Orbea's New Raw Carbon Finish Saves Up to 100 Grams

Jan 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Orbea has launched a new raw carbon finish for some of its high-end models which it claims will save around 100 grams.

The new customization option from Orbea is available on its Alma, Oiz OMX and Rise bikes through its MyO tool. By removing the color layer, Orbea can decrease the thickness of the initial paint treatment and the final varnish, this results in a weight saving of between 80-100 grams depending on the model. For its lightweight XC bikes like the Alma and Oiz this is a decent weight saving but for the Rise eMTB it is probably more of a design choice than a choice that offers any real advantage on the trails.

The raw finish option is available alongside the existing range of colours and it can be adjusted to have a matte or gloss coat on the raw carbon. While the finish is mostly paint-free, the frames will still feature the standard logos which can have their colours changed as part of the MyO program.


The new finish options are available now through Orbea's MyO program and you can find out more about the Raw carbon finish here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Orbea


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
78197 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
59304 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
54989 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
53660 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
51225 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
49385 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
45995 views
Sam Hill Posts 'Thank You' Message to Nukeproof CRC Team - Is He Leaving?
43749 views

68 Comments

  • 222 1
 Orbea part ways with paint
  • 7 2
 comment of the week
  • 56 0
 Paint is now riding for Santa Cruz
  • 11 0
 Paint rejected by Raw Madonna for new frame sponser
  • 27 0
 After many memorable years together the time has come to say a paintful goodbye. It was an awesome journey together with you. Thank you for the colourful memories. We wish you all the best for your future. Keep spraying.
  • 21 1
 @nyhc00: actually, several Santa Cruz frames could part ways because of the paint...
  • 2 0
 @southoftheborder: technicallythetruth
  • 3 0
 I heard somewhere that Tesla was expecting to save up to $500 000 000 by opting out of paint completely on the cyber truck.
  • 2 0
 @theredbike: stainless steel has to be costing them way more than no paint is saving
  • 2 0
 Now I can finally ride with underwear on.
  • 1 0
 Paint is so 2020!
  • 1 0
 @jj12jj: I mean yes but it is a solid piece of stamped steal. There is no hydro molding or plastic bits which are traditionally super expensive.
  • 1 0
 @jj12jj: Not when accounting for their novel manufacturing technique, and bulk purchasing, since they are using the same alloy to build their next gen of rockets.
  • 38 0
 forget about weight, carbon should always look this way! looks dope
  • 30 4
 holy crap the metric system is way better. anyways here it is in bald eagles to apple pies- 3.5274 ounces
  • 27 1
 Im sorry Im not familiar with this ounces system or bald eagles to pies. Can you do 12 fl oz. Coors Light cans to football field? If not, I understand.
  • 6 0
 @chillrider199: it weighs about as much as one quarter of a can of beer.
  • 12 0
 How many areas the size of Wales is this?
  • 4 0
 @ODubhslaine: approx. 0.037 Olympic swimming pools
  • 5 0
 @NivlacEloop: k now do big macs
  • 5 0
 @lognar: about half a big mac.
  • 1 1
 @chillrider199: aahhh Coors light, by that you mean non-alcoholic beer
  • 1 0
 The inch and foot are pretty cool systems built out of the human body that I think are lost on people today. The way it worked is if your building a sword or something the handle will always be a standard size like 5 inches but when the builder builds the inch will be remeasured based on the final user body size. This means that in olden times people could use standardized measurements for building all things but could adjust the unit size of measurement to account for scale.
  • 19 0
 #dangerholmapproved
  • 9 0
 He can't reply right now. Too busy shaving off the extra half crown from the Intend fork.
  • 15 0
 I could not care less about the weight of my bike, but I wish mine had a raw carbon option. It just looks cool.
  • 6 0
 Since it looks cool, this will obviously be a popular frame option for the e-bike models.
  • 4 0
 At least one bike company that I worked for shied away from raw finishes because consumers complain about the layup appearances at tube junctions. Controlling each individual piece and making them consistent is extremely difficult.
  • 1 0
 Carbon fibre wrapping film...
  • 2 0
 FWIW, I like them too Smile Glossy preferred.
  • 7 1
 With $3 worth of sand paper, you too can save 100g with a raw carbon finish.
  • 15 0
 With $3 worth of sand paper, you too can ruin a $2500 frame.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: Dangerholm uses a craft knife doesn't he? One can tell he doesn't pay for his frames!
  • 6 1
 If they don’t have to paint it, does it also save you $$$? Probably more significant than 100g.
  • 9 0
 Haha, keep dreaming! this is the bike industry after all. XD
  • 6 0
 They'll charge you more for the privilege of a no paint option
  • 6 0
 You obviously don't understand the Cost vs. Weight relationship in the bike industry!
  • 1 0
 They actually don't charge for the MyO custom paint jobs - or no paint as in this case. Personally, I think its a super cool option especially as there is no up charge.
  • 1 0
 They will probably have to put more work into the carbon fiber layup as there is no paint to hide shitty craftsmanship. So my guess is no.
  • 4 1
 Looks ok, but I wonder if it has any UV protection. The resin degrades much faster on sunlight UV exposure.
  • 2 0
 They still do a UV protecting lacquer over the carbon.
  • 4 0
 cool, now a 50lb. e-bike will be 49.75lb!
  • 3 2
 That bike weighs like 35lbs
  • 1 2
 @bike-lair: is that the for the raw carbon or the proletarian version?
  • 3 0
 I'm no weight weenie but 100 grams is 100 grams. Plus I love the raw carbon look.
  • 1 0
 Take half a small poop before you ride.... save double the grams.
  • 1 0
 @Mattysville: Poop isn't very dense. That's why it floats in water.

Better to take a full shit.
  • 3 0
 Carbon frames should ALWAYS have a raw carbon option, no questions asked.
  • 2 0
 Orbea: no paint saves 100g!
Dangerholm: Hold my beer.
  • 1 0
 True, riding in jorts saves a lot more weight!
  • 2 0
 Evan is already winning the EWS.
  • 3 2
 Save 100g, have your frame marked after first ride. Or spend another $100 to protect it with wrap,... what a BS
  • 2 0
 On the bright side, if you ever have to get the frame repaired, you won’t have to pay extra for a paint match.
  • 2 1
 Is there any concern with the resins deteriorating due to UV exposure?
  • 1 0
 This option still has clear coat, just not a color coat. A color coat also requires a clear coat. Using only a clear coat eliminates this redudancy, and yields the quoted weight savings. But you probably still shouldn't store one of these on the balcony of your condo in Winter Park.
  • 1 0
 @blcpdx: Gotcha. That makes sense.
  • 1 1
 4oz? A good solid piss will make up that difference Smile If a person is concerned with 4oz they have bigger issues.
  • 1 0
 Great
  • 1 1
 Wait, who tf cares about weight when you have a motor on your bike? Lol
  • 1 1
 i'd snap that
  • 8 1
 seems logic as the paint is what gives the frame most of its stability
  • 1 3
 Can you really FEEL 100grams?
Of course it will cost more coz it's lighter!!! What a joke.
  • 1 0
 They’re hoping you won’t notice that it costs them less not to paint it. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain! Look! It’s 100 grams lighter!
  • 4 5
 I think they're making a HUE-hg mistake...see what I did there? Big Grin
  • 1 2
 Or you know, you could just go to the bathroom before you ride
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013338
Mobile Version of Website