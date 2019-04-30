Video: Winter Road Trip to California

Oszkar Nagy and filmer Viktor Csaszar reside in Budapest, Hungary. A typical winter riding trip would mean going to Barcelona, but they wanted to do something different. Coming from Budapest, heading overseas has a more exotic appeal, so a loose plan came together for a California road trip. They had some major spots that they wanted to hit but decided to keep plans open and just film cool stuff along the way.
After flying into Los Angeles, they headed south to San Diego to Claremont Skate Park and then onto Woodward West which was a real highlight. From there they headed north to Santa Cruz and Aptos where the winter vibe is amazing and they ‘literally had some of the best days of [their] lives.’
Things took a turn for the worse in San Francisco when their rental car was broken into and their bikes and luggage were stolen. Fortunately, all their film footage was left behind, but the real loss was the film shots.
|"The shots you take with those, are the ones that once you look back at and a glimpse of memories just rush into your brain, how you felt in that very moment when you took the shot. As we lost those pictures, we tried to give the video an analog feeling … so when we look back at the video, it can reflect and give the same chills as our lost pictures could give."—Oszkar Nagy
This trip was about riding just for the pure fun of it and not trying to accomplish a specific goal. With no pressure, they came up with this memory of their incredible experiences in California.
Video and photos by Viktor Csaszar.
