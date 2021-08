Outride Fund Donates $530,000 To Youth Cycling Programs

Completing their 4th round of matching grants, the Outride Fund soars to $1 Million in total funds directed towards improving diversity, equity, and inclusion for youth riders.

Congratulations to all the Summer 2021 Outride Fund Awardees:

The Outride Fund today announced their largest grant round to date, committing $530,000 to 53 cycling organizations that are focused on empowering local communities and improving diversity, equity, and inclusion for youth riders.With these grants, Outride has grown its investment to $1 million dollars and expanded its support to include 129 community cycling projects across the US. Launched in 2019, The Outride Fund partners with grassroots organizations to provide the tools and platforms needed to fundraise and accelerate projects that generate increased access and diversity within local cycling communities. When combined with the anticipated community fundraising efforts, the Outride Fund’s matching grants will direct more than $2 Million dollars towards community cycling projects.To further grow and diversify youth cycling, The Outride Fund is driving efforts to support organizations within BIPOC, LGBTQIA, and Low-SES communities. Additionally, the program has expanded to now offer grant funds for earn-a-bike programs, bicycle co-ops, and community bike shops, as well as for bike parks, pump tracks, and skill parks that are proximate to schools.“We know that cycling provides physical, mental, and emotional health to youth and bicycles also bring joy, freedom, and agency. We are committed to increasing access to bicycles, programs, and safe places to ride for youth from marginalized, BIPOC, and underrepresented communities. We strive for Outride Fund grants to play a role in cultivating thriving and inclusive cycling communities.” - Andy Cunningham, Ph.D., Outride Fund Program Manager.The Outride Fund will continue to grow and support organic and inclusive programs. Outride welcomes collaboration and participation with all cycling nonprofits, companies, and industry partners who share the goal of advancing inclusive and community-driven youth cycling programs.To get involved, apply for an Outride Fund grant, or view the full list of program grants, visit outridebike.org Founded in 2014, Outride is a non-profit organization that partners with schools, community partners, coaches, teams, and cyclists to advance more equitable, inclusive, and healthy futures for youth. Through research, school-based cycling programs, and matching community grants, Outride harnesses the benefits of cycling for the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being of youth while also helping to cultivate inclusive cycling communities. Outride’s mission is to increase access to cycling so that every kid can experience the freedom, joy, and community that riding a bike can provide. Learn more at outridebike.org Chugach Mountain Bike Riders, Ben's Bike Playground, Chugiak, AK, $10,000The Salty Spoke, Mentoring Rural Alaska Youth Bike Mechanics, Sitka, AK, $15,000Dine' WE CAN, Indian Wells Bike Skills Park, Indian Wells, AZ, $15,000El Grupo Youth Cycling, Bike Club Expansion, Tucson, AZ, $15,000Recycle Bikes For Kids Recycle Bikes For Kids, North Little Rock, AR, $5,000ActiveSGV, Bike San Gabriel Valley, El Monte, CA , $15,000Marin County Bicycle Coalition, Cory's Ride, Fairfax, CA, $10,000Cycles of Change, Youth Bike Advocate Development with Cycles of Change, Oakland, CA, $15,000Trips for Kids Marin, Miles for Smiles: Get More Kids On Bikes, San Rafael, CA, $10,000Alamosa Bicycle Coalition, Alamosa Bicycle Coalition, Alamosa, CO, $5,000Bridges High School, Bridges HS - Bike Tech in Schools, CARBONDALE, CO, $10,000Kids on Bikes, Cresta Bike Park, Colorado Springs, CO, $5,000Southwest Open School, SWOS - Bike Tech in Schools, CORTEZ, CO, $10,000Mile High 360, Mile High 360 Cycling Program, Denver, CO, $15,000The Cycle Effect, TCE's Girls Mountain Bike Program, Eagle, CO, $15,000EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum, EUREKA! Cycles for Science, Grand Junction, CO, $12,000Cloud City Wheelers, Oregon Gulch Trail, Leadville, CO, $7,500Silverthorne Elementary School, STEM Bike Program, Silverthorne, CO, $5,000Hartford Rolling Anvils Youth Cycling Team, Middletown, CT, $15,000Chris' Cycle Centre, Mystic Cycle Centre Supporting Youth Cycling Programs, Mystic, CT, $2,500PrimeAbility, STAY PRIME CYCLING, Washington, DC, $3,500.00SORBA Athens, Bike Library Outreach at Walker Park, Athens, GA, $10,000Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta, Atlanta, GA, $15,000Experimental Station, Blackstone Bicycle Works, Chicago, IL, $10,000Northwest Side Housing Center, Bikes for Belmont Cragin, Chicago, IL, $12,500KCCX Elite Cyclocross Club, KCCX/Outride, Olathe, KS, $10,000Front Yard Bikes, At-Home Earn-A-Bike, Baton Rouge, LA, $15,000Sidecountry Sports, Expanding Opportunities - Thomaston Town Forest & Beyond, Rockland, ME, $5,000Nasson Bikes, Equipping the Middle School Bike Room, Springvale, ME, $1,250Urbandirt, School of Dirt, Boston, MA, $5,000Hale Reservation, Inc., Hale on Wheels, Westwood, MA, $5,000Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Minnesota, Eden Prairie, MN, $12,500Pedal Power Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN, $10,000The Minnesota Cycling Center (MNCC), ABCs - The Science of Cycling, Minneapolis, MN, $5,000FamilyMeans, FamilyMeans Youth Bicycle Program, Stillwater, MN, $5,000Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League, Girls Inc. Getting Rad, La Vista, NE, $15,000Silver Stallion Bicycle & Coffee Works, Silver Stallion Mobile Ride Center - Park Tool School, Gallup, NM, $11,500Elmira Bikes, Elmira, NY, $5,000I Challenge Myself, Cycling Apprenticeship Program, New York, NY, $15,000Individuals Making Positive Advancements in their Communities Together, Newburgh Rise and Ride, Newburgh, NY, $12,500Grow Cycling Foundation, Spiro, OK, $15,000Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield, Eugene, OR, $10,000Community Cycling Center, Free Bicycle Camps for Youth, Portland, OR, $15,000Centre County Crows Composite Team, Centre County Crows Take Flight, State College, PA, $2,0001 PVD Cycling, Providence, RI, $5,000Rural America Initiatives, Ateyapi Ridez, Rapid City, SD, $15,000Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, Cycle Academy at Langford Elementary, Austin, TX, $15,000Richmond Cycling Corps, Outride 2021, Richmond, VA, $15,000Galbraith Gravity Junior Racing, Bellingham, WA, $5,000Lincoln Park BMX Association, Port Angeles Pumptrack, Port Angeles, WA, $15,000Free Bikes 4 Kidz Yakima, Yakima, WA, $10,000Spooner Area School District, Fat Tire Bikes in the Snow, Spooner, WI, $5,000Coombs Outdoors, Coombs Outdoors Youth MTB Initiative, Jackson, WY, $7,500