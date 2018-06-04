PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Orbea Rallon M-LTD - Review

Jun 4, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Orbea Rallon
REVIEW
ORBEA RALLON
M-LTD


Reviewed by Mike Levy
Photos by Brian Park


The latest version of Orbea's Rallon platform - this is the fifth generation - sports less travel than its predecessor (150mm versus 160mm), has contemporary geo, jumps from 27.5'' to 29'' wheels, and retains its concentric axle pivot. It also happens to look pretty damn sharp if you ask me, especially compared to the somewhat awkward lines of the Rallon that came before it.

And speaking of looks, Orbea has an entertaining online configurator (more on that farther down) that lets shoppers choose from a load of different colors in different places to see what their baby will look like, as well as swap out certain components. If you think that sounds like one of those online exotic car configurators, you'd be 100-percent correct. And if you think I blew about a week straight playing with the MyO configurator before settling on a Nardo-ish grey and KTM-esque orange frame, you'd also be 100-percent correct.
Orbea Rallon M-LTD

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65º or 65.5º
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 455mm (large)
Colors: custom
Sizes: S/M, LRG (tested), XL
Weight: 30lb 2oz
Price: $8,999 USD
Frame only w/ shock: $3,999 USD
More info: www.orbea.com

bigquotesYes, the Rallon is a relatively slack, long-travel 29er, but it's at home in far more settings than just rough and rowdy trails or the race course. Mike Levy


Contents

Introduction
MyO Configurator
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


Orbea Rallon



MyO Configurator

Orbea's MyO (for 'My Orbea') configurator program is an interactive bike builder that lets you see what your creation looks like before you pull the trigger, but I should warn you that it might affect your social and work life - I'm pretty sure I got dumped largely because I spent most of one "date night" figuring out the grey and orange colors of my test bike. It was worth it.

You can choose the main frame color, a bunch of different highlight colors for the seat mast area, logos, and other bits, and even get your name on the bike.


Orbed Rallon
You're sure that a purple and green gloss color combo is what you want, eh? The MyO configurator will show you what it'll look like so you can come to your senses and go with a stealth matte black finish instead.


The MyO program lets you change out some key components, too; I could have gone with Code brakes instead of the Guides that came on the bike, and chosen aluminum wheels instead of the pricey carbon DT Swiss hoops that pushed my test bike's MSRP up into the stratosphere. Other options include the shock (coil or air), stem length, dropper post length, and the seat.

It's a really neat, fun way to order a bike, and I suspect that people shopping in this price range will especially appreciate being able to make their ride a one-off.



Construction and Features

If you don't think the Rallon is a looker, I'd suggest getting your eyeballs checked because while there's nothing revolutionary about what Orbea has created here, the thing just looks right, doesn't it? I think so. The big talking point is, of course, the one-sided, asymmetrical seat mast area and offset shock mounting.

The Rallon debuted way before Specialized's new Stumpjumper that just came out, but it does kinda look like the Stumpy and Enduro popped out a carbon fiber baby after a brief, passionate fling during a Spanish holiday.


Orbea Rallon
Orbea cites a few different technical reasons for the offset, one-sided design, but let's be real: it really just sets the Rallon apart and looks pretty freakin' rad while doing it.


The one-sided design is certainly a differentiator that sets the Rallon apart from a rather crowded marketplace full of 150mm-ish bikes that don't exactly suck, but Orbea also says that they went this route for increased rigidity, lower weight, and easier access to the shock's dials and the water bottle.

Sure, but it also looks pretty rad. The shock sitting 12mm to the drive-side also lets them lower the toptube, too.


Orbea Rallon
Orbea Rallon
There's an insert on the clevis that lets you pick between 'Low' and 'Lower!' geometry settings, taking the head angle from 65.5 to 65-degrees.


The carbon frame is made using their Orbea Monocoque Race (Yes, there is an OMR acronym for that) layup that combines ''high modulus fibers with high strength fibers exclusively.'' It's manufactured using an expanded polystyrene mold, and the finished product has all the things it's supposed to have: ISCG tabs, a threaded bottom bracket shell, Enduro bearings, a 180mm post mount for the rear brake, and a 6mm thick downtube protector for when pointy rocks try to poke drain holes in your bike.

There's also internal cable routing from front to back, including the rear brake, but with no hose guides inside the frame and rather small openings at each end (there are small screw-on caps), you need to have patience of a retired monk and know the tricks to get a brake line swap done without losing your mind.


