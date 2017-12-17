Escape To Northern BC - Photo Epic

We're not in Whistler anymore.
August 2017: post-Enduro World Series "Crankzilla" and in the middle of the worst fire season on record in British Columbia. We hit the road just as residents of Williams Lake and surrounding communities were allowed to return to their homes after a lengthy period of evacuation. Our destinations: Smithers and Burns Lake for new terrain, forecasted precipitation and simpler days on bikes.
Aerial smoke show (and not the good kind).
First stop, Smithers' local gem. We heard about the riding here while skiing this place last winter.
The other way to town.
Backdoor's subalpine singletrack.
Sarah's first taste of wet dirt and necessary Gore-tex in August.
Oldschool, meet Newschool. Now gunning for her second-career Canadian Olympic Team spot (this time in skicross), Britt Phelan is pretty new to mountain biking but not new to good times.
Looking down on The Bulkley Valley from Hudson Bay Mountain.
We shuttled to the trailhead of the Cronin Trail along Babine Lake Road. Our bikes were worked before we even started.
(Dis)organized Chaos: road strip status.
It seemed stupid to take shoes off for a river crossing after Britt held a clinic on how to ride through it.
The "mellow" fire road approach to the climb for Cronin Pass was complicated by soaking wet overgrowth. Adventures aren't worth sharing unless they enter the type-2 category for at least a little while.
Old mining cabin.
This was a Saturday in prime bike season, out there all by ourselves and not sad about it for a minute.
Once out of the slide alder climbing and river crossings, Cronin Pass, in the Babine Provincial Park, proved to be worth the 1000m haul in gale-force winds and October-like temperatures.
The Skeena Mountains putting their best Mordor mask on for show.
It's amazing what hiding behind this rock did to ease our strained voices out of the wind.
After gaining Hyland Pass along the Cronin Trail, the views were delivered in spades.
To the car wash!
Back in Smithers.
Final day in Smithers: trailheads with sound advice.
We're not dealing with Whistler bears out here.
"Piper Down is gnarly, take it easy," said one local to us as we dropped in.
Perfect dirt in perfect singletrack.
Does it get better than pinning down a new stretch of singletrack after a night of rain?
After we invited Britt on this trip, she found this feature in her sleuthing on Trailforks and reminded us a few times how much she wanted to ride it. She hit it several times just to let the memory sink in.
Piper Down has it all.
On our way back home to Whistler, we stopped in Burns Lake for a rip.The Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association is a small group of committed riders who have painstakingly carved out a beautiful ride centre on Boer Mountain. Trails are perfectly marked, manicured and easy to navigate.
Pigasus is a new addition to the Burns Lake trail network.
Sarah rode this section of Gravity Logic's Charlotte's Web 7 years ago and has been haunted by the beauty of the Aspen forest it travels through since then.
Looking down on Keger Lake outside of Burns Lake.
Notable places in Smithers
:
Stay at The Bulkley Rental Suites
Eat at the Two Sisters Cafe
, have a beer and a burger at the Alpenhorn Bistro
or grab a fancier dinner at Telly's Grill
.
More about the Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association
.
Most of the bears you encounter will be black bears which are generally harmless and scared away by loud noises, especially if they are not use to humans. You have to be more careful around them if they have cubs or are eating but even then they will often move along if you talk to them in a calm voice and keep a reaonsable distance (and don't run or they may chase you just out of curiousity)
Grizzly bears are far more dangerous and unpredictable but you are very unlikely to see one in the areas listed in this story although they can be more common further north or in the more remote areas. Pepper spray can be useful as a last ditch way to ward off a grizzly but you need to know how to use it ahead of time and be lucky enough to have it available and be up wind of the bear when it is needed.
I personally did not ever run into a Grizzly close up in 20 years in the area, although I did see a few very far away in the alpine or subalpine. I had numerous black bear encounters, many of them walking, hiking, biking and dirt biking alone as a kid or teen and none of them ended badly. Treat black bears with respect but not fear; they just want to be left alone.
