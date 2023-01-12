Orbea Launches New Factory XC Team

Jan 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Orbea has announced a new Factory XC program for 2023 set to take on World Cup and Stage racing. The team will feature Anne Tauber, Pierre de Froidmont and David Campos in Elites with Luca Martin taking on the U23 races.

bigquotesCompetition is in our DNA, and we aspire to be the benchmark project for modern XC. We want to lead the transformation of the category to make it more widely recognized and bring it closer to spectators. Iñaki Ucín, Orbea’s Sponsoring Manager.

bigquotesThe evolution of the Orbea Factory Team was born from the collaboration agreement between MOVACIT [Owned by Pierre Lebreton], and Orbea, through which the brand became the main sponsor with the aim of jointly developing the professional XC team. “All the riders and sponsors are eager to contribute their performance and knowledge to the team. With our heads in the clouds and our feet on the ground, we dream of reaching the highest level in this long-term project. Pierre Lebreton, Team Manager of the Orbea Factory Team

Anne Tauber
Pierre de Froidmont

bigquotesI am incredibly happy to be part of the Orbea Factory team this year. It is really special to see how this new and high level team builds up. Staff and riders alike are dedicated to make this project a success. I have a lot of faith in this team and I am grateful to get the chance to improve myself with the support of Orbea’s professional staff and equipment.

It feels very special to be able to race this beautiful and fast Orbea Oiz in the near future. I feel this bike is very well designed and highly competitive. I am looking forward to this summer and I will do my utmost to make it a very good and successful season.

My goal is to improve once again as a rider and to get into a good flow in the beginning of the World Cup season. I am aiming to reach my peak performances during the World Championships in Glasgow. I can’t wait for the season to start! Anne Tauber

bigquotesIt is an honor for me to continue my collaboration with Orbea by joining their factory team. It is an important step in my quest for performance and my Olympic dream. For the 2023 season, I want to confirm my performance on the World Cups, fighting as much as possible in the top 10. I would love to experience the joy of finishing on the podium of a world cup again, it would be great for me and for the team/ Pierre de Froidmont

David Campos
Luca Martin

bigquotesFor me the category jump to Elite is a new challenge, but I am very excited about this great project and I really want to give my best, looking forward to find my limit.

My goal in 2023 is to have a consistent season in the first months, adapting to the new category. When the World Cups begin, I will look for my place and once I am there, let’s see what can I improve day by day David Campos

bigquotesIn 2008 I saw Julien Absalon on TV winning the Olympic Games in Beijing on an Orbea bike. I was 8 years old at the time and that day I said to myself: I want to be like Julien.

Next year I'll be riding the Orbea brand team and I hope to take this renowned brand to the top of the world cross country scene. It's a chance for me to join the Orbea Factory Team. Let's go 2023! Luca Martin

The fresh team is set to take on the 2023 race calendar on the Orbea Alma and Oiz bikes with components from Shimano, Fox, Maxxis and Orbea in-house brand OC and Oquo. Other sponsors for the team include Met, Skoda, Pro, 226er and X-sauce.

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Pierre, David and Luca don't look stoked on this announcement.
  • 2 0
 They look cold. Please give them a jacket!
  • 2 0
 Where is their new Instagram sensation?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully they can all create content.
  • 1 0
 PB Academy season 4, xc racer?! Would be decent to watch, better than season 3’s confusing mess.
  • 2 4
 Legs and lungs. But could they open a pickle jar?
  • 2 0
 Their shoulders look sharp enough to be used as a prying tool.





