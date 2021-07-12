Outride Announces Details for Summit That Will Share Latest Research on Cycling, the Brain & Well-Being

PRESS RELEASE: Outride
We are hosting our annual 5th Annual Research Summit
on July 28, 2021, highlighting the impact of cycling on health, equity, happiness, and community well-being with a specific focus on youth. The research summit will be live-streamed virtually and registration is free.
Our Outride research team will present alongside researchers from Stanford University, the University of Georgia, the University of Wyoming, Furman University, Clemson University, Pennsylvania State University, Native Health Initiative, World Bicycle Relief, and PeopleForBikes, among others. All research presentations pertain to this year’s research summit theme, “Advancing Youth and Community Well-Being Through Cycling.”
“The summit will be a space where people doing the work to strengthen their communities through cycling can learn from each other and put that research into practice,” said Esther Walker, Outride’s Research Program Manager. “Our bigger goal is to create a space for sharing and empower people to make an impact locally.”
Each research summit presentation will feature actionable insights so that attendees come away with applicable lessons for their communities. Attendees can expect virtual presentations covering a wide range of topics from the impact of bicycling on cognitive function and mental health, to presentations on women’s empowerment through bikes and gendered barriers to bicycling. Preview the research summit's full agenda and register to attend at https://outridebike.org/2021-research-summit
ABOUT OUTRIDE
As a leading national youth cycling organization, Outride is working to get more kids on bikes and build more diverse, equitable, and healthy cycling communities in partnership with schools, communities and researchers around the country. Learn more about Outride at outridebike.org
. If you have any questions, please email hello [at] outridebike [dot] org.