Most of the time I travel to ride I'm riding in places like Moab, Whistler, North Shore, etc, where it's very rare that you'd go 15 minutes without seeing another rider, and you're within a relatively small radius to sheriff/EMT/search and rescue, although you don't always have cell phone coverage.
I'm guessing it's quite a bit different up there and you have to take more safety precautions because it could be a while before someone finds you. Sounds like there are at least good evac options if you have communication?
I see black bears all the time here in CO, and I'm not really concerned about those, more that I'm not used to riding in grizzly areas and not sure what precautions I need to take.
I'm not up on the current capabilities and resources of the local voluntary SAR teams but I would be surprised if helicopter long line rescue was available close by. Likely any rescue will take several hours (at least) to mobilize depending on how far from town you are so it is critical to be able to deal with the first few hours yourself by having adequate first aid training, a common sense / don't panic approach and a way to contact the local RCMP (police) to mobilize rescue.
I believe Tower Communications rents Sat phones in the area. If you're interested in that I'll ping people to check.
Good advice on being self sufficient in BC backcountry. However I must respectfully disagree with your advice on bears. There is a lot of misconception surrounding the behavior of the types of bears encountered in BC. Black bears are not generally harmless, they are an alpha predator that can & will take advantage of situations where they see a somewhat easy meal. Yes, mostly they will run from human contact, all bear encounters should be treated with the utmost caution & respect with young male black bears given particular concern as they are the bears that are most likely to show predatory behavior towards humans. Grizzly bears are actually far more predictable even though far more ferocious. Most grizzlies will actively avoid human contact & will go far out of their way to avoid us. A grizzly ( or black bear) with cubs...enough said. Grizzlies will also defend a kill with unmatched aggression, as well surprising a grizzly can have devastating consequences.
Bear spray is not a last resort, it is a must in & on most of Canada's trail systems (probably a good portion of the US as well), & should be readily available, not in your pack as most attacks are from a relatively close range ( bears move extremely quick). Bear spray has been shown as an effective deterrant & a non lethal means of avoiding attack. Anyone travelling on trail systems should educate & familiarize themselves on how to properly use it.
However, speaking specifically for the Burns Lake trails, cell towers for all cell carriers are on the top of the mountain so loss of coverage is rare. Also, there are a dozen BLMBA club members that are PMBI certified and have wilderness first aid training, including extraction rescue training. We ride with first aid equipment in our packs, particularly on group rides. Simikar training has been happening in other clubs but I cant speak for them in specifics. There are also specifically designated emergency access trails and extraction points on most of the downhill trails linking to the Boer Mountain Forest Service road. A lot of safety has gone into the trail network, information kiosks for rider awareness and emergency contact information to help mitigate risks to riders on trail.
Preparing for what if is always a good idea, but checking in with a local bike shop can give you a lot of useful first hand info on being self sufficient, and usually best route options or local secrets. Shuttle services exist in most communities, the shops are usually involved or well connected with these operations as well. Guiding is also available on a limited schedule but worth a pre-trip inquiry.
Also, The terrain and geology across the highway 16 corridor of Northern BC offers a wide variety trail experiences. Valemount, Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers and Terrace all offer a lot of great riding. A few other communities are building and offer more to that variety of riding, Vanderhoof, Fort St James and Houston are examples of towns with growing riding capacity.
@derksen42 That's also good info about Burns Lake, I grew up north of Smithers so do not know the Burns Lake area as well as Smithers.
- you keep your distance from them.
- let them know where your are by calmly talking to them
- do not turn your back on them until they are out of sight
- go around them if they do not immediately run off and watch for any cubs that might be in the area. Do not get between them and their cubs.
- If you accidentally do get between a mother and her cub(s), back up the shortest direction to get out of a direct line between the mother and her cubs, again always facing the mother.
I think we are essentially on the same page here. I just didn't want anyone who is thinking of going in this area to be "afraid" of bears and possibly avoid the area because of this. You should always respect black bears but if you are very afraid of them going into an encounter you are more like to act foolishly (turn and run) when you should calmly stand your ground.
