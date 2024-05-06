Our 5 Favorite Trail Bikes Right Now

May 6, 2024
by Outside Online  
photo
Of the 15 trail bikes we tested last year, these impressed us the most.

Posted In:
Outside Network Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
98 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
145009 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
103291 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
81435 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
46825 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
45697 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
45026 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43696 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
43283 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 whats going on with this
  • 1 0
 I think they're making a statement about the state of trail bikes tested last year.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037597
Mobile Version of Website