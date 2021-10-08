Otso Cycles Releases Steel 'Fenrir' Hardtail - Sea Otter 2021

Otso has released a steel hardtail called the Fenrir, which the brand describes as its most versatile bike yet. Made to be equally usable as both a flat-bar hardtail and a curly-bar bikepacking rig, the bike has "so many mounts" for bottles, racks, and more, and rides "like a '90s XC bike," Otso said.
The bike has a 68-degree head tube angle and a 75-degree seat tube angle with the carbon Enve Mountain Fork that comes on the base build. Like all Otso bikes, nearly all the bike's components, including anodized colors, are customizable using the brand's online bike builder tool, so customers can choose to swap that fork out to a RockShox 120 mm Yari RC or Pike Select. The flat bar and drop bar versions are also differentiated in their base build drivetrains, with three drivetrains available for the drop bar builds and five drivetrain options for the mountain bike versions.
As the bike is made to be Otso's most versatile bike yet, it can be run with either 29" or 27.5" wheels with clearance for up to 29" x 2.6" or 27.5" x 2.8" tires. It also has Boost spacing, internal cable routing, and Otso's Tuning Chip, which allows for a full 20 mm of chainstay adjustment, also raising and lowering the bottom bracket by 4 mm and slackening or steepening the head and seat tube angles by 0.2 degrees. The stock Enve fork also has a flip chip that allows users to adjust the fork's rake.
All the mounts for bottles, fenders, and racks.
Pricing starts at $1,960 USD for a frameset and $3,900 USD for a complete build. The bike is available for pre-order now at otsocycles.com
