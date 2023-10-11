Orbea’s 2024 Rallon Gets More Travel & Slacker Geo





When we reviewed the Rallon back in March, 2022 it left us thoroughly impressed with its effectiveness as all-encompassing enduro race bike but held us back slightly when taking on scary-steep trails. Thankfully, Orbea was listening and has evolved the Rallon to tackle even rowdier riding.The 2024 Rallon looks identical to the previous model, carrying over all of the positive attributes but receives a bump in travel and further relaxed head tube angle. Rallon Details



• Carbon frame• Travel: 167mm rear, 170mm front• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)• Concentric Boost 2 Pivot suspension• Lockr downtube storage• Sizes: S-XL• Price: $5,299 - 10,999 USD / €4,999 - 10,499 EUR

Geometry Changes

Longer Travel

Build Kits and Pricing

The top of the line Rallon M-LTD: Fox 38 Float Factory Grip 2 170, Float DHX2 Shock and Transfer dropper post, SRAM XX Eagle AXS drivetrain, Oquo MC32LTD carbon rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control carbon bar, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $10,999 USD / €10,499 EUR.

Rallon M-Team: Fox 38 Float Factory Grip 2 170, Float X2 Shock, Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain w/ Race Face Era cranks, Oquo MC32 rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $7,999 USD / €7,499 EUR. Rallon M11 AXS: Fox 38 Float Performance 170, Float X Shock, SRAM GX AXS T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code Bronze brakes, Oquo MC32 rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $6,999 USD / €6,499 EUR.

Rallon M10: Fox 38 Float Performance 170, Float X Shock, Shimano XT brakes, derailleur and shifter, Race Face Turbine cranks, Oquo MC32 rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $6,599 USD / €5,999 EUR.

Rallon M20: Fox 38 Float Performance 170, Float X Shock, Shimano Deore brakes, SLX cassette, derailleur and shifter, Race Face Aeffect cranks and AR30 rims, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $5,299 USD / €4,999 EUR.



Now, the Rallon sits at 63.5 or 64-degrees, depending on the flip-chip position. Half a degree doesn’t sound like a huge change, however, having the option to teeter on the low side of 64 aligns the Rallon with current trends in enduro bike geometry.Switching out the rear wheel for 27.5" requires a different shock yoke and carries over the lower 29" flip-chip angles.The major talking point in regard to the Rallon’s rear suspension is the bump up in travel. An increase from 160 to 167mm also comes with additional progression that starts at 22% and moves to 33%.Another subtle visual tweak is a more rearward axle path. Orbea claims that a more forward pivot provides increased square edge compliance but hasn’t provided the exact axle path chart to compare how much that’s changed.The anti-squat and anti-rise remain largely unchanged, so for riders that are familiar with the Rallon, the nature of the bike stays on track with its suspension layout.Amongst the addition of fresh new orange and green color themes, Orbea has added SRAM XX and GX AXS T-type drivetrains to the top-end Rallon M-LTD and M11 models. Interestingly, you'll find Fox suspension paired on all models, including the two previously mentioned build kits.OC, Orbea's house branded components appear nearly across the board in terms of seat posts, alloy bars, stems, and rims with the exception of the top model which is granted a few carbon components and a shiny Kashima post.