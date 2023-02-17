Orbea's Factory XC Team Unveils Bikes & Kit for 2023

Press Release: Orbea

Follow along the Factory team race season to see what's in store!

The Orbea Factory Team officially presents its team colors and bikes for the upcoming season.The Orbea Factory Team will sport its iconic mint green colors on their kit and bikes, featuring the recently debuted Oiz and Alma, alternating the bikes as appropriate based on the race or discipline.They will compete in the world’s top races, with a calendar that includes World Cups, World, European and National Championships, among other events.Along with the debut of the bikes for the 2023 season, the team has also announced the intense calendar that Anne Tauber, Pierre de Froidmont, Luca Martin and David Campos will face this year.The team will make its 2023 debut at the Chelva Internationals, in what will be their first race in the new era of the Orbea Factory Team. Effort at the highest level from all racers is expected, matching that of any World Cup event.