Orbea Rallon
The X2 shock offers an immense amount of damper tuning, and it's paired with a 160mm-travel Fox 36 fork.




Geometry & Sizing

The Rallon is a full-tilt all-mountain and enduro race rig, and while Orbea has certainly used some suitable numbers, they didn't go too long, either. Up front, you can choose between a 65 or 65.5-degree head angle (with the stock, 160mm-travel Fox 36) via a chip in the rearward shock mount that you can rotate. Going to the slacker setting also drops the bottom bracket by 7mm down to 336mm. I spent the majority of my time on the Rallon with it in this party mode.


Orbea Rallon photo


The 455mm reach of my large-sized test bike is on the conservative side of the trail these days; a large Nukeproof Mega is 470mm, a large Devinci Spartan is 465mm, but the new Nomad comes in a 456mm (in the low setting), and Rocky's Altitude is 458mm (in the middle setting).

So the Rallon isn't overly short by any means, especially for a guy like me who seems to gel best with more traditional geo, but keep in mind how that 455 number is meant to work with the stubby 32mm stem that comes stock on my machine, and the 75.5 or 76-degree seat angle (depending on geometry position).



Orbea Rallon
The Rallon's 150mm of travel is controlled by a four-bar system with a concentric axle pivot.


Suspension Design

The Rallon's 150mm of rear wheel travel is controlled by a relatively straightforward four-bar layout that, complete with a concentric axle pivot that sure looks a lot like what you'll find on the back some bikes from Trek, Devinci, and Salsa, but without the ABP or Split Pivot branding. Just sayin'. A two-piece rocker link that's joined by a large, splined aluminum axle drives a clevis that in turn drives the Fox shock that's offset slightly to the drive-side by 12mm for reasons I've already gone over above.

Orbea's configurator lets you choose either air or coil for the shock, and I went with the latter because enduro, and also because nearly every Rallon I've seen in the wild has been running an air shock.

There might be a reason for that, of course, but if Orbea is going to provide consumers the option of a coil-sprung shock, I felt like I should probably see if it works well.

''The suspension provides just the right progressivity (10%) so that can be used with any of the air or coil specifically tailor tuned Fox shock,'' Orbea says on their website. We'll see.
Orbea Rallon
While most Rallon owners go with the air-sprung X2, I picked the coil shock to see how it'd perform.


Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $8999
Travel 150
Rear Shock Fox DHX2 Factory 2-Position Adjust 450lb SLS TiN 230x60mm
Fork Fox 36 Float Factory 160 FIT HSC LSC QR15x110 Kashima
Headset FSA 1-1/8 - 1-1/2" Integrated
Cassette SRAM XX1 XG-1299 Eagle 10-50t 12-Speed
Crankarms SRAM XX1 Eagle Boost 32t Gold
Chainguide OneUp Components ISCG05 Guide
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 Eagle Gold
Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle 12-Speed
Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 Eagle
Handlebar Race Face Next 35 10mm Rise 800mm
Stem Race Face Turbine R 35mm interface
Brakes Avid Guide RSC Hydraulic Disc
Wheelset DT XMC-1200 Spline 30mm TLR 15/110mm IS (6-bolt)
Tires Maxxis Aggressor 2.30" 60 TPI Exo TLR
Seat Selle Italia XR Trail
Seatpost Race Face Turbine Dropper 31.6x490/175mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Orbea Rallon






Orbea Rallon
RIDING THE
RALLON



Test Bike Setup

The Rallon is pretty dialed right out of the box, as it should be, but I did end up making a few changes. First up was a forced tire swap after I managed to destroy the bike's EXO casing Maxxis rubber after only a few runs in the Whistler Bike Park - that explains the very un-stock tires in our photos. On went a High Roller II with a DH casing out back and Vittoria Martello up front; Vittoria has some killer rubber right now, but a lot of people don't care because their sidewalls don't say Schwalbe or Maxxis. Other than that, the Rallon was left completely stock to start off with, including the 32mm stem.

Most of my time on the Rallon was spent on Squamish's rough, rock slab-filled descents, but I squeezed a handful of lift-assisted days in at the Whistler Bike Park as well. You know, for research purposes.

