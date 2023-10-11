Orbea’s 2024 Rallon Gets More Travel & Slacker Geo

Oct 11, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo

When we reviewed the Rallon back in March, 2022 it left us thoroughly impressed with its effectiveness as all-encompassing enduro race bike but held us back slightly when taking on scary-steep trails. Thankfully, Orbea was listening and has evolved the Rallon to tackle even rowdier riding.

The 2024 Rallon looks identical to the previous model, carrying over all of the positive attributes but receives a bump in travel and further relaxed head tube angle.

Rallon Details

• Carbon frame
• Travel: 167mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)
• Concentric Boost 2 Pivot suspension
• Lockr downtube storage
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $5,299 - 10,999 USD / €4,999 - 10,499 EUR
orbea.com

Orbea Rallon 2024

photo

Geometry Changes

Now, the Rallon sits at 63.5 or 64-degrees, depending on the flip-chip position. Half a degree doesn’t sound like a huge change, however, having the option to teeter on the low side of 64 aligns the Rallon with current trends in enduro bike geometry.

Switching out the rear wheel for 27.5" requires a different shock yoke and carries over the lower 29" flip-chip angles.

Orbea Rallon 2024

Longer Travel

The major talking point in regard to the Rallon’s rear suspension is the bump up in travel. An increase from 160 to 167mm also comes with additional progression that starts at 22% and moves to 33%.

Another subtle visual tweak is a more rearward axle path. Orbea claims that a more forward pivot provides increased square edge compliance but hasn’t provided the exact axle path chart to compare how much that’s changed.

The anti-squat and anti-rise remain largely unchanged, so for riders that are familiar with the Rallon, the nature of the bike stays on track with its suspension layout.

Orbea Rallon 2024
Orbea Rallon 2024

Build Kits and Pricing
Amongst the addition of fresh new orange and green color themes, Orbea has added SRAM XX and GX AXS T-type drivetrains to the top-end Rallon M-LTD and M11 models. Interestingly, you'll find Fox suspension paired on all models, including the two previously mentioned build kits.

OC, Orbea's house branded components appear nearly across the board in terms of seat posts, alloy bars, stems, and rims with the exception of the top model which is granted a few carbon components and a shiny Kashima post.

Orbea Rallon 2024
The top of the line Rallon M-LTD: Fox 38 Float Factory Grip 2 170, Float DHX2 Shock and Transfer dropper post, SRAM XX Eagle AXS drivetrain, Oquo MC32LTD carbon rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control carbon bar, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $10,999 USD / €10,499 EUR.

Orbea Rallon 2024
Rallon M-Team: Fox 38 Float Factory Grip 2 170, Float X2 Shock, Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain w/ Race Face Era cranks, Oquo MC32 rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $7,999 USD / €7,499 EUR.
Orbea Rallon 2024
Rallon M11 AXS: Fox 38 Float Performance 170, Float X Shock, SRAM GX AXS T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code Bronze brakes, Oquo MC32 rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $6,999 USD / €6,499 EUR.

Orbea Rallon 2024
Rallon M10: Fox 38 Float Performance 170, Float X Shock, Shimano XT brakes, derailleur and shifter, Race Face Turbine cranks, Oquo MC32 rims w/ DT Swiss 350 hubs, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $6,599 USD / €5,999 EUR.

Orbea Rallon 2024
Rallon M20: Fox 38 Float Performance 170, Float X Shock, Shimano Deore brakes, SLX cassette, derailleur and shifter, Race Face Aeffect cranks and AR30 rims, OC Mountain Control dropper post, bar, and stem, Maxxis Assegai/DHRII EXO+ MaxxTerra tires - $5,299 USD / €4,999 EUR.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Orbea Orbea Rallon


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
305 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Footage from Gee]
117928 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
109173 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
86968 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59142 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
48468 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
44422 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35068 views
Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
31827 views

43 Comments
  • 18 1
 So you kept the regular routing here? Orbea.. what are you doing??
  • 2 0
 Piss us off consistently for christ sake
  • 2 0
 For my personal tastes, no amount of correct cable routing can overcome a kinked top tube. I’ve heard Orbeas are great bikes, though.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: amen
  • 1 0
 Maybe just maybe they listened to the revolt? I for one had ruled at any such headset routed bike.
  • 3 0
 “An increase from 160 to 167mm also comes with additional progression that starts at 22% and moves to 33%.”

