Orbea to Move US Operations to Boulder, Colorado

May 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

After nearly 15 years in Little Rock, Arkansas, Orbea is moving their US offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this May. With an incredible surge in the company’s sales over
the past several years, Orbea sees this as an ideal time to relocate to one of the premier bicycling cities in North America.

“We believe that Boulder’s incredible cycling culture and progressive landscape align perfectly with our goals as a brand and a company,” said USA General Manager Nick Howe, “moving here puts us in the position to take our customer and dealer experience in the USA to the next level.”

Considered to be one of the top cities in America for technological development, environmentally-conscious businesses, and progressive-minded organizations, Boulder offers a pool of talent and a community that echoes the seat of innovation found in Orbea’s 181-year home in Northern Spain.

“Just like the Basque Country, Boulder is a hotbed of innovation, education, and culture,” said Orbea Global Sales Director Gonzalo García de Salazar from his office in Mallabia, Spain, “with its mountain-focused culture, and incredible love for cycling, we knew this would be the perfect place for our march into the future in the US market.”

With its highly educated and talented population, and centralized location in the country, Orbea believes that Boulder will allow the company to offer better dealer support and customer care than ever before; as they continue to focus on product innovation and the stated goal to be the world’s easiest brand to work with.

“Little Rock has been a wonderful home, and deciding to move certainly wasn’t easy,” continued Howe, “but we saw the opportunity to be in a center for cycling, technology, and culture in the US as something that we couldn’t pass up. We see this as a launching pad for the future, and the perfect place for us to show off Orbea’s innovative, passion-driven, and beautiful cycling
soul for tomorrow and beyond.”

Orbea’s planned move to Colorado will begin the second week of May with the transition completed by the first of June.

Posted In:
Industry News Orbea


18 Comments

  • 11 2
 You mean 50 square miles surrounded by reality. This is how Boulder has been known in CO for literally decades. Also, enjoy the cost of housing your employees. I'm sure that after your staff sell their homes in Little Rock, they'll easily be able to afford a 10 sqft home, and all that within a 40 minute drive from work. Boulder was fun 20 years ago. The earlier comment about "Colorado's Marin County" is dead on.
  • 3 0
 no joke. if they are not at least doubling everyone's pay, those employees are gonna be house poor.
  • 8 1
 Boulder, CO. "one of the premier bicycling cities in North America."

Pfft.

You mean home of IMBA and a wealth of trails that all the hikers have killed for bikes? It's Colorado's Marin County.

Change my mind.
  • 1 0
 Got some articles on this to share?
  • 1 1
 I live here and can’t argue with that... but there’s tons of good riding if you know where to look.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. I lived in Denver for 10 years. Only thing I went to Boulder for was Vlamont DJ park
  • 3 0
 They should have called Rocky Mounts and asked them why they left Boulder and moved to Grand Junction 2 years ago. None of their employees could afford to live in Boulder. And trail access from town? Great if you’re a beast and can climb for an hour on the road to get past the hiking trails.
  • 1 0
 Plenty of people ride up to Betasso.
  • 1 0
 Not all is going well for Rocky Mounts. There is a reason a lot of companies are doing distribution out of Salt Lake

www.gjsentinel.com/news/western_colorado/rockymounts-to-move-distribution-to-salt-lake-city/article_15694130-7bac-11eb-9993-93db26dcc69d.html
  • 6 2
 Interesting, considering the higher labor costs in Boulder, it makes you wonder if this is related to recent politics in Arkansas.
  • 12 6
 I mean a company cant have its headquarters in a red state people might not think they arent woke enough
  • 4 0
 @grundletroll: I love me some double negative mind benders
  • 3 1
 Bit late to the front range party. Will be interesting to see how they fair, Yeti colours run deep in those pricey areas, and Guerrilla Gravity are crushing the real riders scene. Nothing against Orbea, just how Colorado is flavored. There's plenty of niche lower production run companies too; Reeb, Alchemy, Spot...
  • 1 0
 Most if not all of their employees will be commuting to work as they will not be able to purchase anything in Boulder. If I were an employee of theirs this move wouldn’t be attractive. I guess the 30-60 minute commute from the Denver metro isn’t too bad, but still.
  • 2 0
 Not an area of expertise for myself, but is this a situation where a company is chasing tax breaks?
  • 1 0
 Not likely. Orbea is likely chasing an "image" by moving to Boulder. It is a bright shiny bubble there.
  • 1 1
 "Just like the Basque Country, Boulder is a hotbed of innovation, education, and culture" I think they mean some of the most unfriendly and stuck-up people in the state... Have fun with the bag tax.
  • 2 0
 I can think of 420 reasons why they might prefer it to Arkansas

Post a Comment



