Orbea Optimization Lab Joins Forces With Shimano

PRESS RELEASE: Orbea

"We’re taking a new step in our synergy with a partner like Shimano and we’re doing it by proposing something different. For our brand, it is essential to work as closely as possible with our partners and suppliers in different areas,” — Ander Olariaga, Orbea’s Director of Brand and Communications

“Shimano is proud to partner with Orbea on this ambitious project, which will allow our latest technologies to be tested in the most extreme conditions by expert and skillful riders. We believe that OOLab will be a fundamental asset for the evolution of e-MTB for both brands”. — Dennis Weijers, Marketing Director of Shimano Europe

Orbea Optimization Lab

Orbea Optimization Lab (OOLab), the brand’s product innovation and development initiative, has expanded thanks to its alliance with Shimano. The project’s goal is to take electric technology to the extreme, improve performance and lead the category with the development of future-forward ebikes.The new project, built on a team of riders, mechanics, and engineers, aims to deepen the brands’ knowledge of ebike systems while pushing the limits of the sport. Although they will have their sights on winning, the product testing carries the greatest weight of this project on a daily basis.High-level racing is a fundamental part for both Orbea and Shimano as a space to generate knowledge and test material under the most extreme conditions.Orbea and Shimano will have a powerful engineering team to lead the various tests. Two expert riders with extensive experience in racing will be the most visible faces of this initiative and will participate in elite ebike races with their Rise equipped with Shimano’s EP801 motor and DEORE XT Di2 drivetrain, featuring AUTO SHIFT and FREE SHIFT technologies.Those two riders are Damien Oton and Gabi Torralba. They’ll be responsible for pushing the materials and designs to the limit, as well as sharing all their feedback with the respective engineering teams. Julien Brugeas, a lover of technology and its development, will be the project’s Manager and ensure the correct evolution and reporting of all the tests.The calendar includes races such as the UCI e-EDR, the World E-Bike Series, and other events like Megavalanche and Maxiavalanche. They may participate in additional races, although they will not necessarily share details about every race.Content will be shared daily on the websites and social channels of both the OOLAB and the riders.OOLab is Orbea’s flagship innovation project, where new ideas are tested, knowledge is developed, and future solutions are created beyond the usual product development cycle. OOLab encourages creativity and improvement throughout the process of creating new brand solutions.In the project, Orbea collaborates with key brand partners that share its determination for continuous improvement. Together, they can test shared ideas and advance technologies in line with that vision. OOLab is not always affiliated with a specific project but rather is focused on generating knowledge that moves ideas forward and shapes the future.