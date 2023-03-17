Orbea Fox Enduro Team Set to Take On the EDR & E-EDR World Cups

Press Release: Orbea Fox Enduro team

The Orbea Fox Enduro team faces 2023 with a united team that is ready to race and fight for victory in both the mechanical and electric categories of the UCI Enduro World Cup.The Orbea Fox Enduro Team has become one to watch in every enduro race they attend. Last year was exceptionally successful, and with the 2023 season on the horizon, the team hopes to match or exceed the success they had in 2022. To accomplish this, riders, staff, sponsoring brands, and equipment are ready to face the entire calendar with the utmost preparation and motivation.Martin Maes and Vid Persak will focus on the UCI Enduro (EDR) World Cup events, the mechanical category of this new season. Flo Espiñeira and Edgar Carballo have their sights on dominating the ebike category of the UCI E-Enduro (E-EDR) World Cup. The two ebikers will also participate in EDR races held outside of Europe. In 2022, both Edgar and Flo achieved victories in E-EDR World Series events, and Martin added three consecutive podium finishes in his first year with the team. The Orbea Fox Enduro Team calendar will start in Maydena (Tasmania, Australia) on March 25 and 26.Orbea Fox Enduro Team manager Primož Štrancar will be in charge of directing a group that includes mechanical team leader Javier Lorenzo.The roster of Orbea Fox Enduro Team sponsoring brands carries over from last year, ensuring smooth continuity to the project. Fox will take the reins on suspension, a vital part of a winning bike. Race Face will provide its new Era cranks. Oquo joins the project by contributing its Oquo MCZ32 Team aluminum wheels and MC32 LTD carbon wheels, in what will be the brand’s strong debut in enduro raceing. OC will provide the stem and handlebars. Bosch continues its commitment to the team by equipping the Orbea Wild with the special Race edition of its Performance Line CX motor. Bluegrass, Fizik, Maxxis and Galfer also continue to support the Orbea Fox Enduro Team, which will be a key factor during such a demanding season.