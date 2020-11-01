Overall Standings: 2020 DH World Cup

Nov 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Matt Walker.

With the 2020 DH World Cup season now complete let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.





Individual Standings:

Elite Women


Elite Men


Junior Women


Junior Men



Team Standings:



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
91210 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77136 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
63738 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
59482 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
57819 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
57771 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
47841 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
39746 views

12 Comments

  • 9 0
 Someone get Jamie Edmondson a sponsorship!!
  • 7 1
 Wow! Short season, but that shouldn't take anything away from Walker! Winning any overall takes consistency!
  • 1 0
 May the best man or woman win!!
  • 1 0
 As Warner said, there were 7 races that counted toward points. Pretty strange season but still a hard earned title.
  • 3 1
 Can’t say that it made a huge difference but one must wonder what AP’s dominant racing and result absence this year (4 races) led contributed to completely different standings..we will never know, congrats to Walker, well deserved and solid kid all around. Look forward to a continuation of his success next year.
  • 2 0
 In case someone is wondering, for 2021 "Protected riders" to the final are:

1.- Riders ranked in the top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite of the final world cup standings of the 2020 season.

2.- The best ranked riders from the 2021 world cup standings, that are not included in point 1 above, until a total of 10 women elite and 20 men elite are reached.

3.- If any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an event they will not be replaced.

4.- Men and women junior riders ranked in the top 3 of the 2021 world cup standings. At the first world cup round of the season there will be no protected junior riders.
  • 3 0
 Well, and just like that I guess it’s Merry Christmas to you all.
  • 3 0
 Amazing result for GB! Overall elite men's and juniors
  • 4 0
 And a world champ too!
  • 1 0
 What an amazing season full of surprises and incredible racing. Nail biter to the very end!
  • 4 6
 If Saracen Racing could keep only one of their top riders, it's plainly obvious now that they chose wisely, and with an early pay-off.
  • 2 1
 Right!! One champ for another...and the one they kept is just at the front of his career!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011202
Mobile Version of Website