us to have this structure and to aspire to goals that would be unthinkable without their assistance. We are very pleased by the confidence they show in the team and the work we have been doing. In return, we will give it all we’ve got. We want to thank our main partners, Fox and Race Face, as well as all the others: Bluegrass, Fizik, Maxxis, and Galfer. We’d also like to thank Bosch, who supports us in the E-EWS competition,” — Iñaki Ucin

It’s an exciting year for the Orbea Fox Enduro Team. The addition of Martin Maes and Flo Espiñeira is a new boost for an ambitious team, eager to take the lead and give it all they’ve got in each race. This is the DNA of the Orbea Fox Enduro Team, a daring team that is facing the new season with more support, enthusiasm, and motivation than ever.Martin Maes and Vid Persak will be the riders focused on the Enduro World Series aboard the all-new Orbea Rallon. While Flo Espiñeira and Edgar Carballo will have their sights set on the E-Enduro World Series on the Orbea Wild FS. We’ll also see Flo and Edgar compete in some rounds of the EWS on the Rallon, especially in those where there is no ebike competition.Along with top-level riders, the structure is also the best of the best. Primož Štrancar is the Team Manager of the Orbea Fox Enduro Team, while Javier Lorenzo will once again be the team’s head mechanic and the person responsible for keeping the Rallon and Wild FS in top condition.Place of birth: BelgiumSocial media: @martin_maes5EWS RiderPlace of birth: SloveniaSocial media: @vidpersakEWS RiderPlace of birth: ChileSocial media: @floespineiraE-EWS RiderPlace of birth: SpainSocial media: @edgarcg22E-EWS RiderFor the 2022 season, the Orbea FOX Enduro Team maintains its relationship with the same partners as last season, which provide crucial support for the team.