Outdoor Research Announces Dedicated Mountain Bike Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: Outdoor Reseach
We are releasing our first dedicated collection of mountain bike gear for Spring 2024 and expanding our athlete roster with four riders who will provide product category expertise and feedback as we lean fully into the category.
Trail and freeride athletes Georgia Astle, Bas Van Steenbergen, Tom Van Steenbergen and Damon Iwanaga join the Outdoor Research athlete roster in conjunction with the release of our eight-piece Freewheel product collection, currently available at retail and direct from OR.
The Freewheel collection brings the technical design expertise and materials innovation leadership that has defined our products for more than 40 years to a category that is a core activity for a large segment of its existing customer base. Watch the Freewheel collection brand video here
.
“Many of our longtime customers are already mountain bikers — it’s right there with hiking, climbing and skiing as core sports for them,” said Chris King, VP of Brand for Outdoor Research. “Combined with the fact that many riders have already been using versatile OR products like the Helium Rain Jacket, the Ferrosi Overshort and the Echo tops, pushing further into this space represents a very natural evolution for us. Georgia, Bas, Tom and Damon will be excellent ambassadors to help us show both existing and new customers what OR brings to this category.”
Georgia Astle lives and rides in Whistler, Canada and began her career with downhill and enduro racing. In recent years she has evolved into the freeride space where she continues to push the progression of the sport. Her recent wins include first at Crankworx Whistler in SCOR Air DH, third at Crankworx Innsbruck in Whip Off and second at Crankworx Rotorua in Whip Off. Astle will be competing at Crankworx Innsbruck, Poland Polska Fest Jump Jam and Crankworx Whistler this year.
Bas van Steenbergen and Tom Van Steenbergen grew up in The Netherlands before moving to Canada as kids. Both brothers started their racing careers doing BMX before switching to mountain biking racing and then freeride. Bas focuses on World Cup and Crankworx events, where he recently had back-to-back King of Crankworx World Tour victories, while Tom is focused on events like Red Bull Rampage where he placed second last year. Tom will be competing at the Cam Zink invitational, Crankworx Whistler and Red Bull Rampage this year. Bas just finished competing at Crankworx Rotorua and will be at Crankworx Whistler later this year.
Damon Iwanaga is currently living in Incline Village, Nev. and began his path to pro mountain biking on the motocross track before he switched to freeride mountain biking. Still competing in events, Iwanaga also spends his time volunteering in the mountain bike community through coaching, trail building and fundraising within his local community. Iwanaga is slated to compete at the upcoming Sea Otter Classic as well as TDS Enduro, Cam Zink Invitational, Crankworx Whistler and Fest Series Huckfest this year.
The Freewheel collection brings in proven technology from our outerwear and sportswear collections, including DuraPrint®, a 3D printed overlay. DuraPrint delivers extra abrasion resistance in high-wear areas without adding weight or impeding flexibility in the fabric — a natural fit in the bike category. It also offers extended and inclusive sizing options, up to women’s 4X Plus and men’s 42. The new collection includes:
Men’s and Women’s Freewheel Ride Shorts - built with lightweight, breathable materials and a bike-specific fit, reinforced with DuraPrint® technology for added durability. $115.
Men’s and Women’s Freewheel Short-Sleeve & Long-Sleeve Jersey - features lightweight, breathable, UPF 30+ sun protection and a bike-specific fit. $60, $70.
Men’s and Women’s Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie - built with breathable, bluesign approved weather-resistant materials and a bike-specific fit for riding on colder days. $179.
Freewheel Mountain Bike Gloves - focus on breathability and grip to give the rider complete control of the mountain bike on trail rides of all skill levels. $39.
Freewheel Leather Palm Bike Gloves - constructed to be durable and abrasion-resistant with a focus on grip, cushion, and comfort for ultimate bar control while trail riding. $59.
Freewheel 5L Hip Pack - provides a large main compartment and a long list of mountain bike-specific features for hauling bike essentials, snacks and layers for trail rides of all lengths. $85.
Images credit Outdoor Research.