Over $16,000 Worth of Prizes to be Won During Trail Karma Month

Prize description:

- 6 night/7 day trip for 2 (winner and a friend)- 2 nights’ accommodation in each location; North Vancouver (aka North Shore), Squamish, and Whistler- ½ day local guide in each location to get you orientated with the trails.- Extra goodies from each location including Capilano Suspension Bridge, Sea to Sky Gondola, local breweries and more- 7-day bike rental for 2- Ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler (voucher for 7 day rental car will be arranged if winner is aged 25 or older)