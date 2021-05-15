Orbea to Move US Operations to Boulder, Colorado

After nearly 15 years in Little Rock, Arkansas, Orbea is moving their US offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this May. With an incredible surge in the company’s sales overthe past several years, Orbea sees this as an ideal time to relocate to one of the premier bicycling cities in North America.“We believe that Boulder’s incredible cycling culture and progressive landscape align perfectly with our goals as a brand and a company,” said USA General Manager Nick Howe, “moving here puts us in the position to take our customer and dealer experience in the USA to the next level.”Considered to be one of the top cities in America for technological development, environmentally-conscious businesses, and progressive-minded organizations, Boulder offers a pool of talent and a community that echoes the seat of innovation found in Orbea’s 181-year home in Northern Spain.“Just like the Basque Country, Boulder is a hotbed of innovation, education, and culture,” said Orbea Global Sales Director Gonzalo García de Salazar from his office in Mallabia, Spain, “with its mountain-focused culture, and incredible love for cycling, we knew this would be the perfect place for our march into the future in the US market.”With its highly educated and talented population, and centralized location in the country, Orbea believes that Boulder will allow the company to offer better dealer support and customer care than ever before; as they continue to focus on product innovation and the stated goal to be the world’s easiest brand to work with.“Little Rock has been a wonderful home, and deciding to move certainly wasn’t easy,” continued Howe, “but we saw the opportunity to be in a center for cycling, technology, and culture in the US as something that we couldn’t pass up. We see this as a launching pad for the future, and the perfect place for us to show off Orbea’s innovative, passion-driven, and beautiful cyclingsoul for tomorrow and beyond.”Orbea’s planned move to Colorado will begin the second week of May with the transition completed by the first of June.