Otso Cycles Introduces the Hoot Ti Trail Hardtail

Press Release: Otso
Our new Hoot Ti
is a premium titanium hardtail that was designed for bringing the fun to any line on the trail. The frame tubing is the 3Al/2.5V grade 9 titanium that has been an industry favorite for decades. This titanium tubing was selected because it is lightweight, lively, and emphasizes the playful Hoot Ti geometry. The bike features a custom Fox 36 Performance Elite Fork with 140mm of travel to optimize the Hoot Ti ride experience. 3D titanium printing in the rear UDH dropouts and chainstay yoke pair with short stays for a playful ride. However you choose to ride this titanium hardtail, it’s guaranteed to be a Hoot.
First and foremost, the geometry of Hoot Ti is playful with one goal: fun. The 425mm chainstays are core to Hoot Ti because they add nimble, playful handling. The head tube angle, seat tube angle, and chainstay length are consistent across all sizes. The 65º head tube and 76º seat tube angles pair for a balanced riding position. A slack head tube angle, a long reach (482mm on the size large) and a low bottom bracket drop of 60mm allow for confident downhill riding on aggressive trails. The 76º seat tube angle positions the rider to conquer steep, technical climbs. A shorter standover and lower top tube allow for longer travel dropper posts and more creative, playful riding without the bike getting in the way. Every detail of Hoot Ti contributes to a bike that will bring the party to any trail ride.
*All geo numbers are based on a 140mm suspension fork at 20% sag
The key to bringing Hoot Ti to life is 3D titanium printing. This is present in the rear dropouts and the chainstay yoke. Otso engineers leveraged this technology to give Hoot Ti short 425mm chainstays while maintaining the 29” x 2.6” tire clearance. This also presented the opportunity for unique dropper post routing port placement where the chainstay yoke meets the BB shell – compared to most bikes that have this port higher on the front of the seat tube. Two cable clamps for a shifter cable and brake routing are molded directly into the chainstay yoke with a clean, unobstructed look. The other area of the frame with 3D titanium printing is the rear UDH-compatible dropouts. This creates a clean, lightweight dropout with tidy integration of the post mount brake caliper inside the rear triangle, as well as UDH for compatibility with all drivetrains.
Hoot Ti is built with a custom Fox 36 Performance Elite 140mm travel fork. While any 140mm fork will work with Hoot Ti, Otso engineers worked directly with Fox for this custom option. The Fox 34 has a stock 140mm travel, but Otso engineers wanted the sturdiness of the Fox 36, which does not have a 140mm option. The Hoot Ti is designed to be a playful bike and the 36mm stanchion is better suited for aggressive, chunky trail riding. Fox was able to develop a 36mm fork with a custom damper to bring the travel down to the 140mm requirement for Hoot Ti. It features the new Grip X Damper, a 44mm offset, bleeders on the fork lower, and black stanchions with black lowers for a stealth look. This is a MY25 fork that is not available off the shelf from Fox.
Our bikes can be purchased as a frame only, frame and fork, or complete bike via the Otso Custom Bike Builder. This is where customers can use a full custom option to build a bike to their liking and riding style. Virtually every build spec has customizable options for size, component manufacturer, and/or color. Customers can choose everything from wheels, to drivetrain, to dropper post travel, to brakes, and more. One of the benefits of sharing a facility with Wolf Tooth is that headsets, seatpost clamps, chainrings, grips, dropper posts, pedals, and dropper levers are machined less than 50’ from where Otso bikes are assembled to order. This is how Otso is able to provide such extensive build spec options and anodized color accents with premium components.
Though this is the first Otso mountain bike that is designed for trail riding, Otso engineers are no strangers to mountain bikes. The Otso Fenrir was first shared in 2021 as a bike that was created for bikepacking and can come to life as a drop bar mountain bike or a hardtail with a 120mm travel fork. All Otso bikes have suspension-corrected geometry that allows for installation of a suspension fork without drastically altering the geometry of the bike with a rigid fork, including Otso gravel and fat bikes. The Voytek 2 is a fat bike that rides 4” tires on the snow, then doubles as a 29er hardtail or rigid bike for spring, summer, and fall months when the snow melts and the trails turn to dirt. Otso engineers are also the same team that is behind all Wolf Tooth products, including dropper posts, pedals, chainrings, headsets, and more. The Hoot Ti hardtail is a natural evolution of the Otso lineup.
The Hoot Ti
is available in four sizes: S, M, L and XL. Only a small batch was made for this initial offering. The price for the frame only is $3,300 USD and the base build spec starts at $6,100 with options for upgrades. All Otso bikes are available for purchase on OtsoCycles.com
and with any bike shop that stocks Otso.