Orbea Launches New Factory XC Team

I am incredibly happy to be part of the Orbea Factory team this year. It is really special to see how this new and high level team builds up. Staff and riders alike are dedicated to make this project a success. I have a lot of faith in this team and I am grateful to get the chance to improve myself with the support of Orbea’s professional staff and equipment.



It feels very special to be able to race this beautiful and fast Orbea Oiz in the near future. I feel this bike is very well designed and highly competitive. I am looking forward to this summer and I will do my utmost to make it a very good and successful season.



My goal is to improve once again as a rider and to get into a good flow in the beginning of the World Cup season. I am aiming to reach my peak performances during the World Championships in Glasgow. I can’t wait for the season to start! — Anne Tauber