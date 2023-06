After a week of intense competition across multiple disciplines, we can now see who is still in the running for the 2023 overall titles. With one more round to go, it is still all to play for in the men's title race with Bas Van Steenbergen and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene separated by just 37 points. 2022 Crankworx Queen Caroline Buchanan has built a strong lead of over 200 points heading into the final stop but she doesn't have the crown just yet.