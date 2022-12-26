Outride Shares 2022 Summit Recap of Cycling's Impacts on Brain Activity

2022 Outride Summit

Press Release: Outride

Mike Sinyard shares why Outride’s mission is so important to him. Photo by Adam Miranda

Allan Reiss, M.D. of Stanford University, presents ground-breaking research focused on assessing brain activity WHILE riding outside in nature.

Image courtesy BrExFit Lab at Stanford University

Photo courtesy BrExFit Lab at Stanford University

Demo at the summit.

Cycling and physical activity have incredible benefits

School cycling programs can be beneficial

Youth-focused community-based cycling organizations

provide them with a voice and a seat at the decision-making table.

Creating larger pathways of engagement for young people

Women role models and coaches are imperative to the success of young girls feeling seen and represented.

Many schools and communities do not have easy access to safe places to ride.

Building trust and showing up need to be at the core of this work.

The Outride Summit created a space for researchers, practitioners, and community leaders to share relevant data, research, and work by some incredible programs around the country and the world. Through the Summit, we have seen and heard about the transformative power of the bike to change not only our brains, but our lives. We hope to have equipped attendees with more knowledge, data, and connections to advance youth and community well-being through cycling in their communities and around the world. — Esther Walker, Outride Research Program Manager and lead Summit organizer