How are we defining “progression” here? I don’t see those numbers anywhere on the chart. Are they slopes of the leverage ratio curve?
  • 1 1
 End ratio is 33 percent more progressive than start ratio.
  • 1 1
 Shit, that's a bad explanation, I used bad words. coffee morning.
  • 6 1
 Split pivot is not a 4-bar Razz Because the wheel path is still just a circle determined by one pivot location.
  • 1 0
 True, but unlike Kona-style faux-bars or Orange style single pivot, the brake isn't mounted on the chain stay, so there should be less brake jack, if that's something that bothers.
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: I'd still like to see a break down between those two. Split pivot, chainstay pivot, seat post pivot. Where's the math?
  • 3 1
 I have mixed feelings on Orbea's after my ownership experiences of my rise and my wife's rise and occam. The pricing is really competitive and their build kits typically do a good job of providing economical drivetrains, sensible brake choices and the goldilocks zone with regards to suspension.

That being said, there is a difference in build quality between the Orbea's that I've owned and say santacruz or pivots. There are usually a few frame details on each that are well intentioned, but executed poorly. For example, pivot design (occam, rise) upper link pivots in the seat tube that work loose and flex a lot, lower pivots that cannot be serviced without fully removing a brake hose, poorly managed internally routed cables that rattle, overly fragile chainstays and seat stays and a few other quality of life issues.

That's not to say that I think they are bad value or should be avoided... however I will say that I view the value proposition a bit differently after owning and living with a few of them. Orbea feels like a brand that is headed in the right direction overall, great lineup of bikes, moderately good after sales support for both IBDs and consumers and neat things like my-o. I think all it would take for them to be a premier bike brand, is to address some of the small quality details.
  • 3 0
 The geometry chart (at least for Large) looks suspiciously like the old bike. How do you slacken head angle without reducing reach or increasing wheelbase?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, it doesn’t add up. Wheelbase and reach will also be different depending on flip chip position. I suspect there is some rounding happening.
  • 1 0
 Their geo chart is broken. Flip-chip doesn't change reach despite changing head angle? Doesn't change standover despite changing BB height? Seems to be able to change [only] head angle in mullet despite being limited to only one flip-chip position?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully the chain doesn't touch the chainstay so easily by the front sprocket. Oh and hopefully they fixed the rattle issues.
  • 3 0
 seat tube still too long, at least for the smaller sizes
  • 1 1
 and the head tube is way too short on larger sizes
  • 1 0
 @haen: so close, yet so far, as they say
  • 1 0
 @haen: stack is still 637 on the large, is that not the important thing?
  • 3 0
 nice
  • 2 4
 If the top tube had a 2:3 ratio, the kink would work. The rear triangle is vying for proportional dominance too.

The focus jam suffers from the same disproportions.

I am sure both are very good bikes and it can't bother everyone else they wouldn't be here.
  • 3 0
 The kink in the top tube is correctly placed in the middle if the purpose was to maximise standover clearance. The front half of the top tube still lines up with the chainstay, which is aesthetically pleasing. There are a few Rallons of the previous two generations where I live. Owners are happy and the bikes look great. A mate had an issue when he hit the rear derailleur on a rock and the sturdy stock hanger damaged the chainstay instead of bending. Orbea covered it under warranty.
  • 4 4
 A local rider has been through 4 chainstays and he's an xc rider at best. Also Orbea supports unlikeable cunts such as purito, never gonna see another cent from me
  • 3 0
 Interesting. I've broken several carbon frames, but no issue with my Rallon, nor am I aware of anyone in my area who has had any problems with their frames.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: my Wild has been bulletproof for 7 months. Build quality is top notch.
  • 2 0
 As mainly a road rider (and road fan), why is Purito “hated”? I haven’t really followed him after his career, seemed like an okay guy back then Smile So I am just curious to hear more, hehe…
  • 1 0
 Does it have a stronger downtube than previous versions? Mine was made of wafer thin glass.
  • 1 3
 Terrible specs. GX AXS with Fox suspension not RS? Then performance not performance elite for $7K???
Jump to XX AXS where XO AXS would make more sense again Fox and not RS Ultimate?? And $11k and it's not an E-bike.
Really dumb Orbea
  • 1 1
 this is fake orbea. should come with cable tourism (as all their recently updated bikes)
  • 1 0
 Still no option with Performance Elite?!?!?! WTF?????
  • 1 0
 Is there a season of Pinkbike Academy coming out this year?
  • 1 0
 Quickest bike update
  • 7 6
 orbea stumpjumper
  • 1 3
 That anti-squat tho.. pedal kickback like mule.
  • 1 0
 A bigger chainring will reduce that in a pinch.
  • 1 0
 Correct - this bad boy will climb like no one's business - but would almost mandate an O-chain to reduce pedal kickback.
  • 5 8
 Too bad it didn’t get a straight top tube Frown
  • 3 0
 Which would make it a Stumpjumper with more travel
  • 8 0
 I like the top tube how it is here. And that red/orange colour is beaut.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, that bent too tube looks dated. I would still consider buying one though.
  • 1 0
 @Raemsen: it pretty much is
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052794
Mobile Version of Website