Outside is Hiring Lab Test Editors

We'll save the details for the official announcements down the road, but we are hiring for our first Test Editors for the new Outside Lab at CU Denver.
There are Lab Test Editor and Associate Lab Editor positions available. Both roles have varying levels of journalism and engineering/materials/hard science experience required. Responsibilities will include everything from machine calibration, dialling workflows with the lab manager, designing and running new tests, and collaborating with students from CU Denver. The roles will work in a hybrid model, on site at the Lab in Denver at least 3 days per week.
The roles extend beyond bikes, but empirical bike gear testing is a huge part of the lab's goals. There are some insanely talented folks in this community that we'd love to see throw their hats into the ring.Apply here:• Lab Test Editor job posting
• Associate Lab Editor job posting
Way to go Outside. Keep that train of “underpaying people in the outdoor industry with the excuse of lots of ‘fringe’ benefits”train rolling strong.
1. I go Outside and do stuff
2. I think Outside the box and can develop torture test for gear that will blow peoples' minds
3. Outside of a few incidents that have been expunged I have a perfectly clean criminal record and will be a model employee
4. I have no clue how to use a semicolon; although it doesn't seem that Henry does either as he has not used one since making the claim in the last podcast
5. Outside of the odd tangent I am laser focused on the task at hand
I look forward to hearing from HR.
a) want to use their degree & have a little bit of experience from college internships or labs. For the lead position they're probably 2-3 years into their career and want do something more "fun" for similar $$.
b) don't want to leave Denver & have a good rental situation
c) are obsessed with bikes & are bored from their non-industry job
d) are looking for a springboard to get a better job within the bike industry.
The lead position is going to be hard to fill at that salary. They're going to get a lot of applicants from underqualified people. Maybe one will stick.
Seriously though, anyone with technical skills that's interested should put themselves out there, even if they don't officially meet all the requirements.