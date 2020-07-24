Outride Announces July 31 Public Research Summit on How Cycling Impacts the Brain

Words: Outride
Outride is a public nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. Through our Primary Research, Riding for Focus cycling program, and Outride Fund grant giving activities, we provide evidence-based cycling interventions to improve social, emotional, and cognitive health. This year, we're excited to announce that we're bringing our annual research summit online and inviting all of you!
Outride is hosting its fourth annual Research Summit virtually on July 31, 2020 (8:30am-1:15pm PST). Join us from anywhere! While we will miss being on the Stanford campus we will still be in the spirit of learning and aim to inspire and deepen your knowledge of how cycling can benefit the brain.
A team of Stanford experts will present their findings on how exercise can motivate students and increase longevity, as well as illuminating the effects exercise has on specific regions of the brain related to focus and attention. Over time, our plan is to use these findings to help doctors tailor cycling-specific interventions as part of a comprehensive treatment program for ADHD.
Outride's new Executive Director, Skye DeLano, will be joined by Specialized Founder and President Mike Sinyard for opening remarks. Then, Stanford researchers will present more information on their latest research and the science behind fNIRS technology followed by presentations from our partners at Mental Health America and PeopleForBikes. We look forward to introducing our 44 new Riding for Focus school champions who will join us nationwide for our virtual event as well as supporters, researchers and representatives from advocacy, the cycling industry and research community. More details about the Outride Research Summit here
, including the agenda and full list of guest speakers. Register for the summit here
.
outridebike.org
.
The kids ask to go for a bike ride almost every day and I'm more than happy to oblige!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o7UDpn1mKI