Before any of that went down, though, a quick parking lot spin revealed a few surprising issues, the biggest of which is how my leg rubbed on the Fox X2 shock's blue pedal-assist lever, often flicking it to the fully closed position when I had knee pads on. Also, even a normal-sized bottle makes contact with the underside of the X2's piggyback. Nothing bad will come of this, but you might know how I feel about bottle-fitting issues - I feel not good about them. And forget about using a large-sized bottle, too.

Orbea Rallon
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Climbing

The Rallon is a bit of a bipolar ascender in that it's unexpectedly efficient feeling thanks to a good amount of anti-squat and a proper 75.5-degree seat angle in the slacker of the two geometry positions... But its front-end does require more attention than a two-year-old with scissors in one hand and a Four Loko in the other.

Let's talk about the good stuff first, and especially good is the Rallon's pedaling manners. No, it ain't no trail bike, but I'd be just fine with heading out for a 7,000ft day on the big Orbea, which isn't something I can say about many of these enduro-ish bikes. It's not quite as sporty feeling as the class leader, the Slayer, but I also didn't feel the need to flick the X2's pedal assist switch, even on long, boring gravel road climbs. That's with a coil-sprung shock, too, which is even more impressive.


Orbea Rallon
The Rallon has the efficiency of a Toyota Prius but with way more skids and airtime. This is a great pedaling bike.


Just imagine how well-rounded today's all-mountain bikes would be if pedal-assist cheater switches had never been invented - more bikes in this travel bracket would have the get-up-and-go that the Rallon possess. Of course, bikes with this much travel had the efficiency of a Unimog a decade or more ago, so the cheater switch made sense, but it's also a crutch that designers depend on... Except for the guys who penned the Rallon, that is - it doesn't need that trickery.


Orbea Rallon
While far from the best enduro bike on techy climbs, the Rallon's sporty ride makes it an ideal rig for those who like big rides, big wheels, and all the travel.


And now the less good stuff. The 455mm reach of my large-sized test rig isn't overly long at all, and neither is the 1,217mm wheelbase, but I consistently bobbled on technical pitches more than I think I should have. The front-end was often out on a wider line than I would have preferred, too, and I just never gelled with the Spanish weapon on singletrack climbs that require some solid skills to get through without swearing at nothing in particular. But get the Rallon on any pitch that's not technical or, better yet, a gravel road climb, and she'll motor better than pretty much any other all-mountain sled. Shoutout to the 75.5-degree seat angle, too.

Okay, I didn't get along with the Orbea's slow-speed tech manners but, at the risk of selling people short, I suspect that a lot of potential Rallon owners will have lower expectations in such settings. And the on-power behavior is well above par, so it's not a stretch for me to say that if you're happy humping a 150mm-travel bike up to the top of a mountain, you'll be happy doing it on the Rallon.



Orbea Rallon
The Rallon agreed with me when I said that flat corners and inside lines are always better than berms. Adding 20mm to the stem length helped keep traction up front, too.


Descending

Who gives a toss about climbing manners when you're on a bike made to smash through all the things on the way back down? Alright, I care, and maybe you do as well, but this section of the review is what really matters. If you forced me to sum up the Rallon's descending abilities with a single word instead of the twenty thousand that I usually barf out, it'd have to be 'versatile.'

While some enduro-type machines can feel slow and bogged down on any trail that doesn't look vertical on a topo map, the Rallon was a surprising amount of fun on all sorts of low-grade flow terrain that's insidiously replacing trails that call for skills. I'd usually avoid such terrain when on a bike like the Orbea with the same enthusiasm that I use to avoid our daily Skype PB work meetings, but I didn't need to this time. Flow trails, I mean, not the meetings. The Rallon's efficiency helps, surely, but it also has a light, sporty feel to it, and the rear of the bike refuses to sit deep into its stroke like the bean bag chairs that many enduro bikes are. The lightweight DT Swiss wheels and relatively light Maxxis rubber help as well, no doubt, and it makes for a machine that could nearly be mistaken for a long-legged trail bike if you were blindfolded and managed to not pedal into a tree right away.


Orbea Rallon
I was immediately at home on the Rallon when rolling down steep lines.


The angles are there for when you want to see what you can get away with on gnarlier terrain as well. These days, a skilled rider can make any bike look good, but the Rallon might make some less skilled riders look pretty good on nasty, steep, rough ground, and I'd argue that a big part of that is its reasonable reach and wheelbase that don't feel overwhelming. This is a bike that's easy to move around, and while some of these new limos don't feel like an extension of your body until you've either hit mach chicken or are pointing straight down a damn cliff, the Rallon always gave me the impression that it wanted to do exactly what I wanted to do. That's a good feeling.

