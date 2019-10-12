Origine - A New Direct Sales Brand From France - Roc D'Azur 2019

Origine are a relatively new direct sales brand based in Lille, in northern France. Their background is more on the road side, and it doesn't sound like an ideal spot for mountain biking - they have to go to Belgium to find hills - but they had a couple of promising mountain bikes on their stand. Initial impressions are that they are making simple bikes at competitive prices - all with the option to customise the spec to your liking.The Niger is their first foray in the world of full suspension - this is their first prototype, with production planned for March/April next year. It is a simple, aluminium-framed, four-bar linkage setup sporting 120mm travel at the rear paired with 120 or 130mm at the front and is aimed at XC through to more general trail duties. Pricing will start around €2300 for an SLX build, a Fox Rhythm fork and Mavic Crossmax wheels (although you'll likely need to add a couple of hundred more if you want a dropper post).The Theorem is their current carbon hardtail. It can be had in two flavours - the GT, which is lighter, stiffer and racier and intended to pair with a 100m fork and the GTR which is a little more comfortable and intended to run with a 120mm fork. Pricing looks competitive, with the base model GTR costing €2040 with a Rockshox Reba fork, SLX drivetrain and Mavic Crossmax wheels (but again, no dropper post).