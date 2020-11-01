Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings: 2020 DH World Cup
Nov 1, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
With the 2020 DH World Cup season now complete let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Team Standings:
12 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
scar4me
(57 mins ago)
Someone get Jamie Edmondson a sponsorship!!
[Reply]
7
1
marseer
(1 hours ago)
Wow! Short season, but that shouldn't take anything away from Walker! Winning any overall takes consistency!
[Reply]
1
0
curendero
(28 mins ago)
May the best man or woman win!!
[Reply]
1
0
Ride406orDie
(1 mins ago)
As Warner said, there were 7 races that counted toward points. Pretty strange season but still a hard earned title.
[Reply]
3
1
abueno
(44 mins ago)
Can’t say that it made a huge difference but one must wonder what AP’s dominant racing and result absence this year (4 races) led contributed to completely different standings..we will never know, congrats to Walker, well deserved and solid kid all around. Look forward to a continuation of his success next year.
[Reply]
2
0
dolores
(31 mins ago)
In case someone is wondering, for 2021 "
Protected riders
" to the final are:
1.- Riders ranked in the
top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite
of the final world cup standings of the 2020 season.
2.- The best ranked riders from the 2021 world cup standings, that are not included in point 1 above, until a total of 10 women elite and 20 men elite are reached.
3.- If any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an event they will not be replaced.
4.- Men and women junior riders ranked in the top 3 of the 2021 world cup standings. At the first world cup round of the season there will be no protected junior riders.
[Reply]
3
0
MaN-oF-STeEL
(58 mins ago)
Well, and just like that I guess it’s Merry Christmas to you all.
[Reply]
3
0
azzyp
(40 mins ago)
Amazing result for GB! Overall elite men's and juniors
[Reply]
4
0
UpNorthMTB
(31 mins ago)
And a world champ too!
[Reply]
1
0
letsgoridebikes18
(57 mins ago)
What an amazing season full of surprises and incredible racing. Nail biter to the very end!
[Reply]
4
6
mi-bike
(51 mins ago)
If Saracen Racing could keep only one of their top riders, it's plainly obvious now that they chose wisely, and with an early pay-off.
[Reply]
2
1
abueno
(48 mins ago)
Right!! One champ for another...and the one they kept is just at the front of his career!
[Reply]