Simply put, the Orbea is an easy bike to throw around any type of corner, off any type of jump, and at any speed. It's also an easy bike to manual and generally be a hooligan on, which is of the upmost importance.

You can choose either an air or coil-sprung shock for the back of your own Rallon, and I went with the latter for my test bike despite some feedback from others saying that its suspension is too linear to play nice with a steel spring. Part of my reasoning is this: If a customer can order a Rallon with a coil shock despite it not being ideal, I better try it out as well.

Due to a tendency for me to eat my feelings, I managed to gain 15lb between the time I ordered the Rallon and told them I weighed around 160lb so they could put the right weight spring on it. That's probably a good thing, though, as the 450 in/lb spring that came on the X2 shock ended up being bang-on for me when it comes to sag, and it would have probably been a touch over-sprung if I was still not eating a family-size bag of Nibs for breakfast most mornings. The bike's good amount of anti-squat helps, but the back of the Rallon also has plenty of support in the mid-stroke, too. That said, with 30-percent sag, I felt bottom probably a few more times than I expected to, and on smaller impacts than what should be gobbling up all of the X2's stroke.
Orbea Rallon
I chose a coil shock because consumers can do the same, but the Rallon is better suited to an air spring due to a conservative amount of ramp-up.

It wasn't a critical smash, bang kind of thing ever, but more of a,''Oh, that was all the millimeters,'' a bit too often. With an air-sprung shock, you'd be able to get more ramp-up in the later part of the travel, which would likely also let you run a bit more sag, too.

It also didn't feel overly supple, however, even with the coil-sprung X2, which is the flip-side to that great on-power performance. I felt like there was a bit more feedback coming up through the pedals than I expected, even with the shock's compression damping backed out, but it's not harsh enough for me to use that word - harsh - to describe the action. Instead, I'll call it a bit less active than some, but not all, enduro bikes.


Orbea Rallon
With plenty of anti-squat, the Rallon is more of a sporty, playful bike than a boring ground-hugger, and that makes it fun nearly anywhere.


And speaking of shocks, I do have one important gripe: the fact that it's offset to the drive-side by 12mm and exposed to my right leg meant that the anodized blue pedal-assist switch stuck out enough so that my leg actually fliped the lever to full-firm on many occasions. And it happened even more often when I was wearing knee pads. My feelings about cheater switches aside, I don't think that it's a stretch for me to call this a serious issue - I mean, who wants to be halfway down some rowdy descent and have their bike feel like it's being held up by a piece of wood? That exact scenario happened multiple times but, having asked around, it seems I'm the only one with this issue. So maybe it's just me.

I also found myself losing the front-end more than a few times on quick corners, and especially when traction was questionable. I know, of course things are going to slide when there isn't neverending grip, but it happened a bit too often for my liking. That's odd because the Rallon's handling is sublime and intuitive 95-percent of the time... except for the 5-percent when the front tire wanted to tuck on me. I tried a few different tires, tinkered with stem height, and also replaced the 32mm stem with a 50mm unit to see if that worked in tandem with the 455mm reach. The last change helped, as expected.


Orbea Rallon
Orbea Rallon
Without a limo-ish wheelbase, the Rallon is happy to poke its way through slow-speed technical sections.


The good news is that you can pick your stem length if you set up your Rallon through Orbea's MyO program, which is pretty cool. The bad news is that I should have been less endur-bro and gone with the 50mm stem out of the gate instead of the stubby one I chose.




How does it compare?

There aren't a ton of shitty all-mountain bikes out there these days, and there sure as hell better not be any in the Rallon's price range. So, yeah, the Orbea is a top performer and, somewhat surprisingly to me, it's also more of an all-rounder than most of its competition. It actually has a lot in common with Rocky Mountain's Slayer, and while it pedals better than Transition's Patrol, all three options are versatile machines that can excel in all sorts of settings. But the Rallon is on big wheels, which puts it ahead of the other two, at least in my mind.

Transition 2018
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
The Sentinel and Slayer are both in the same class as the Rallon.


One bike that I'd like to try back-to-back against the Rallon is Transition's Sentinel - with a 140/160mm-travel combo and 29'' wheels, it'd be more of an apple to apple comparison. That said, you check out Kazimer's thoughts on the Sentinel from when he reviewed it back in September of last year to see what he had to say about it.



