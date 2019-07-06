Overall Standing: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni narrowly escaped second but left the rest in the dust. Tomorrow should be interesting as the track deteriorates.

After some exciting racing in Andorra let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women



Junior Men



Junior Women



Team Standings:



1 Comment

  • + 2
 Up with the Privateers! The Denim Destroyer is 32nd and Trummer is 16th.

