Orbea Licenses Internal Routing Design to Canyon & Plans to Donate Proceeds to Trail Projects

Integrated. The design sends the cable straight from the head tube to the shock.

Orbea and Canyon announced yesterday that Canyon has been granted a partial license to use elements of Orbea's patented Inside Line internal shock lockout cable routing design. Orbea will donate the proceeds to trail improvement projects.The Inside Line design was created in partnership with Fox for Orbea's Oiz cross country bike. The design increases the integration of the shock in the frame, protects the cables and lockout mechanism from dirt, and runs the cable in a straight line from the headtube to the shock itself to minimize friction.Canyon currently does internally route the lockout cable on its Lux cross country bike, but doesn't integrate the shock nearly to the extent that the Inside Line design will allow.Orbea has not announced specifically which trail projects the licensing will benefit, but said that the agreement will allow the Spanish brand to expand its support for trail building.