Origine - A New Direct Sales Brand From France - Roc D'Azur 2019

Oct 12, 2019
by Matt Wragg  
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Origine are a relatively new direct sales brand based in Lille, in northern France. Their background is more on the road side, and it doesn't sound like an ideal spot for mountain biking - they have to go to Belgium to find hills - but they had a couple of promising mountain bikes on their stand. Initial impressions are that they are making simple bikes at competitive prices - all with the option to customise the spec to your liking.

Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

The Niger is their first foray in the world of full suspension - this is their first prototype, with production planned for March/April next year. It is a simple, aluminium-framed, four-bar linkage setup sporting 120mm travel at the rear paired with 120 or 130mm at the front and is aimed at XC through to more general trail duties. Pricing will start around €2300 for an SLX build, a Fox Rhythm fork and Mavic Crossmax wheels (although you'll likely need to add a couple of hundred more if you want a dropper post).


Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

The Theorem is their current carbon hardtail. It can be had in two flavours - the GT, which is lighter, stiffer and racier and intended to pair with a 100m fork and the GTR which is a little more comfortable and intended to run with a 120mm fork. Pricing looks competitive, with the base model GTR costing €2040 with a Rockshox Reba fork, SLX drivetrain and Mavic Crossmax wheels (but again, no dropper post).

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Trail Bikes Origine Roc Dazur


12 Comments

  • 9 0
 The Niger is... An unusual choice of name
  • 4 9
flag RedBurn (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Better 1 than 2 g's lol i'm surprised the liberal extremist media in the US didn't speak of this bike as racist Dead Horse
  • 2 3
 And it' black too lol
  • 3 2
 It's a former French city in the country called Africa
  • 1 1
 "Hey there, I've not seen that bike before, what model is it?"........."Hi, yeah I can't remember"
  • 3 2
 Spelling probably wasn’t your best subject at school was it, neither pronunciation...
  • 1 0
 I believe the "GT" model name may be a problem. If it was called the "Specialized" model, the law suit would already be filed.
  • 2 0
 Wow. They're really blowing my mind with all the new tech and design features.
  • 1 0
 Glad to see origin8 rebranded
  • 1 0
 Pfft... what do the French know about mountain biking?
  • 1 0
 That full suspension looks like the previous generation stumpy/camber
  • 1 0
 Nice graphics

