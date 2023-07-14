Outside is Hiring Lab Test Editors

Jul 14, 2023
by Brian Park  
Taj Mihelich

We'll save the details for the official announcements down the road, but we are hiring for our first Test Editors for the new Outside Lab at CU Denver.

There are Lab Test Editor and Associate Lab Editor positions available. Both roles have varying levels of journalism and engineering/materials/hard science experience required. Responsibilities will include everything from machine calibration, dialling workflows with the lab manager, designing and running new tests, and collaborating with students from CU Denver. The roles will work in a hybrid model, on site at the Lab in Denver at least 3 days per week.

The roles extend beyond bikes, but empirical bike gear testing is a huge part of the lab's goals. There are some insanely talented folks in this community that we'd love to see throw their hats into the ring.

Apply here:
• Lab Test Editor job posting
• Associate Lab Editor job posting

27 Comments
  • 25 0
 Salary as low as $49,000 to live in Denver with job requirements of having a bachelors in journalism and engineering experience.

Way to go Outside. Keep that train of “underpaying people in the outdoor industry with the excuse of lots of ‘fringe’ benefits”train rolling strong.
  • 6 0
 "But you get the privilege of working in the industry! Think of all the industry deals you'll be getting!!!" - every outdoor industry job
  • 3 0
 That was my starting wage as an engineer out in WA in 2013. It was hard to get by then. Can't even imagine how hard that would be now
  • 6 0
 @Jvhowube: Can confirm the bank does not accept industry swag/prodeals/goodtimes as mortgage payment.
  • 1 0
 Hope I can get Wifi in my tent on the 2 days I have to work from home. Just kidding, I'm not going to work there.
  • 19 0
 TIL: Outside has yet to go out of business.
  • 12 0
 This should be part of the next PBA series. Here is my applications:

1. I go Outside and do stuff
2. I think Outside the box and can develop torture test for gear that will blow peoples' minds
3. Outside of a few incidents that have been expunged I have a perfectly clean criminal record and will be a model employee
4. I have no clue how to use a semicolon; although it doesn't seem that Henry does either as he has not used one since making the claim in the last podcast
5. Outside of the odd tangent I am laser focused on the task at hand

I look forward to hearing from HR.
  • 6 0
 My current job is very similar to the associate lab editor position, but the pay range they’re advertising is way off the mark. Considering the Denver area has a similar cost of living to my area, I’d say the pay is roughly half of what it should be, on the high side. I pay my entry level people similarly to what is advertised, and I have expectations that they’ll be able to do the majority of the tasks listed within a year. If you’re looking for an experienced test lab technician, the pay should start at $100k and for the Editor, probably $120k+. I’d probably be an ideal candidate (journalism degree, 15yrs of test lab experience, 10 years of lab management, lots of experience building custom test fixtures, welding, machining, tons of experience with data collection equipment), but since the pay scale is so damn low, I wouldn’t even consider sending a resume.
  • 2 1
 You're overqualified, then, not a perfect candidate. I agree this range is low for an engineer, but it's probably targeted at recent grads who;

a) want to use their degree & have a little bit of experience from college internships or labs. For the lead position they're probably 2-3 years into their career and want do something more "fun" for similar $$.
b) don't want to leave Denver & have a good rental situation
c) are obsessed with bikes & are bored from their non-industry job
d) are looking for a springboard to get a better job within the bike industry.

The lead position is going to be hard to fill at that salary. They're going to get a lot of applicants from underqualified people. Maybe one will stick.
  • 5 1
 Levy is the chief test engineer overseeing this lab now! That’s great!
  • 4 0
 Where is one supposed to live on those wages? Limon?
  • 1 0
 The head editor position isn’t bad if you can land the higher end of the pay scale. But that associate pay…
  • 2 0
 world class trails there tho
  • 2 0
 @mcwag23: In Limon?
  • 3 0
 Perfect time for Vital mtb to send a spy
  • 2 0
 Time for our double agents to come in from the cold.
  • 1 0
 I'm an experienced test engineer, but cost of living is fairly low in my area, if Outside wants to match for cost of living in Denver I'll gladly start at $121K.
  • 3 2
 you say "armchair engineering" and then you require a degree, is this a failblog repost?
  • 2 0
 Contrary to popular belief, armchair engineering standards are quite strenuous. Smile

Seriously though, anyone with technical skills that's interested should put themselves out there, even if they don't officially meet all the requirements.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Great, I'll sign up. I'm excellent at everything, I'll probably only fail to make it to Denver in time every day as I strictly cycle to work.
  • 1 0
 Erm wouldnt that mean leaving the comfort of the armchair?
  • 1 0
 "I am not an engineer, but I play one on T.V."
  • 1 0
 Missing bmx background as a mandatory requirement.
  • 1 0
 I wouldn't do it for $200k.
  • 1 0
 Cool.
  • 1 0
 Does this involve standing on derailleurs?
  • 1 0
 No.