Technical Report

DT Swiss' Carbon Wheels: The XMC-1200 Spline wheels sport a 30mm internal width that makes sense for a bike like the Rallon, but their low weight wouldn't be out of line on a trail bike. I don't have much to say about them besides the fact that nothing went wrong; the 240 hubs at the center of them are my favorite, they're still perfectly straight, and they haven't required any additional tension. This, despite the fact that I ended up (slowly) riding them down the Whistler Bike Park with a flat rear tire on two occasions. I guess I shoulda put my seat bag on the Rallon while I was in the park, eh?

Orbea Rallon
Orbea Rallon
DT Swiss' XMC-1200 Spline wheels are a big factor in the Rallon's liveliness.


Maxxis Aggressor EXO Tires: It's not often that I wreck a tire, but it took precisely three runs on a rocky-ish bike park trail to inflict a fatal slice across the rear Aggressor's crown. To be fair, the EXO casing tires spec'd on the Rallon make perfect sense, and I did do the same thing on the same trail to the Martello that I replaced it with two days and three runs later. Moral of the story: The Aggressors are the right tire that I used in the wrong place, and you'll want something beefier if you're going to do the park thing, too.


OneUp Guide: If the Rallon showed up on my doorstep with a full-sized guide, I would have been okay with that given that it's meant to be an enduro race bike and all. But it came with OneUp's tiny upper slider instead. I didn't drop a chain once, and it doesn't rub, so it's all good there.



Pros

+ Excellent pedalling performance.
+ Lively, energetic ride.
+ Extremely versatile and at home anywhere.
Cons

- Your right leg might make contact with the X2's blue compression dial, especially if they're wearing knee pads, sometimes switching it fully on.
- Some riders might want a large-sized frame with a bit more reach.


Is this the bike for you?

I suspect that a lot of riders who like big wheels and a lot of travel will be at home on the Rallon. Unlike bikes that tend to excel on only certain types of terrain, the Orbea might be the Christian Bale of enduro rigs in that it can play pretty much any role, within reason, that you throw at it. Big trail ride? Sure. Enduro race? Of course. Downhill race? Why not. Boring trails? The Rallon could make them fun. Scary trails? The Rallon could make sure you still have fun.

In other words, the Rallon is for a lot of people.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesOrbea shows that enduro bikes can be far more versatile than their title suggests. Yes, the Rallon is a relatively slack, long-travel 29er, but it's at home in far more settings than just rough and rowdy trails or the race course. That fact makes it an ideal bike for a rider who's looking for an enduro rig but needs something more multifaceted than other options on the market. Mike Levy





17 Comments

  • + 6
 Ladies and gentlemen, the review you've all been waiting for...
  • + 1
 I have a Rallon M10 since last August. This bike really does it all and does it all well. Despite what Mike is feeling about it I think it is the best technical climbing bike I ever tried. It is so much better than the Hightower I had before, it is in a different league!
  • + 6
 This is a very, very nice looking bicycle.
  • + 1
 I have tried it and the bike feels wonderful, really. My only negative feelings is the Raceface seatpost, you can't set that up in a 9000€ bike... Just saying.
  • + 1
 Had a play on the online configurator after BKXC was talking about it, and specced it in blue/orange (Gulf style)... Looks insanely good!
  • + 0
 "Vittoria has some killer rubber right now, but a lot of people don't care because their sidewalls don't say Schwalbe or Maxxis"

actually its because it doesn't say 26 on the side or continental prokekt baron but I digress
  • + 1
 Good write up Mike, looks the goods i reckon .People talk about the good old days but the bikes were mostly crap , i am all about the good new days and bikes like this.
  • + 4
 Damn, Looks like orbea.
  • + 3
 Damn good review. Thanks Mike!
  • + 1
 I wish they had distubtion in NZ.will have to wait for second hand on pb buy and sell
  • + 2
 Looks like a Stumpy... Wink
  • + 1
 I like the looks of this stumpjumper!
  • + 1
 What a missed comparison opportunity. Let the firestorm ignite!!!
  • + 1
 This thing looks like a cross between the Ripmo and a cooler Stumpjumper.
  • + 0
 That's not four bar it's single pivot
  • + 1
 Well, it is a "Split Pivot". So somewhere in between a true four bar and a single pivot.
  • - 2
 looks like a demo

Post a Comment



