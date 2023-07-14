Outside is Hiring Lab Test Editors

Apply here:

We'll save the details for the official announcements down the road, but we are hiring for our first Test Editors for the new Outside Lab at CU Denver.There are Lab Test Editor and Associate Lab Editor positions available. Both roles have varying levels of journalism and engineering/materials/hard science experience required. Responsibilities will include everything from machine calibration, dialling workflows with the lab manager, designing and running new tests, and collaborating with students from CU Denver. The roles will work in a hybrid model, on site at the Lab in Denver at least 3 days per week.The roles extend beyond bikes, but empirical bike gear testing is a huge part of the lab's goals. There are some insanely talented folks in this community that we'd love to see throw their hats into the ring.