Orbea's New Raw Carbon Finish Saves Up to 100 Grams

Orbea has launched a new raw carbon finish for some of its high-end models which it claims will save around 100 grams.
The new customization option from Orbea is available on its Alma, Oiz OMX and Rise bikes through its MyO tool. By removing the color layer, Orbea can decrease the thickness of the initial paint treatment and the final varnish, this results in a weight saving of between 80-100 grams depending on the model. For its lightweight XC bikes like the Alma and Oiz this is a decent weight saving but for the Rise eMTB it is probably more of a design choice than a choice that offers any real advantage on the trails.
The raw finish option is available alongside the existing range of colours and it can be adjusted to have a matte or gloss coat on the raw carbon. While the finish is mostly paint-free, the frames will still feature the standard logos which can have their colours changed as part of the MyO program.
The new finish options are available now through Orbea's MyO program and you can find out more about the Raw carbon finish here
