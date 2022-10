After a week of intense competition across multiple disciplines, we now know who is in the lead for the overall titles of Crankworx King and Queen in 2022. With one more round to go, it is still incredibly close at the top. In the King standings, just 10 points separate Bas Van Steenbergen and Tomas Lemoine. In the running for the Queen of Crankworx title only 31 points split the top three riders.