Orbea’s 2024 Rallon Gets More Travel & Slacker Geo

Geometry Changes
When we reviewed the Rallon back in March, 2022
it left us thoroughly impressed with its effectiveness as all-encompassing enduro race bike but held us back slightly when taking on scary-steep trails. Thankfully, Orbea was listening and has evolved the Rallon to tackle even rowdier riding.
The 2024 Rallon looks identical to the previous model, carrying over all of the positive attributes but receives a bump in travel and further relaxed head tube angle.
Rallon Details
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 167mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)
• Concentric Boost 2 Pivot suspension
• Lockr downtube storage
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $5,299 - 10,999 USD / €4,999 - 10,499 EUR
• orbea.com
Now, the Rallon sits at 63.5 or 64-degrees, depending on the flip-chip position. Half a degree doesn’t sound like a huge change, however, having the option to teeter on the low side of 64 aligns the Rallon with current trends in enduro bike geometry.
Switching out the rear wheel for 27.5" requires a different shock yoke and carries over the lower 29" flip-chip angles.Longer Travel
The major talking point in regard to the Rallon’s rear suspension is the bump up in travel. An increase from 160 to 167mm also comes with additional progression that starts at 22% and moves to 33%.
Another subtle visual tweak is a more rearward axle path. Orbea claims that a more forward pivot provides increased square edge compliance but hasn’t provided the exact axle path chart to compare how much that’s changed.
The anti-squat and anti-rise remain largely unchanged, so for riders that are familiar with the Rallon, the nature of the bike stays on track with its suspension layout.Build Kits and Pricing
Amongst the addition of fresh new orange and green color themes, Orbea has added SRAM XX and GX AXS T-type drivetrains to the top-end Rallon M-LTD and M11 models. Interestingly, you'll find Fox suspension paired on all models, including the two previously mentioned build kits.
OC, Orbea's house branded components appear nearly across the board in terms of seat posts, alloy bars, stems, and rims with the exception of the top model which is granted a few carbon components and a shiny Kashima post.
The top of the line Rallon M-LTD: Fox 38 Float Factory Grip 2 170, Float DHX2 Shock and Transfer dropper post, SRAM XX Eagle AXS drivetrain, Oquo MC32LTD carbon rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control carbon bar, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $10,999 USD / €10,499 EUR.
How are we defining “progression” here? I don’t see those numbers anywhere on the chart. Are they slopes of the leverage ratio curve?
That being said, there is a difference in build quality between the Orbea's that I've owned and say santacruz or pivots. There are usually a few frame details on each that are well intentioned, but executed poorly. For example, pivot design (occam, rise) upper link pivots in the seat tube that work loose and flex a lot, lower pivots that cannot be serviced without fully removing a brake hose, poorly managed internally routed cables that rattle, overly fragile chainstays and seat stays and a few other quality of life issues.
That's not to say that I think they are bad value or should be avoided... however I will say that I view the value proposition a bit differently after owning and living with a few of them. Orbea feels like a brand that is headed in the right direction overall, great lineup of bikes, moderately good after sales support for both IBDs and consumers and neat things like my-o. I think all it would take for them to be a premier bike brand, is to address some of the small quality details.
The focus jam suffers from the same disproportions.
I am sure both are very good bikes and it can't bother everyone else they wouldn't be here.
Jump to XX AXS where XO AXS would make more sense again Fox and not RS Ultimate?? And $11k and it's not an E-bike.
Really dumb Orbea