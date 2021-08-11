Outride Fund Donates $530,000 To Youth Cycling Programs

The Outride Fund today announced their largest grant round to date, committing $530,000 to 53 cycling organizations that are focused on empowering local communities and improving diversity, equity, and inclusion for youth riders.
With these grants, Outride has grown its investment to $1 million dollars and expanded its support to include 129 community cycling projects across the US. Launched in 2019, The Outride Fund partners with grassroots organizations to provide the tools and platforms needed to fundraise and accelerate projects that generate increased access and diversity within local cycling communities. When combined with the anticipated community fundraising efforts, the Outride Fund’s matching grants will direct more than $2 Million dollars towards community cycling projects.
To further grow and diversify youth cycling, The Outride Fund is driving efforts to support organizations within BIPOC, LGBTQIA, and Low-SES communities. Additionally, the program has expanded to now offer grant funds for earn-a-bike programs, bicycle co-ops, and community bike shops, as well as for bike parks, pump tracks, and skill parks that are proximate to schools.
“We know that cycling provides physical, mental, and emotional health to youth and bicycles also bring joy, freedom, and agency. We are committed to increasing access to bicycles, programs, and safe places to ride for youth from marginalized, BIPOC, and underrepresented communities. We strive for Outride Fund grants to play a role in cultivating thriving and inclusive cycling communities.” - Andy Cunningham, Ph.D., Outride Fund Program Manager.
The Outride Fund will continue to grow and support organic and inclusive programs. Outride welcomes collaboration and participation with all cycling nonprofits, companies, and industry partners who share the goal of advancing inclusive and community-driven youth cycling programs.
To get involved, apply for an Outride Fund grant, or view the full list of program grants, visit outridebike.org
Founded in 2014, Outride is a non-profit organization that partners with schools, community partners, coaches, teams, and cyclists to advance more equitable, inclusive, and healthy futures for youth. Through research, school-based cycling programs, and matching community grants, Outride harnesses the benefits of cycling for the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being of youth while also helping to cultivate inclusive cycling communities. Outride’s mission is to increase access to cycling so that every kid can experience the freedom, joy, and community that riding a bike can provide. Learn more at outridebike.orgCongratulations to all the Summer 2021 Outride Fund Awardees:
Chugach Mountain Bike Riders, Ben's Bike Playground, Chugiak, AK, $10,000
The Salty Spoke, Mentoring Rural Alaska Youth Bike Mechanics, Sitka, AK, $15,000
Dine' WE CAN, Indian Wells Bike Skills Park, Indian Wells, AZ, $15,000
El Grupo Youth Cycling, Bike Club Expansion, Tucson, AZ, $15,000
Recycle Bikes For Kids Recycle Bikes For Kids, North Little Rock, AR, $5,000
ActiveSGV, Bike San Gabriel Valley, El Monte, CA , $15,000
Marin County Bicycle Coalition, Cory's Ride, Fairfax, CA, $10,000
Cycles of Change, Youth Bike Advocate Development with Cycles of Change, Oakland, CA, $15,000
Trips for Kids Marin, Miles for Smiles: Get More Kids On Bikes, San Rafael, CA, $10,000
Alamosa Bicycle Coalition, Alamosa Bicycle Coalition, Alamosa, CO, $5,000
Bridges High School, Bridges HS - Bike Tech in Schools, CARBONDALE, CO, $10,000
Kids on Bikes, Cresta Bike Park, Colorado Springs, CO, $5,000
Southwest Open School, SWOS - Bike Tech in Schools, CORTEZ, CO, $10,000
Mile High 360, Mile High 360 Cycling Program, Denver, CO, $15,000
The Cycle Effect, TCE's Girls Mountain Bike Program, Eagle, CO, $15,000
EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum, EUREKA! Cycles for Science, Grand Junction, CO, $12,000
Cloud City Wheelers, Oregon Gulch Trail, Leadville, CO, $7,500
Silverthorne Elementary School, STEM Bike Program, Silverthorne, CO, $5,000
Hartford Rolling Anvils Youth Cycling Team, Middletown, CT, $15,000
Chris' Cycle Centre, Mystic Cycle Centre Supporting Youth Cycling Programs, Mystic, CT, $2,500
PrimeAbility, STAY PRIME CYCLING, Washington, DC, $3,500.00
SORBA Athens, Bike Library Outreach at Walker Park, Athens, GA, $10,000
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta, Atlanta, GA, $15,000
Experimental Station, Blackstone Bicycle Works, Chicago, IL, $10,000
Northwest Side Housing Center, Bikes for Belmont Cragin, Chicago, IL, $12,500
KCCX Elite Cyclocross Club, KCCX/Outride, Olathe, KS, $10,000
Front Yard Bikes, At-Home Earn-A-Bike, Baton Rouge, LA, $15,000
Sidecountry Sports, Expanding Opportunities - Thomaston Town Forest & Beyond, Rockland, ME, $5,000
Nasson Bikes, Equipping the Middle School Bike Room, Springvale, ME, $1,250
Urbandirt, School of Dirt, Boston, MA, $5,000
Hale Reservation, Inc., Hale on Wheels, Westwood, MA, $5,000
Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Minnesota, Eden Prairie, MN, $12,500
Pedal Power Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN, $10,000
The Minnesota Cycling Center (MNCC), ABCs - The Science of Cycling, Minneapolis, MN, $5,000
FamilyMeans, FamilyMeans Youth Bicycle Program, Stillwater, MN, $5,000
Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League, Girls Inc. Getting Rad, La Vista, NE, $15,000
Silver Stallion Bicycle & Coffee Works, Silver Stallion Mobile Ride Center - Park Tool School, Gallup, NM, $11,500
Elmira Bikes, Elmira, NY, $5,000
I Challenge Myself, Cycling Apprenticeship Program, New York, NY, $15,000
Individuals Making Positive Advancements in their Communities Together, Newburgh Rise and Ride, Newburgh, NY, $12,500
Grow Cycling Foundation, Spiro, OK, $15,000
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield, Eugene, OR, $10,000
Community Cycling Center, Free Bicycle Camps for Youth, Portland, OR, $15,000
Centre County Crows Composite Team, Centre County Crows Take Flight, State College, PA, $2,000
1 PVD Cycling, Providence, RI, $5,000
Rural America Initiatives, Ateyapi Ridez, Rapid City, SD, $15,000
Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, Cycle Academy at Langford Elementary, Austin, TX, $15,000
Richmond Cycling Corps, Outride 2021, Richmond, VA, $15,000
Galbraith Gravity Junior Racing, Bellingham, WA, $5,000
Lincoln Park BMX Association, Port Angeles Pumptrack, Port Angeles, WA, $15,000
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Yakima, Yakima, WA, $10,000
Spooner Area School District, Fat Tire Bikes in the Snow, Spooner, WI, $5,000
Coombs Outdoors, Coombs Outdoors Youth MTB Initiative, Jackson, WY, $7,500
